Get metadata on the default editor or a specific editor
This module is used by
open-editor.
$ npm install env-editor
import {defaultEditor, getEditor, allEditors} from 'env-editor';
defaultEditor();
/*
{
id: 'atom',
name: 'Atom',
binary: 'atom',
isTerminalEditor: false,
paths: [
'/Applications/Atom.app/Contents/Resources/app/atom.sh'
],
keywords: []
}
*/
getEditor('sublime');
/*
{
id: 'sublime',
name: 'Sublime Text',
binary: 'subl',
isTerminalEditor: false,
paths: [
'/Applications/Sublime Text.app/Contents/SharedSupport/bin/subl',
'/Applications/Sublime Text 2.app/Contents/SharedSupport/bin/subl'
],
keywords: []
}
*/
allEditors();
/*
[
{
id: 'atom',
…
},
{
id: 'sublime,
…
},
…
]
*/
Returns metadata on the default editor.
The user is expected to have the
$EDITOR environment variable set, and if not, a user-friendly error is thrown.
Returns metadata on the specified editor.
Type:
string
This can be pretty flexible. It matches against all the data it has.
For example, to get Sublime Text, you could write either of the following:
sublime,
Sublime Text,
subl.
Returns an array with metadata on all the editors.