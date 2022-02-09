Envalid is a small library for validating and accessing environment variables in Node.js (v8.12 or later) programs, aiming to:
Version 7 is a major update, with several breaking changes. Please review the breaking changes below before upgrading:
strict is removed, and its behavior is enabled by default. This means:
validators.
strictProxyMiddleware, but it's not
recommended (see "Custom Middleware", below).
dotenv package is no longer shipped as part of this library. You can easily use it directly
by installing it and running
require('dotenv').config() before you invoke envalid's
cleanEnv()
transformer validator option is gone, replaced by the ability to add custom middleware
host and
ip validators are now slightly less exhaustive. If you need these to be airtight, use
your own custom validator instead
NODE_ENV support is now less opinionated, and an error is no longer thrown if a value other
than
production/
development/
test is passed in. You can provide your own validator for
NODE_ENV
to get exactly the behavior you want. The
isDev,
isProduction, etc properties still work as
before, and are implemented as middleware so you can override their behavior as needed.
devDefault values are no longer used if
NODE_ENV was not set in the environment (a case where
Envalid otherwise assumes
'production' mode). Fixes #65
envalid.cleanEnv(environment, validators, options)
cleanEnv() returns a sanitized, immutable environment object, and accepts three
positional arguments:
environment - An object containing your env vars (eg.
process.env)
validators - An object that specifies the format of required vars.
options - An (optional) object, which supports the following key:
reporter - Pass in a function to override the default error handling and
console output. See
src/reporter.ts for the default implementation.
By default,
cleanEnv() will log an error message and exit (in Node) or throw (in browser) if any required
env vars are missing or invalid. You can override this behavior by writing your own reporter.
import { cleanEnv, str, email, json } from 'envalid'
const env = cleanEnv(process.env, {
API_KEY: str(),
ADMIN_EMAIL: email({ default: 'admin@example.com' }),
EMAIL_CONFIG_JSON: json({ desc: 'Additional email parameters' }),
NODE_ENV: str({ choices: ['development', 'test', 'production', 'staging']}),
})
// Read an environment variable, which is validated and cleaned during
// and/or filtering that you specified with cleanEnv().
env.ADMIN_EMAIL // -> 'admin@example.com'
// Envalid checks for NODE_ENV automatically, and provides the following
// shortcut (boolean) properties for checking its value:
env.isProduction // true if NODE_ENV === 'production'
env.isTest // true if NODE_ENV === 'test'
env.isDev // true if NODE_ENV === 'development'
For an example you can play with, clone this repo and see the
example/ directory.
git clone https://github.com/af/envalid
cd envalid
yarn prepare
node example/server.js
Node's
process.env only stores strings, but sometimes you want to retrieve other types
(booleans, numbers), or validate that an env var is in a specific format (JSON,
url, email address). To these ends, the following validation functions are available:
str() - Passes string values through, will ensure an value is present unless a
default value is given. Note that an empty string is considered a valid value -
if this is undesirable you can easily create your own validator (see below)
bool() - Parses env var strings
"1", "0", "true", "false", "t", "f" into booleans
num() - Parses an env var (eg.
"42", "0.23", "1e5") into a Number
email() - Ensures an env var is an email address
host() - Ensures an env var is either a domain name or an ip address (v4 or v6)
port() - Ensures an env var is a TCP port (1-65535)
url() - Ensures an env var is a url with a protocol and hostname
json() - Parses an env var with
JSON.parse
Each validation function accepts an (optional) object with the following attributes:
choices - An Array that lists the admissable parsed values for the env var.
default - A fallback value, which will be present in the output if the env var wasn't specified.
Providing a default effectively makes the env var optional. Note that
default
values are not passed through validation logic, they are default output values.
devDefault - A fallback value to use only when
NODE_ENV is not
'production'. This is handy
for env vars that are required for production environments, but optional
for development and testing.
desc - A string that describes the env var.
example - An example value for the env var.
docs - A url that leads to more detailed documentation about the env var.
You can easily create your own validator functions with
envalid.makeValidator(). It takes
a function as its only parameter, and should either return a cleaned value, or throw if the
input is unacceptable:
import { makeValidator, cleanEnv } from 'envalid'
const twochars = makeValidator(x => {
if (/^[A-Za-z]{2}$/.test(x)) return x.toUpperCase()
else throw new Error('Expected two letters')
})
const env = cleanEnv(process.env, {
INITIALS: twochars()
});
By default, if any required environment variables are missing or have invalid
values, envalid will log a message and call
process.exit(1). You can override
this behavior by passing in your own function as
options.reporter. For example:
const env = cleanEnv(process.env, myValidators, {
reporter: ({ errors, env }) => {
emailSiteAdmins('Invalid env vars: ' + Object.keys(errors))
}
})
Additionally, envalid exposes
EnvError and
EnvMissingError, which can be checked in case specific error handling is desired:
const env = cleanEnv(process.env, myValidators, {
reporter: ({ errors, env }) => {
for (const [envVar, err] of Object.entries(errors)) {
if (err instanceof envalid.EnvError) {
...
} else if (err instanceof envalid.EnvMissingError) {
...
} else {
...
}
}
}
})
In addition to
cleanEnv(), as of v7 there is a new
customCleanEnv() function,
which allows you to completely replace the processing that Envalid applies after applying
validations. You can use this custom escape hatch to transform the output however you wish.
envalid.customCleanEnv(environment, validators, applyMiddleware, options)
customCleanEnv() uses the same API as
cleanEnv(), but with an additional
applyMiddleware
argument required in the third position:
applyMiddleware - A functions that can modify the env object after it's
validated and cleaned. Envalid ships (and exports) its own default
middleware (see src/middleware.ts), which you can mix and match with your own
custom logic to get the behavior you desire.
A helper function called
testOnly is available, in case you need an default env var value only when
NODE_ENV=test. It should be used along with
devDefault, for example:
const env = cleanEnv(process.env, {
SOME_VAR: envalid.str({devDefault: testOnly('myTestValue')})
})
For more context see this issue.
structuredClone() on envalid's validated output?
Since by default envalid's output is wrapped in a Proxy, structuredClone will not work on it. See https://github.com/af/envalid/issues/177
dotenv is a very handy tool for loading env vars from
.env files. It was previously used as a dependency of Envalid's. To use them together, simply
call
require('dotenv').config() before you pass
process.env to your
envalid.cleanEnv().
react-native-config can be useful for React Native projects for reading env vars from a
.env file
fastify-envalid is a wrapper for using Envalid within Fastify
nestjs-envalid is a wrapper for using Envalid with NestJS