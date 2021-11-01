openbase logo
env-smart

by Jesse Youngblood
2.2.5

Zero-dependency Node library for using .env files with default values and types in TS/JS

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

env-smart

Zero-dependency library for using .env files with types and default values

ci coverage npm license

env-smart is a lightweight, zero-dependency library for loading configuration from environmental variables and .env files in JavaScript or TypeScript. It is designed to solve two common issues with environmental variables:

  • Variable types
  • Default values

In both sitautions, logic specific to the configuration (type casting, default checking) ends up seeping into the application logic. If any of these values are re-used in different parts of the app this can even lead to duplication.

Instead, env-smart enables declaring default values and types for all environmental variables in additional configuration files. It loads the contents of the .env file if present, but defaults and type checking are applied to the process' env if not.

Installation

npm install env-smart

Usage

Calling .load() populates process.env with the contents of a .env file in the root directory of your project, as well as the process' environmental variables.

// Modules
import env from 'env-smart';
env.load();

// CommonJS
require('env-smart').load();

console.log(process.env.PORT);

Using a .env files to store environmental variables makes managing different configurations between deployments much easier. Example file:

PORT=8080
VERBOSE=TRUE
API_KEY=xyz

Types and Defaults

In addition to the main .env file, env-smart also checks for two additional optional configuration files: .env.defaults and .env.types.

Default values are set in the .env.defaults file:

PORT=80
VERBOSE=FALSE

If an environmental variable is otherwise empty empty, it's value from .env.defaults will be used.

Types are set in the .env.types file:

PORT=number
VERBOSE=boolean

Supported types are: string, number, boolean, object and array.

Alternatively, variable types may be declared inline in the .env.defaults file:

PORT=number=80
VERBOSE=boolean=FALSE

Once defaults and types are set, loading is a breeze:

require('env-smart').load();

console.log(`${process.env.PORT}: ${typeof process.env.PORT}`);
// 80: number

Process environmental variables take precedence over the contents of a .env file, and type checking is still applied.

export PORT=8080 && node index.js

require('env-smart').load();
console.log(`${process.env.PORT}: ${typeof process.env.PORT}`);
// 8080: number

Both .env.defaults and .env.types should not contain any secrets, and should be committed to version control systems. Be careful to never commit the .env file.

Options

The load() function supports a few optional parameters:

require('env-smart').load({
  directory: __dirname, // manually specify the directory to load .env files from
  encoding: 'utf8', // manually specify the encoding of the .env files
  lowercase: true, // make all keys lower case.
  // uppercase: true, // make all keys upper case
  verbose: true, // output debug information to the console
  process: false, // if set to false, don't parse the process env, only dotfiles
  inlineTypes: false, // don't allow inline type declarations in .env or .env.defaults, e.g. PORT=number=8080

  envFilename: '.env', //  manually specify .env file name
  envDefaultsFilename: '.env.defaults', // manually specify .env.defaults file name
  envTypesFilename: '.env.types' // manually specify .env.types file name
});

// The 'PORT' value has been re-named 'port' by including the `lowercase` option
console.log(`${process.env.port}: ${typeof process.env.port}`);

Include replace: false option to return the parsed values without replacing the contents of process.env:

const settings = require('env-smart').load({ replace: false, lowercase: true });

console.log(settings.port);

License

MIT © Jesse T Youngblood

