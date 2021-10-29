Verification, sanitization, and type coercion for environment variables in Node.js and web applications. Supports TypeScript!
env-var
npm install env-var
yarn add env-var
You can use
env-var in both JavaScript and TypeScript!
const env = require('env-var');
// Or using import syntax:
// import * as env from 'env-var'
const PASSWORD = env.get('DB_PASSWORD')
// Throws an error if the DB_PASSWORD variable is not set (optional)
.required()
// Decode DB_PASSWORD from base64 to a utf8 string (optional)
.convertFromBase64()
// Call asString (or other APIs) to get the variable value (required)
.asString();
// Read in a port (checks that PORT is in the range 0 to 65535)
// Alternatively, use a default value of 5432 if PORT is not defined
const PORT = env.get('PORT').default('5432').asPortNumber()
import * as env from 'env-var';
// Read a PORT environment variable and ensure it's a positive integer.
// An EnvVarError will be thrown if the variable is not set, or if it
// is not a positive integer.
const PORT: number = env.get('PORT').required().asIntPositive();
For more examples, refer to the
/example directory and EXAMPLE.md. A summary of the examples available in
/example is written in the 'Other examples' section of EXAMPLE.md.
The examples above only cover a very small set of
env-var API calls. There are many others such as
asFloatPositive(),
asJson() and
asRegExp(). For a full list of
env-var API calls, check out API.md.
You can also create your own custom accessor; refer to the 'extraAccessors' section of API.md.
Logging is disabled by default in
env-var to prevent accidental logging of secrets.
To enable logging, you need to create an
env-var instance using the
from() function that the API provides and pass in a logger.
The built-in logger will print logs only when
NODE_ENV is not set to either
prod or
production.
const { from, logger } = require('env-var')
const env = from(process.env, {}, logger)
const API_KEY = env.get('API_KEY').required().asString()
This is an example output from the built-in logger generated by running example/logging.js:
If you need to filter
env-var logs based on log levels (e.g. trace logging only) or have your own preferred logger, you can use a custom logging solution such as
pino easily.
See the 'Custom logging' section of EXAMPLE.md for more information.
You can optionally use dotenv with env-var.
There is no coupling between
dotenv and
env-var, but you can easily use them both together. This loose coupling reduces package bloat and allows you to start or stop using one without being forced to do the same for the other.
See the 'dotenv' section of EXAMPLE.md for more information.
Contributions are welcomed and discussed in CONTRIBUTING.md. If you would like to discuss an idea, open an issue or a PR with an initial implementation.