openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ep

env-paths

by Sindre Sorhus
3.0.0 (see all)

Get paths for storing things like data, config, cache, etc

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.6M

GitHub Stars

293

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

env-paths

Get paths for storing things like data, config, cache, etc

Uses the correct OS-specific paths. Most developers get this wrong.

Install

$ npm install env-paths

Usage

import envPaths from 'env-paths';

const paths = envPaths('MyApp');

paths.data;
//=> '/home/sindresorhus/.local/share/MyApp-nodejs'

paths.config
//=> '/home/sindresorhus/.config/MyApp-nodejs'

API

paths = envPaths(name, options?)

Note: It only generates the path strings. It doesn't create the directories for you. You could use make-dir to create the directories.

name

Type: string

The name of your project. Used to generate the paths.

options

Type: object

suffix

Type: string\ Default: 'nodejs'

Don't use this option unless you really have to!

Suffix appended to the project name to avoid name conflicts with native apps. Pass an empty string to disable it.

paths.data

Directory for data files.

Example locations (with the default nodejs suffix):

  • macOS: ~/Library/Application Support/MyApp-nodejs
  • Windows: %LOCALAPPDATA%\MyApp-nodejs\Data (for example, C:\Users\USERNAME\AppData\Local\MyApp-nodejs\Data)
  • Linux: ~/.local/share/MyApp-nodejs (or $XDG_DATA_HOME/MyApp-nodejs)

paths.config

Directory for config files.

Example locations (with the default nodejs suffix):

  • macOS: ~/Library/Preferences/MyApp-nodejs
  • Windows: %APPDATA%\MyApp-nodejs\Config (for example, C:\Users\USERNAME\AppData\Roaming\MyApp-nodejs\Config)
  • Linux: ~/.config/MyApp-nodejs (or $XDG_CONFIG_HOME/MyApp-nodejs)

paths.cache

Directory for non-essential data files.

Example locations (with the default nodejs suffix):

  • macOS: ~/Library/Caches/MyApp-nodejs
  • Windows: %LOCALAPPDATA%\MyApp-nodejs\Cache (for example, C:\Users\USERNAME\AppData\Local\MyApp-nodejs\Cache)
  • Linux: ~/.cache/MyApp-nodejs (or $XDG_CACHE_HOME/MyApp-nodejs)

paths.log

Directory for log files.

Example locations (with the default nodejs suffix):

  • macOS: ~/Library/Logs/MyApp-nodejs
  • Windows: %LOCALAPPDATA%\MyApp-nodejs\Log (for example, C:\Users\USERNAME\AppData\Local\MyApp-nodejs\Log)
  • Linux: ~/.local/state/MyApp-nodejs (or $XDG_STATE_HOME/MyApp-nodejs)

paths.temp

Directory for temporary files.

Example locations (with the default nodejs suffix):

  • macOS: /var/folders/jf/f2twvvvs5jl_m49tf034ffpw0000gn/T/MyApp-nodejs
  • Windows: %LOCALAPPDATA%\Temp\MyApp-nodejs (for example, C:\Users\USERNAME\AppData\Local\Temp\MyApp-nodejs)
  • Linux: /tmp/USERNAME/MyApp-nodejs
Get professional support for this package with a Tidelift subscription
Tidelift helps make open source sustainable for maintainers while giving companies
assurances about security, maintenance, and licensing for their dependencies.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial