Utility to check environment variables using JSON schema, Ajv, and dotenv.

Install

npm install --save env-schema

Usage

const envSchema = require ( 'env-schema' ) const schema = { type : 'object' , required : [ 'PORT' ], properties : { PORT : { type : 'number' , default : 3000 } } } const config = envSchema({ schema : schema, data : data, dotenv : true }) console .log(config)

Custom ajv instance

Optionally, the user can supply their own ajv instance:

const envSchema = require ( 'env-schema' ) const Ajv = require ( 'ajv' ) const schema = { type : 'object' , required : [ 'PORT' ], properties : { PORT : { type : 'number' , default : 3000 } } } const config = envSchema({ schema : schema, data : data, dotenv : true , ajv : new Ajv({ allErrors : true , removeAdditional : true , useDefaults : true , coerceTypes : true , allowUnionTypes : true }) }) console .log(config)

It is possible to enhance the default ajv instance providing the customOptions function parameter. This example shows how to use the format keyword in your schemas.

const config = envSchema({ schema : schema, data : data, dotenv : true , ajv : { customOptions (ajvInstance) { require ( 'ajv-formats' )(ajvInstance) return ajvInstance } } })

Note that it is mandatory returning the ajv instance.

Fluent-Schema API

It is also possible to use fluent-json-schema:

const envSchema = require ( 'env-schema' ) const S = require ( 'fluent-json-schema' ) const config = envSchema({ schema : S.object().prop( 'port' , S.number().default( 3000 ).required()), data : data, dotenv : true , expandEnv : true , }) console .log(config)

NB Support for additional properties in the schema is disabled for this plugin, with the additionalProperties flag set to false internally.

Custom keywords

This library supports the following Ajv custom keywords:

separator

Type: string

Applies to type: string

When present, the provided schema value will be split on this value.

Example:

const envSchema = require ( 'env-schema' ) const schema = { type : 'object' , required : [ 'ALLOWED_HOSTS' ], properties : { ALLOWED_HOSTS : { type : 'string' , separator : ',' } } } const data = { ALLOWED_HOSTS : '127.0.0.1,0.0.0.0' } const config = envSchema({ schema : schema, data : data, dotenv : true })

The ajv keyword definition objects can be accessed through the property keywords on the envSchema function:

const envSchema = require ( 'env-schema' ) const Ajv = require ( 'ajv' ) const schema = { type : 'object' , properties : { names : { type : 'string' , separator : ',' } } } const config = envSchema({ schema : schema, data : data, dotenv : true , ajv : new Ajv({ allErrors : true , removeAdditional : true , useDefaults : true , coerceTypes : true , allowUnionTypes : true , keywords : [envSchema.keywords.separator] }) }) console .log(config)

TypeScript

You can specify the type of your config :

import envSchema from 'env-schema' ; interface Env { PORT: number ; } const schema = { type : 'object' , required: [ 'PORT' ], properties: { PORT: { type : 'number' , default : 3000 } } } const config = envSchema<Env>({ schema, })

If no type is specified the config will have the EnvSchemaData type.

export type EnvSchemaData = { [key: string ]: unknown; }

Acknowledgements

Kindly sponsored by Mia Platform and NearForm.

License

MIT