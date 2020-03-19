Envelope parses emails quite liberally into an object structure which makes it easy to work with.
$ npm install --save envelope
On an Intel Core i5-3427U CPU @ 1.80GHz it processes about 20.1 MB per second, which equals roughly 215.8 mails per second.
var fs = require( 'fs' )
var Envelope = require( 'envelope' )
// Read email into a buffer
var data = fs.readFileSync( './test.eml' )
// Construct envelope
var email = new Envelope( data )
console.log( email )
Example Output:
{
header: {
received: [
'by mail-wi0-f175.google.com with SMTP id hm11so5717280wib.2 for <me@jhermsmeier.de>; Sat, 22 Dec 2012 07:49:06 -0800 (PST)',
'by 10.194.78.162 with SMTP id c2mr28698959wjx.46.1356191346691; Sat, 22 Dec 2012 07:49:06 -0800 (PST)',
'by 10.194.64.229 with HTTP; Sat, 22 Dec 2012 07:49:06 -0800 (PST)'
],
dkimSignature: 'v=1; a=rsa-sha256; c=relaxed/relaxed; d=gmail.com; s=20120113; h=mime-version:date:message-id:subject:from:to:content-type; bh=DrlXO8ocnosZnW5ZN7P4S/fIdR8vwHj0TyzoPISZF2Q=; b=gOHBExs2JcJFRrozPDw88Js0dc0AHOo6YTZqrDTedfcK/jM/mxfu5rfVzuUnKAGiS5 ZvRvXvwYjIW0B9t0DDHDOs5soIukuEXeUw9OV2QD8qc5pmOShuRQWyW5pRftTF87omkj gV2Eik5K2f8FpNlyvuLDjMUmyP8RpLaRrii6+kRRsoJzzP41IqALmlLmJfvtnkeu5kM0 v4XnQ4hBNcaLuCmq3fZfCQFDexofECQOZ8FWE0VfdASG8HOJ6jgxuKwYtNfy11ySUSrI wFFlrjTfiNqSD9nzQns3j+xXLtqsvviJQXJgkC8O6mLel3GDwm8LHzBoszzqZ/FiL4rg Vdfw==',
mimeVersion: '1.0',
date: 'Sat, 22 Dec 2012 16:49:06 +0100',
messageId: '<CA+0p7-rrsAij-6nzDgk3R62ZHRZrjdJvOjxhCsHQ+m=nERwCJA@mail.gmail.com>',
subject: 'AGAIN',
from: {
address: 'jhermsmeier@gmail.com',
name: 'Jonas Hermsmeier'
},
to: {
address: 'me@jhermsmeier.de',
name: null
},
contentType: {
mime: 'multipart/alternative',
boundary: '047d7bfd046e778e8d04d172e7cb'
}
},
'0': {
'0': 'HELO',
header: {
contentType: {
mime: 'text/plain',
charset: 'UTF-8'
}
}
},
'1': {
'0': '<div dir=\\"ltr\\">HELO</div>',
header: {
contentType: {
mime: 'text/html',
charset: 'UTF-8'
}
}
}
}
You can easily add your own transformation functions to Envelope. To transform a specific header field value, just make sure the field identifiers are written in camelCase:
Envelope.Header.filter.add(
'dkimSignature', function dkim( value ) {
// ...
return newValue
}
)
If you want to apply your transformation to a set of header fields, simply use an array of field names,
e.g. instead of
'contentType' use
[ 'contentType', 'contentDisposition' ].
Contructs a new envelope object from a buffer.