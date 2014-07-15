openbase logo
env-test

by byteclubfr
1.0.0 (see all)

Set $NODE_ENV to "test" works best with mocha --require=env-test

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

2K

GitHub Stars

36

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

node-env-test

Set $NODE_ENV to "test".

Works best with mocha --require=env-test.

Why?

Because to force environment, I was used to add process.env.NODE_ENV = "test" at the beginning of every test file.

Because relying on Makefile or package.json to set this environment is almost always OK, but when one user just throws mocha in his terminal we don't want to punish him with data loss or any other hell.

Whereas relying on mocha.opts makes it easy (no more ugly line in each test file) and reliable (always loaded).

How?

  • Install with npm install --save-dev env-test
  • Edit test/mocha.opts and add the line --require=env-test

