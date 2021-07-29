envfile





Parse and stringify the environment configuration files and format, also known as .env files and dotenv files

What are environment configuration files?

They are files use to configure environments by applications and servers that support them. Generally they look like this:

a=1 b:2 c = 3 d : 4

They are commonly also called envfiles, .env files, and dotenv files.

Usage

Complete API Documentation.

Via the Command Line

Requires a global installation of envfile: npm install -g envfile

echo -e "a=1

b:2" | envfile env2json > config.json echo '{"a":1,"b":2}' | envfile json2env > config.env

const { parse, stringify } = require ( 'envfile' ) console .log(parse( 'a=1

b:2' )) console .log(stringify({ a : 1 , b : 2 }))

Install

Install Globally

Install: npm install --global envfile

Executable: envfile

Install Locally

Install: npm install --save envfile

Executable: npx envfile

Import: import * as pkg from ('envfile')

Require: const pkg = require('envfile')

import * as pkg from 'https://unpkg.com/envfile@^6.17.0/edition-deno/index.ts'

< script type = "module" > import * as pkg from '//cdn.skypack.dev/envfile@^6.17.0' </ script >

< script type = "module" > import * as pkg from '//unpkg.com/envfile@^6.17.0' </ script >

< script type = "module" > import * as pkg from '//dev.jspm.io/envfile@6.17.0' </ script >

This package is published with the following editions:

envfile/source/index.ts is TypeScript source code with Import for modules

is TypeScript source code with Import for modules envfile/edition-browsers/index.js is TypeScript compiled against ES2020 for web browsers with Import for modules

is TypeScript compiled against ES2020 for web browsers with Import for modules envfile aliases envfile/edition-es2019/index.js

aliases envfile/edition-es2019/index.js is TypeScript compiled against ES2019 for Node.js 10 || 12 || 14 || 16 with Require for modules

is TypeScript compiled against ES2019 for Node.js 10 || 12 || 14 || 16 with Require for modules envfile/edition-es2019-esm/index.js is TypeScript compiled against ES2019 for Node.js 12 || 14 || 16 with Import for modules

is TypeScript compiled against ES2019 for Node.js 12 || 14 || 16 with Import for modules envfile/edition-deno/index.ts is TypeScript source code made to be compatible with Deno

History

Discover the release history by heading on over to the HISTORY.md file.

Contribute

Discover how you can contribute by heading on over to the CONTRIBUTING.md file.

Backers

Maintainers

These amazing people are maintaining this project:

No sponsors yet! Will you be the first?

Contributors

These amazing people have contributed code to this project:

Discover how you can contribute by heading on over to the CONTRIBUTING.md file.

License

Unless stated otherwise all works are:

Copyright © 2013+ Bevry Pty Ltd

and licensed under: