openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
env

envalid

by Aaron Franks
7.2.2 (see all)

Environment variable validation for Node.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

91.8K

GitHub Stars

815

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

31

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Environment Variables

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

Readme

Build status

Envalid

Envalid is a small library for validating and accessing environment variables in Node.js (v8.12 or later) programs, aiming to:

  • ensure that your program only runs when all of its environment dependencies are met
  • give you executable documentation about the environment your program expects to run in
  • give you an immutable API for your environment variables, so they don't change from under you while the program is running

Changes in v7.x

Version 7 is a major update, with several breaking changes. Please review the breaking changes below before upgrading:

  • Rewritten in TypeScript
  • Removed all runtime dependencies except for tslib
  • The mode-currently-known-as-strict is removed, and its behavior is enabled by default. This means:
    • The env object will only contain the env vars that were specified by your validators.
    • Any attempt to access an invalid/missing property on the env object will cause a thrown error.
    • Any attempt to mutate the cleaned env object will cause a thrown error. You can still opt-out of strict mode by disabling the strictProxyMiddleware, but it's not recommended (see "Custom Middleware", below).
  • The dotenv package is no longer shipped as part of this library. You can easily use it directly by installing it and running require('dotenv').config() before you invoke envalid's cleanEnv()
  • The transformer validator option is gone, replaced by the ability to add custom middleware
  • The host and ip validators are now slightly less exhaustive. If you need these to be airtight, use your own custom validator instead
  • When you try to access an invalid property on the cleaned env object, the error will no longer suggest an env variable that you may have intended. You can re-implement the old behavior with a custom middleware if you wish
  • NODE_ENV support is now less opinionated, and an error is no longer thrown if a value other than production/development/test is passed in. You can provide your own validator for NODE_ENV to get exactly the behavior you want. The isDev, isProduction, etc properties still work as before, and are implemented as middleware so you can override their behavior as needed.
  • devDefault values are no longer used if NODE_ENV was not set in the environment (a case where Envalid otherwise assumes 'production' mode). Fixes #65

API

envalid.cleanEnv(environment, validators, options)

cleanEnv() returns a sanitized, immutable environment object, and accepts three positional arguments:

  • environment - An object containing your env vars (eg. process.env)
  • validators - An object that specifies the format of required vars.
  • options - An (optional) object, which supports the following key:
    • reporter - Pass in a function to override the default error handling and console output. See src/reporter.ts for the default implementation.

By default, cleanEnv() will log an error message and exit (in Node) or throw (in browser) if any required env vars are missing or invalid. You can override this behavior by writing your own reporter.

import { cleanEnv, str, email, json } from 'envalid'

const env = cleanEnv(process.env, {
  API_KEY:            str(),
  ADMIN_EMAIL:        email({ default: 'admin@example.com' }),
  EMAIL_CONFIG_JSON:  json({ desc: 'Additional email parameters' }),
  NODE_ENV:           str({ choices: ['development', 'test', 'production', 'staging']}),
})


// Read an environment variable, which is validated and cleaned during
// and/or filtering that you specified with cleanEnv().
env.ADMIN_EMAIL     // -> 'admin@example.com'

// Envalid checks for NODE_ENV automatically, and provides the following
// shortcut (boolean) properties for checking its value:
env.isProduction    // true if NODE_ENV === 'production'
env.isTest          // true if NODE_ENV === 'test'
env.isDev           // true if NODE_ENV === 'development'

For an example you can play with, clone this repo and see the example/ directory.

git clone https://github.com/af/envalid
cd envalid
yarn prepare
node example/server.js

Validator types

Node's process.env only stores strings, but sometimes you want to retrieve other types (booleans, numbers), or validate that an env var is in a specific format (JSON, url, email address). To these ends, the following validation functions are available:

  • str() - Passes string values through, will ensure an value is present unless a default value is given. Note that an empty string is considered a valid value - if this is undesirable you can easily create your own validator (see below)
  • bool() - Parses env var strings "1", "0", "true", "false", "t", "f" into booleans
  • num() - Parses an env var (eg. "42", "0.23", "1e5") into a Number
  • email() - Ensures an env var is an email address
  • host() - Ensures an env var is either a domain name or an ip address (v4 or v6)
  • port() - Ensures an env var is a TCP port (1-65535)
  • url() - Ensures an env var is a url with a protocol and hostname
  • json() - Parses an env var with JSON.parse

Each validation function accepts an (optional) object with the following attributes:

  • choices - An Array that lists the admissable parsed values for the env var.
  • default - A fallback value, which will be present in the output if the env var wasn't specified. Providing a default effectively makes the env var optional. Note that default values are not passed through validation logic, they are default output values.
  • devDefault - A fallback value to use only when NODE_ENV is not 'production'. This is handy for env vars that are required for production environments, but optional for development and testing.
  • desc - A string that describes the env var.
  • example - An example value for the env var.
  • docs - A url that leads to more detailed documentation about the env var.

