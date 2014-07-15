Set $NODE_ENV to "test".

Works best with mocha --require=env-test .

Because to force environment, I was used to add process.env.NODE_ENV = "test" at the beginning of every test file.

Because relying on Makefile or package.json to set this environment is almost always OK, but when one user just throws mocha in his terminal we don't want to punish him with data loss or any other hell.

Whereas relying on mocha.opts makes it easy (no more ugly line in each test file) and reliable (always loaded).