Parse and stringify the environment configuration files and format, also known as .env files and dotenv files
They are files use to configure environments by applications and servers that support them. Generally they look like this:
a=1
b:2
c = 3
d : 4
They are commonly also called envfiles, .env files, and dotenv files.
Requires a global installation of envfile:
npm install -g envfile
# envfile to JSON
echo -e "a=1\nb:2" | envfile env2json > config.json
# JSON to envfile
echo '{"a":1,"b":2}' | envfile json2env > config.env
// Include envfile
const { parse, stringify } = require('envfile')
// Parse an envfile string
console.log(parse('a=1\nb:2'))
// Stringify a javascript object to an envfile string
console.log(stringify({ a: 1, b: 2 }))
npm install --global envfile
envfile
npm install --save envfile
npx envfile
import * as pkg from ('envfile')
const pkg = require('envfile')
import * as pkg from 'https://unpkg.com/envfile@^6.17.0/edition-deno/index.ts'
<script type="module">
import * as pkg from '//cdn.skypack.dev/envfile@^6.17.0'
</script>
<script type="module">
import * as pkg from '//unpkg.com/envfile@^6.17.0'
</script>
<script type="module">
import * as pkg from '//dev.jspm.io/envfile@6.17.0'
</script>
This package is published with the following editions:
envfile/source/index.ts is TypeScript source code with Import for modules
envfile/edition-browsers/index.js is TypeScript compiled against ES2020 for web browsers with Import for modules
envfile aliases
envfile/edition-es2019/index.js
envfile/edition-es2019/index.js is TypeScript compiled against ES2019 for Node.js 10 || 12 || 14 || 16 with Require for modules
envfile/edition-es2019-esm/index.js is TypeScript compiled against ES2019 for Node.js 12 || 14 || 16 with Import for modules
envfile/edition-deno/index.ts is TypeScript source code made to be compatible with Deno
