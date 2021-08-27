Get metadata on the default editor or a specific editor

This module is used by open-editor .

Supported editors

Sublime Text

Atom

Visual Studio Code

WebStorm

TextMate

Vim

NeoVim

IntelliJ

GNU nano

GNU Emacs

Android Studio

Xcode

Install

npm install env-editor

Usage

import {defaultEditor, getEditor, allEditors} from 'env-editor' ; defaultEditor(); getEditor( 'sublime' ); allEditors();

API

Returns metadata on the default editor.

The user is expected to have the $EDITOR environment variable set, and if not, a user-friendly error is thrown.

Returns metadata on the specified editor.

editor

Type: string

This can be pretty flexible. It matches against all the data it has.

For example, to get Sublime Text, you could write either of the following: sublime , Sublime Text , subl .

Returns an array with metadata on all the editors.