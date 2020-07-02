♻️ Get, set, or delete nested properties of process.env using a dot path
This package aim to let you access to your environment variables as if they were JavaScript object. See this guide to understand how to use this package to create a 12 Factor compliant configuration system for you app.
$ npm install --save env-dot-prop
const envDotProp = require('env-dot-prop');
// Let's assume process.env contains the following keys
process.env = {
FOO_BAR: 'unicorn',
'FOO_DOT.DOT': 'pony',
'FOO_UND\\_UND': 'whale'
};
console.log(process.env);
// => { FOO_BAR: 'unicorn', 'FOO_DOT.DOT': 'pony', 'FOO_UND\_UND': 'whale' }
envDotProp.get('');
// => { foo: { bar: 'unicorn', 'dot.dot': 'pony', und_und: 'whale' } }
// getter
envDotProp.get('foo.bar');
// => 'unicorn'
envDotProp.get('foo.notDefined.deep');
// => undefined
envDotProp.get('foo.notDefined.deep', 'default value');
// => 'default value'
envDotProp.get('foo.dot\\.dot');
// => 'pony'
// setter
envDotProp.set('foo.bar', 'b');
envDotProp.get('foo.bar');
// => 'b'
envDotProp.get('');
// => { foo: { bar: 'b', 'dot.dot': 'pony', und_und: 'whale' } }
envDotProp.set('foo.baz.e', 'x');
envDotProp.get('foo.baz.e');
// => 'x'
envDotProp.get('foo.baz');
// => { e: 'x' }
envDotProp.get('');
// => { foo: { bar: 'b', baz: { e: 'x' }, 'dot.dot': 'pony', und_und: 'whale' } }
// has
envDotProp.has('foo.bar');
// => true
// deleter
envDotProp.delete('foo.bar');
envDotProp.get('foo');
// => { baz: { e: 'x' }, 'dot.dot': 'pony', und_und: 'whale' }
envDotProp.delete('foo.baz.e');
envDotProp.get('foo.baz');
// => undefined
envDotProp.set('n1', 42, {stringify: false});
envDotProp.get('n1', {parse: false});
// => 42
envDotProp.get('n1', {parse: true});
// => 42
envDotProp.set('n2', 42, {stringify: true});
envDotProp.get('n2', {parse: false});
// => '42'
envDotProp.get('n2', {parse: true});
// => 42
envDotProp.set('n3', 42);
envDotProp.get('n3');
// => 42
envDotProp.set('n4', '42');
envDotProp.get('n4');
// => '42'
envDotProp.get('');
// => { n1: '42', n1: 42, n3: 42, n4: '42', foo: { 'dot.dot': 'pony', und_und: 'whale' } }
console.log(process.env);
// => { 'FOO_DOT.DOT': 'pony', 'FOO_UND\_UND': 'whale', N1: '42', N2: 42, N3: 42, N4: '42' }
any
Gets the values of environment variables at the path specified.
Kind: global function
Returns:
any - The values of environment variables associated with the path specified.
Access: public
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Description
|path
string
|Dot separated path.
|[defaultValue]
any
|Default value to return if there is not any environment variable that matches the path provided.
|[opts]
Object
|Additional options.
|[opts.parse]
boolean
false
|If true the value retrieved is converted to the proper type.
|[opts.caseSensitive]
boolean
false
|If true no case conversion will be performed from the dot path provided to the env key search. Eg: 'tesT.kEy' will look for tesT_kEy environment variable instead of TEST_KEY.
Sets an env key at the path specified. If nested keys are present they will be deleted.
Kind: global function
Access: public
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Description
|path
string
|Dot separated path.
|value
string
|Value to set.
|[opts]
object
|Additional options.
|[opts.stringify]
boolean
false
|If true the value provided is converted to string.
|[opts.caseSensitive]
boolean
false
|If true no case conversion is performed from the dot path provided to the env key search. Eg: 'tesT.kEy' will look for tesT_kEy environment variable instead of TEST_KEY.
Deletes an env key at the path specified. If nested keys are present they will be deleted too.
Kind: global function
Access: public
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Description
|path
string
|A dot separated path.
|[opts]
object
|Additional options.
|[opts.caseSensitive]
boolean
false
|If true no case conversion is performed from the dot path provided to the env key search. Eg: 'tesT.kEy' will look for tesT_kEy environment variable instead of TEST_KEY.
boolean
Returns whether an env key exists at the path specified.
Kind: global function
Returns:
boolean - true if exists at least one environment variables with that
path prefix.
Access: public
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Description
|path
string
|Dot separated path.
|[opts]
object
|Additional options.
|[opts.caseSensitive]
boolean
false
|If true no case conversion is performed from the dot path provided to the env key search. Eg: 'tesT.kEy' will look for tesT_kEy environment variable instead of TEST_KEY.
