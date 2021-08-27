openbase logo
env-editor

by Sindre Sorhus
1.0.0 (see all)

Get metadata on the default editor or a specific editor

Readme

env-editor

Get metadata on the default editor or a specific editor

This module is used by open-editor.

Supported editors

  • Sublime Text
  • Atom
  • Visual Studio Code
  • WebStorm
  • TextMate
  • Vim
  • NeoVim
  • IntelliJ
  • GNU nano
  • GNU Emacs
  • Android Studio
  • Xcode

Install

$ npm install env-editor

Usage

import {defaultEditor, getEditor, allEditors} from 'env-editor';

defaultEditor();
/*
{
    id: 'atom',
    name: 'Atom',
    binary: 'atom',
    isTerminalEditor: false,
    paths: [
        '/Applications/Atom.app/Contents/Resources/app/atom.sh'
    ],
    keywords: []
}
*/

getEditor('sublime');
/*
{
    id: 'sublime',
    name: 'Sublime Text',
    binary: 'subl',
    isTerminalEditor: false,
    paths: [
        '/Applications/Sublime Text.app/Contents/SharedSupport/bin/subl',
        '/Applications/Sublime Text 2.app/Contents/SharedSupport/bin/subl'
    ],
    keywords: []
}
*/

allEditors();
/*
[
    {
        id: 'atom',
        …
    },
    {
        id: 'sublime,
        …
    },
    …
]
*/

API

defaultEditor()

Returns metadata on the default editor.

The user is expected to have the $EDITOR environment variable set, and if not, a user-friendly error is thrown.

getEditor(editor)

Returns metadata on the specified editor.

editor

Type: string

This can be pretty flexible. It matches against all the data it has.

For example, to get Sublime Text, you could write either of the following: sublime, Sublime Text, subl.

allEditors()

Returns an array with metadata on all the editors.

