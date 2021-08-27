Get paths for storing things like data, config, cache, etc

Uses the correct OS-specific paths. Most developers get this wrong.

Install

npm install env-paths

Usage

import envPaths from 'env-paths' ; const paths = envPaths( 'MyApp' ); paths.data; paths.config

API

paths = envPaths(name, options?)

Note: It only generates the path strings. It doesn't create the directories for you. You could use make-dir to create the directories.

name

Type: string

The name of your project. Used to generate the paths.

options

Type: object

suffix

Type: string \ Default: 'nodejs'

Don't use this option unless you really have to!

Suffix appended to the project name to avoid name conflicts with native apps. Pass an empty string to disable it.

Directory for data files.

Example locations (with the default nodejs suffix):

macOS: ~/Library/Application Support/MyApp-nodejs

Windows: %LOCALAPPDATA%\MyApp-nodejs\Data (for example, C:\Users\USERNAME\AppData\Local\MyApp-nodejs\Data )

(for example, ) Linux: ~/.local/share/MyApp-nodejs (or $XDG_DATA_HOME/MyApp-nodejs )

Directory for config files.

Example locations (with the default nodejs suffix):

macOS: ~/Library/Preferences/MyApp-nodejs

Windows: %APPDATA%\MyApp-nodejs\Config (for example, C:\Users\USERNAME\AppData\Roaming\MyApp-nodejs\Config )

(for example, ) Linux: ~/.config/MyApp-nodejs (or $XDG_CONFIG_HOME/MyApp-nodejs )

Directory for non-essential data files.

Example locations (with the default nodejs suffix):

macOS: ~/Library/Caches/MyApp-nodejs

Windows: %LOCALAPPDATA%\MyApp-nodejs\Cache (for example, C:\Users\USERNAME\AppData\Local\MyApp-nodejs\Cache )

(for example, ) Linux: ~/.cache/MyApp-nodejs (or $XDG_CACHE_HOME/MyApp-nodejs )

Directory for log files.

Example locations (with the default nodejs suffix):

macOS: ~/Library/Logs/MyApp-nodejs

Windows: %LOCALAPPDATA%\MyApp-nodejs\Log (for example, C:\Users\USERNAME\AppData\Local\MyApp-nodejs\Log )

(for example, ) Linux: ~/.local/state/MyApp-nodejs (or $XDG_STATE_HOME/MyApp-nodejs )

Directory for temporary files.

Example locations (with the default nodejs suffix):

macOS: /var/folders/jf/f2twvvvs5jl_m49tf034ffpw0000gn/T/MyApp-nodejs

Windows: %LOCALAPPDATA%\Temp\MyApp-nodejs (for example, C:\Users\USERNAME\AppData\Local\Temp\MyApp-nodejs )

(for example, ) Linux: /tmp/USERNAME/MyApp-nodejs