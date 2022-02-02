Utility to check environment variables using JSON schema, Ajv, and dotenv.
npm install --save env-schema
const envSchema = require('env-schema')
const schema = {
type: 'object',
required: [ 'PORT' ],
properties: {
PORT: {
type: 'number',
default: 3000
}
}
}
const config = envSchema({
schema: schema,
data: data, // optional, default: process.env
dotenv: true // load .env if it is there, default: false
// or you can pass DotenvConfigOptions
// dotenv: {
// path: '/custom/path/to/.env'
// }
})
console.log(config)
// output: { PORT: 3000 }
Optionally, the user can supply their own ajv instance:
const envSchema = require('env-schema')
const Ajv = require('ajv')
const schema = {
type: 'object',
required: [ 'PORT' ],
properties: {
PORT: {
type: 'number',
default: 3000
}
}
}
const config = envSchema({
schema: schema,
data: data,
dotenv: true,
ajv: new Ajv({
allErrors: true,
removeAdditional: true,
useDefaults: true,
coerceTypes: true,
allowUnionTypes: true
})
})
console.log(config)
// output: { PORT: 3000 }
It is possible to enhance the default ajv instance providing the
customOptions function parameter.
This example shows how to use the
format keyword in your schemas.
const config = envSchema({
schema: schema,
data: data,
dotenv: true,
ajv: {
customOptions (ajvInstance) {
require('ajv-formats')(ajvInstance)
return ajvInstance
}
}
})
Note that it is mandatory returning the ajv instance.
It is also possible to use fluent-json-schema:
const envSchema = require('env-schema')
const S = require('fluent-json-schema')
const config = envSchema({
schema: S.object().prop('port', S.number().default(3000).required()),
data: data, // optional, default: process.env
dotenv: true, // load .env if it is there, default: false
expandEnv: true, // use dotenv-expand, default: false
})
console.log(config)
// output: { PORT: 3000 }
NB Support for additional properties in the schema is disabled for this plugin, with the
additionalProperties flag set to
false internally.
This library supports the following Ajv custom keywords:
separator
Type:
string
Applies to type:
string
When present, the provided schema value will be split on this value.
Example:
const envSchema = require('env-schema')
const schema = {
type: 'object',
required: [ 'ALLOWED_HOSTS' ],
properties: {
ALLOWED_HOSTS: {
type: 'string',
separator: ','
}
}
}
const data = {
ALLOWED_HOSTS: '127.0.0.1,0.0.0.0'
}
const config = envSchema({
schema: schema,
data: data, // optional, default: process.env
dotenv: true // load .env if it is there, default: false
})
// config.data => ['127.0.0.1', '0.0.0.0']
The ajv keyword definition objects can be accessed through the property
keywords on the
envSchema function:
const envSchema = require('env-schema')
const Ajv = require('ajv')
const schema = {
type: 'object',
properties: {
names: {
type: 'string',
separator: ','
}
}
}
const config = envSchema({
schema: schema,
data: data,
dotenv: true,
ajv: new Ajv({
allErrors: true,
removeAdditional: true,
useDefaults: true,
coerceTypes: true,
allowUnionTypes: true,
keywords: [envSchema.keywords.separator]
})
})
console.log(config)
// output: { names: ['foo', 'bar'] }
You can specify the type of your
config:
import envSchema from 'env-schema';
interface Env {
PORT: number;
}
const schema = {
type: 'object',
required: [ 'PORT' ],
properties: {
PORT: {
type: 'number',
default: 3000
}
}
}
const config = envSchema<Env>({
schema,
})
If no type is specified the
config will have the
EnvSchemaData type.
export type EnvSchemaData = {
[key: string]: unknown;
}
Kindly sponsored by Mia Platform and NearForm.
MIT