Custom validators

You can easily create your own validator functions with envalid.makeValidator(). It takes a function as its only parameter, and should either return a cleaned value, or throw if the input is unacceptable:

import { makeValidator, cleanEnv } from 'envalid'
const twochars = makeValidator(x => {
    if (/^[A-Za-z]{2}$/.test(x)) return x.toUpperCase()
    else throw new Error('Expected two letters')
})

const env = cleanEnv(process.env, {
    INITIALS: twochars()
});

Error Reporting

By default, if any required environment variables are missing or have invalid values, envalid will log a message and call process.exit(1). You can override this behavior by passing in your own function as options.reporter. For example:

const env = cleanEnv(process.env, myValidators, {
    reporter: ({ errors, env }) => {
        emailSiteAdmins('Invalid env vars: ' + Object.keys(errors))
    }
})

Additionally, envalid exposes EnvError and EnvMissingError, which can be checked in case specific error handling is desired:

const env = cleanEnv(process.env, myValidators, {
    reporter: ({ errors, env }) => {
        for (const [envVar, err] of Object.entries(errors)) {
            if (err instanceof envalid.EnvError) {
                ...
            } else if (err instanceof envalid.EnvMissingError) {
                ...
            } else {
                ...
            }
        }
    }
})

Custom Middleware (advanced)

In addition to cleanEnv(), as of v7 there is a new customCleanEnv() function, which allows you to completely replace the processing that Envalid applies after applying validations. You can use this custom escape hatch to transform the output however you wish.

envalid.customCleanEnv(environment, validators, applyMiddleware, options)

customCleanEnv() uses the same API as cleanEnv(), but with an additional applyMiddleware argument required in the third position:

  • applyMiddleware - A functions that can modify the env object after it's validated and cleaned. Envalid ships (and exports) its own default middleware (see src/middleware.ts), which you can mix and match with your own custom logic to get the behavior you desire.

Utils

testOnly

A helper function called testOnly is available, in case you need an default env var value only when NODE_ENV=test. It should be used along with devDefault, for example:

const env = cleanEnv(process.env, {
  SOME_VAR: envalid.str({devDefault: testOnly('myTestValue')})
})

For more context see this issue.

FAQ

Can I call structuredClone() on envalid's validated output?

Since by default envalid's output is wrapped in a Proxy, structuredClone will not work on it. See https://github.com/af/envalid/issues/177

  • dotenv is a very handy tool for loading env vars from .env files. It was previously used as a dependency of Envalid's. To use them together, simply call require('dotenv').config() before you pass process.env to your envalid.cleanEnv().

  • react-native-config can be useful for React Native projects for reading env vars from a .env file

  • fastify-envalid is a wrapper for using Envalid within Fastify

  • nestjs-envalid is a wrapper for using Envalid with NestJS

Motivation

http://www.12factor.net/config

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Abenezer AtnafuAddis Ababa, Ethiopia13 Ratings0 Reviews
Student in AAiT
2 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

Alternatives

dot
dotenvLoads environment variables from .env for nodejs projects.
GitHub Stars
15K
Weekly Downloads
25M
User Rating
4.9/ 5
105
Top Feedback
56Easy to Use
43Great Documentation
28Performant
dw
dotenv-webpackA secure webpack plugin that supports dotenv and other environment variables and only exposes what you choose and use.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
3M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
5
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Performant
nco
nconfHierarchical node.js configuration with files, environment variables, command-line arguments, and atomic object merging.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
816K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Performant
ce
cross-env🔀 Cross platform setting of environment scripts
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
5M
User Rating
4.9/ 5
8
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
1Abandoned
ec
env-cmdSetting environment variables from a file
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
531K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
5
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Performant
1Highly Customizable
See 13 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial