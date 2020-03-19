openbase logo
env

envelope

by Jonas Hermsmeier
2.1.0 (see all)

Quite liberal Email parser

Readme

Envelope

Envelope parses emails quite liberally into an object structure which makes it easy to work with.

Install via npm

$ npm install --save envelope

Features

  • Parses almost everything. If it doesn't: file an issue
  • Decodes MIME words, base64, ...
  • Automatically converts to UTF8 w/ iconv (codes)
  • Converts attachments to buffers

Performance

On an Intel Core i5-3427U CPU @ 1.80GHz it processes about 20.1 MB per second, which equals roughly 215.8 mails per second.

Usage

Parsing an email

var fs = require( 'fs' )
var Envelope = require( 'envelope' )

// Read email into a buffer
var data = fs.readFileSync( './test.eml' )

// Construct envelope
var email = new Envelope( data )

console.log( email )

Example Output:

{
  header: {
    received: [
      'by mail-wi0-f175.google.com with SMTP id hm11so5717280wib.2 for <me@jhermsmeier.de>; Sat, 22 Dec 2012 07:49:06 -0800 (PST)',
      'by 10.194.78.162 with SMTP id c2mr28698959wjx.46.1356191346691; Sat, 22 Dec 2012 07:49:06 -0800 (PST)',
      'by 10.194.64.229 with HTTP; Sat, 22 Dec 2012 07:49:06 -0800 (PST)'
    ],
    dkimSignature: 'v=1; a=rsa-sha256; c=relaxed/relaxed; d=gmail.com; s=20120113; h=mime-version:date:message-id:subject:from:to:content-type; bh=DrlXO8ocnosZnW5ZN7P4S/fIdR8vwHj0TyzoPISZF2Q=; b=gOHBExs2JcJFRrozPDw88Js0dc0AHOo6YTZqrDTedfcK/jM/mxfu5rfVzuUnKAGiS5 ZvRvXvwYjIW0B9t0DDHDOs5soIukuEXeUw9OV2QD8qc5pmOShuRQWyW5pRftTF87omkj gV2Eik5K2f8FpNlyvuLDjMUmyP8RpLaRrii6+kRRsoJzzP41IqALmlLmJfvtnkeu5kM0 v4XnQ4hBNcaLuCmq3fZfCQFDexofECQOZ8FWE0VfdASG8HOJ6jgxuKwYtNfy11ySUSrI wFFlrjTfiNqSD9nzQns3j+xXLtqsvviJQXJgkC8O6mLel3GDwm8LHzBoszzqZ/FiL4rg Vdfw==',
    mimeVersion: '1.0',
    date: 'Sat, 22 Dec 2012 16:49:06 +0100',
    messageId: '<CA+0p7-rrsAij-6nzDgk3R62ZHRZrjdJvOjxhCsHQ+m=nERwCJA@mail.gmail.com>',
    subject: 'AGAIN',
    from: {
      address: 'jhermsmeier@gmail.com',
      name: 'Jonas Hermsmeier'
    },
    to: {
      address: 'me@jhermsmeier.de',
      name: null
    },
    contentType: {
      mime: 'multipart/alternative',
      boundary: '047d7bfd046e778e8d04d172e7cb'
    }
  },
  '0': {
    '0': 'HELO',
    header: {
      contentType: {
        mime: 'text/plain',
        charset: 'UTF-8'
      }
    }
  },
  '1': {
    '0': '<div dir=\\"ltr\\">HELO</div>',
    header: {
      contentType: {
        mime: 'text/html',
        charset: 'UTF-8'
      }
    }
  }
}

Using filters

Transforming header field values

You can easily add your own transformation functions to Envelope. To transform a specific header field value, just make sure the field identifiers are written in camelCase:

Envelope.Header.filter.add(
  'dkimSignature', function dkim( value ) {
    // ...
    return newValue
  }
)

If you want to apply your transformation to a set of header fields, simply use an array of field names, e.g. instead of 'contentType' use [ 'contentType', 'contentDisposition' ].

API

new Envelope( buffer )

Contructs a new envelope object from a buffer.

