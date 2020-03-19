Envelope

Envelope parses emails quite liberally into an object structure which makes it easy to work with.

Install via npm

$ npm install --save envelope

Features

Parses almost everything. If it doesn't: file an issue

Decodes MIME words, base64, ...

Automatically converts to UTF8 w/ iconv (codes)

Converts attachments to buffers

Performance

On an Intel Core i5-3427U CPU @ 1.80GHz it processes about 20.1 MB per second, which equals roughly 215.8 mails per second.

Usage

Parsing an email

var fs = require ( 'fs' ) var Envelope = require ( 'envelope' ) var data = fs.readFileSync( './test.eml' ) var email = new Envelope( data ) console .log( email )

Example Output:

{ header : { received : [ 'by mail-wi0-f175.google.com with SMTP id hm11so5717280wib.2 for <me@jhermsmeier.de>; Sat, 22 Dec 2012 07:49:06 -0800 (PST)' , 'by 10.194.78.162 with SMTP id c2mr28698959wjx.46.1356191346691; Sat, 22 Dec 2012 07:49:06 -0800 (PST)' , 'by 10.194.64.229 with HTTP; Sat, 22 Dec 2012 07:49:06 -0800 (PST)' ], dkimSignature : 'v=1; a=rsa-sha256; c=relaxed/relaxed; d=gmail.com; s=20120113; h=mime-version:date:message-id:subject:from:to:content-type; bh=DrlXO8ocnosZnW5ZN7P4S/fIdR8vwHj0TyzoPISZF2Q=; b=gOHBExs2JcJFRrozPDw88Js0dc0AHOo6YTZqrDTedfcK/jM/mxfu5rfVzuUnKAGiS5 ZvRvXvwYjIW0B9t0DDHDOs5soIukuEXeUw9OV2QD8qc5pmOShuRQWyW5pRftTF87omkj gV2Eik5K2f8FpNlyvuLDjMUmyP8RpLaRrii6+kRRsoJzzP41IqALmlLmJfvtnkeu5kM0 v4XnQ4hBNcaLuCmq3fZfCQFDexofECQOZ8FWE0VfdASG8HOJ6jgxuKwYtNfy11ySUSrI wFFlrjTfiNqSD9nzQns3j+xXLtqsvviJQXJgkC8O6mLel3GDwm8LHzBoszzqZ/FiL4rg Vdfw==' , mimeVersion : '1.0' , date : 'Sat, 22 Dec 2012 16:49:06 +0100' , messageId : '<CA+0p7-rrsAij-6nzDgk3R62ZHRZrjdJvOjxhCsHQ+m=nERwCJA@mail.gmail.com>' , subject : 'AGAIN' , from : { address : 'jhermsmeier@gmail.com' , name : 'Jonas Hermsmeier' }, to : { address : 'me@jhermsmeier.de' , name : null }, contentType : { mime : 'multipart/alternative' , boundary : '047d7bfd046e778e8d04d172e7cb' } }, '0' : { '0' : 'HELO' , header : { contentType : { mime : 'text/plain' , charset : 'UTF-8' } } }, '1' : { '0' : '<div dir=\\"ltr\\">HELO</div>' , header : { contentType : { mime : 'text/html' , charset : 'UTF-8' } } } }

Using filters

Transforming header field values

You can easily add your own transformation functions to Envelope. To transform a specific header field value, just make sure the field identifiers are written in camelCase:

Envelope.Header.filter.add( 'dkimSignature' , function dkim ( value ) { return newValue } )

If you want to apply your transformation to a set of header fields, simply use an array of field names, e.g. instead of 'contentType' use [ 'contentType', 'contentDisposition' ] .

API

new Envelope( buffer )

Contructs a new envelope object from a buffer.