openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
edp

env-dot-prop

by Simone Primarosa
3.0.0 (see all)

♻️ Get, set, or delete nested properties of process.env using a dot path

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

26.1K

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

env-dot-prop

Latest version on npm Downloads on npm Project license Awesome project
Lint status Test macOS status Test Ubuntu status Test Windows status
Codecov Coverage report Known Vulnerabilities Dependency Status
XO Code Style used AVA Test Runner used Istanbul Test Coverage used NI Scaffolding System used NP Release System used

♻️ Get, set, or delete nested properties of process.env using a dot path
Coded with ❤️ by Simone Primarosa.

Background

This package aim to let you access to your environment variables as if they were JavaScript object. See this guide to understand how to use this package to create a 12 Factor compliant configuration system for you app.

Install

$ npm install --save env-dot-prop

Usage

const envDotProp = require('env-dot-prop');

// Let's assume process.env contains the following keys
process.env = {
  FOO_BAR: 'unicorn',
  'FOO_DOT.DOT': 'pony',
  'FOO_UND\\_UND': 'whale'
};

console.log(process.env);
// => { FOO_BAR: 'unicorn', 'FOO_DOT.DOT': 'pony', 'FOO_UND\_UND': 'whale' }
envDotProp.get('');
// => { foo: { bar: 'unicorn', 'dot.dot': 'pony', und_und: 'whale' } }

// getter
envDotProp.get('foo.bar');
// => 'unicorn'

envDotProp.get('foo.notDefined.deep');
// => undefined

envDotProp.get('foo.notDefined.deep', 'default value');
// => 'default value'

envDotProp.get('foo.dot\\.dot');
// => 'pony'

// setter
envDotProp.set('foo.bar', 'b');
envDotProp.get('foo.bar');
// => 'b'

envDotProp.get('');
// => { foo: { bar: 'b', 'dot.dot': 'pony', und_und: 'whale' } }

envDotProp.set('foo.baz.e', 'x');
envDotProp.get('foo.baz.e');
// => 'x'
envDotProp.get('foo.baz');
// => { e: 'x' }

envDotProp.get('');
// => { foo: { bar: 'b', baz: { e: 'x' }, 'dot.dot': 'pony', und_und: 'whale' } }

// has
envDotProp.has('foo.bar');
// => true

// deleter
envDotProp.delete('foo.bar');
envDotProp.get('foo');
// => { baz: { e: 'x' }, 'dot.dot': 'pony', und_und: 'whale' }

envDotProp.delete('foo.baz.e');
envDotProp.get('foo.baz');
// => undefined

envDotProp.set('n1', 42, {stringify: false});
envDotProp.get('n1', {parse: false});
// => 42
envDotProp.get('n1', {parse: true});
// => 42

envDotProp.set('n2', 42, {stringify: true});
envDotProp.get('n2', {parse: false});
// => '42'
envDotProp.get('n2', {parse: true});
// => 42

envDotProp.set('n3', 42);
envDotProp.get('n3');
// => 42

envDotProp.set('n4', '42');
envDotProp.get('n4');
// => '42'

envDotProp.get('');
// => { n1: '42', n1: 42, n3: 42, n4: '42', foo: { 'dot.dot': 'pony', und_und: 'whale' } }
console.log(process.env);
// => { 'FOO_DOT.DOT': 'pony', 'FOO_UND\_UND': 'whale', N1: '42', N2: 42, N3: 42, N4: '42' }

API

get(path, [defaultValue], [opts]) ⇒ any

Gets the values of environment variables at the path specified.

Kind: global function
Returns: any - The values of environment variables associated with the path specified.
Access: public

ParamTypeDefaultDescription
pathstringDot separated path.
[defaultValue]anyDefault value to return if there is not any environment variable that matches the path provided.
[opts]ObjectAdditional options.
[opts.parse]booleanfalseIf true the value retrieved is converted to the proper type.
[opts.caseSensitive]booleanfalseIf true no case conversion will be performed from the dot path provided to the env key search. Eg: 'tesT.kEy' will look for tesT_kEy environment variable instead of TEST_KEY.

set(path, value, [opts])

Sets an env key at the path specified. If nested keys are present they will be deleted.

Kind: global function
Access: public

ParamTypeDefaultDescription
pathstringDot separated path.
valuestringValue to set.
[opts]objectAdditional options.
[opts.stringify]booleanfalseIf true the value provided is converted to string.
[opts.caseSensitive]booleanfalseIf true no case conversion is performed from the dot path provided to the env key search. Eg: 'tesT.kEy' will look for tesT_kEy environment variable instead of TEST_KEY.

del(path, [opts])

Deletes an env key at the path specified. If nested keys are present they will be deleted too.

Kind: global function
Access: public

ParamTypeDefaultDescription
pathstringA dot separated path.
[opts]objectAdditional options.
[opts.caseSensitive]booleanfalseIf true no case conversion is performed from the dot path provided to the env key search. Eg: 'tesT.kEy' will look for tesT_kEy environment variable instead of TEST_KEY.

has(path, [opts]) ⇒ boolean

Returns whether an env key exists at the path specified.

Kind: global function
Returns: boolean - true if exists at least one environment variables with that path prefix.
Access: public

ParamTypeDefaultDescription
pathstringDot separated path.
[opts]objectAdditional options.
[opts.caseSensitive]booleanfalseIf true no case conversion is performed from the dot path provided to the env key search. Eg: 'tesT.kEy' will look for tesT_kEy environment variable instead of TEST_KEY.

Authors

See also the list of contributors who participated in this project.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the license file for details.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial