Zero-dependency library for using .env files with types and default values
env-smart is a lightweight, zero-dependency library for loading configuration from environmental variables and
.env files in JavaScript or TypeScript. It is designed to solve two common issues with environmental variables:
In both sitautions, logic specific to the configuration (type casting, default checking) ends up seeping into the application logic. If any of these values are re-used in different parts of the app this can even lead to duplication.
Instead,
env-smart enables declaring default values and types for all environmental variables in additional configuration files. It loads the contents of the
.env file if present, but defaults and type checking are applied to the process' env if not.
npm install env-smart
Calling
.load() populates
process.env with the contents of a
.env file in the root directory of your project, as well as the process' environmental variables.
// Modules
import env from 'env-smart';
env.load();
// CommonJS
require('env-smart').load();
console.log(process.env.PORT);
Using a
.env files to store environmental variables makes managing different configurations between deployments much easier. Example file:
PORT=8080
VERBOSE=TRUE
API_KEY=xyz
In addition to the main
.env file,
env-smart also checks for two additional optional configuration files:
.env.defaults and
.env.types.
Default values are set in the
.env.defaults file:
PORT=80
VERBOSE=FALSE
If an environmental variable is otherwise empty empty, it's value from
.env.defaults will be used.
Types are set in the
.env.types file:
PORT=number
VERBOSE=boolean
Supported types are:
string,
number,
boolean,
object and
array.
Alternatively, variable types may be declared inline in the
.env.defaults file:
PORT=number=80
VERBOSE=boolean=FALSE
Once defaults and types are set, loading is a breeze:
require('env-smart').load();
console.log(`${process.env.PORT}: ${typeof process.env.PORT}`);
// 80: number
Process environmental variables take precedence over the contents of a
.env file, and type checking is still applied.
export PORT=8080 && node index.js
require('env-smart').load();
console.log(`${process.env.PORT}: ${typeof process.env.PORT}`);
// 8080: number
Both
.env.defaults and
.env.types should not contain any secrets, and should be committed to version control systems. Be careful to never commit the
.env file.
The
load() function supports a few optional parameters:
require('env-smart').load({
directory: __dirname, // manually specify the directory to load .env files from
encoding: 'utf8', // manually specify the encoding of the .env files
lowercase: true, // make all keys lower case.
// uppercase: true, // make all keys upper case
verbose: true, // output debug information to the console
process: false, // if set to false, don't parse the process env, only dotfiles
inlineTypes: false, // don't allow inline type declarations in .env or .env.defaults, e.g. PORT=number=8080
envFilename: '.env', // manually specify .env file name
envDefaultsFilename: '.env.defaults', // manually specify .env.defaults file name
envTypesFilename: '.env.types' // manually specify .env.types file name
});
// The 'PORT' value has been re-named 'port' by including the `lowercase` option
console.log(`${process.env.port}: ${typeof process.env.port}`);
Include
replace: false option to return the parsed values without replacing the contents of
process.env:
const settings = require('env-smart').load({ replace: false, lowercase: true });
console.log(settings.port);
MIT © Jesse T Youngblood