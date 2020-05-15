A simple node program for executing commands using an environment from an env file.
npm install env-cmd or
npm install -g env-cmd
Environment file
./.env
# This is a comment
ENV1=THANKS
ENV2=FOR ALL
ENV3=THE FISH
Package.json
{
"scripts": {
"test": "env-cmd mocha -R spec"
}
}
Terminal
./node_modules/.bin/env-cmd node index.js
To use a custom env filename or path, pass the
-f flag. This is a major breaking change from prior versions < 9.0.0
Terminal
./node_modules/.bin/env-cmd -f ./custom/path/.env node index.js
Usage: _ [options] <command> [...args]
Options:
-v, --version output the version number
-e, --environments [env1,env2,...] The rc file environment(s) to use
-f, --file [path] Custom env file path (default path: ./.env)
--fallback Fallback to default env file path, if custom env file path not found
--no-override Do not override existing environment variables
-r, --rc-file [path] Custom rc file path (default path: ./.env-cmdrc(|.js|.json)
--silent Ignore any env-cmd errors and only fail on executed program failure.
--use-shell Execute the command in a new shell with the given environment
--verbose Print helpful debugging information
-x, --expand-envs Replace $var in args and command with environment variables
-h, --help output usage information
.rc file usage
For more complex projects, a
.env-cmdrc file can be defined in the root directory and supports
as many environments as you want. Simply use the
-e flag and provide which environments you wish to
use from the
.env-cmdrc file. Using multiple environment names will merge the environment variables
together. Later environments overwrite earlier ones in the list if conflicting environment variables
are found.
.rc file
./.env-cmdrc
{
"development": {
"ENV1": "Thanks",
"ENV2": "For All"
},
"test": {
"ENV1": "No Thanks",
"ENV3": "!"
},
"production": {
"ENV1": "The Fish"
}
}
Terminal
./node_modules/.bin/env-cmd -e production node index.js
# Or for multiple environments (where `production` vars override `test` vars,
# but both are included)
./node_modules/.bin/env-cmd -e test,production node index.js
--no-override option
Prevents overriding of existing environment variables on
process.env and within the current
environment.
--fallback file usage option
If the
.env file does not exist at the provided custom path, then use the default
fallback location
./.env env file instead.
--use-shell
Executes the command within a new shell environment. This is useful if you want to string multiple commands together that share the same environment variables.
Terminal
./node_modules/.bin/env-cmd -f ./test/.env --use-shell "npm run lint && npm test"
EnvCmd supports reading from asynchronous
.env files. Instead of using a
.env file, pass in a
.js
file that exports either an object or a
Promise resolving to an object (
{ ENV_VAR_NAME: value, ... }). Asynchronous
.rc
files are also supported using
.js file extension and resolving to an object with top level environment
names (
{ production: { ENV_VAR_NAME: value, ... } }).
Terminal
./node_modules/.bin/env-cmd -f ./async-file.js node index.js
-x expands vars in arguments
EnvCmd supports expanding
$var values passed in as arguments to the command. The allows a user
to provide arguments to a command that are based on environment variable values at runtime.
NOTE: You must escape the
$ character with
\ or your terminal might try to auto expand it before passing it to
env-cmd.
Terminal
# $VAR will be expanded into the env value it contains at runtime
./node_modules/.bin/env-cmd -x node index.js --arg=\$VAR
or in
package.json (use
\\ to insert a literal backslash)
{
"script": {
"start": "env-cmd -x node index.js --arg=\\$VAR"
}
}
--silent suppresses env-cmd errors
EnvCmd supports the
--silent flag the suppresses all errors generated by
env-cmd
while leaving errors generated by the child process and cli signals still usable. This
flag is primarily used to allow
env-cmd to run in environments where the
.env
file might not be present, but still execute the child process without failing
due to a missing file.
You can find examples of how to use the various options above by visiting the examples repo env-cmd-examples.
These are the currently accepted environment file formats. If any other formats are desired please create an issue.
.env as
key=value
.env.json Key/value pairs as JSON
.env.js JavaScript file exporting an
object or a
Promise that resolves to an
object
.env-cmdrc as valid json or
.env-cmdrc.json in execution directory with at least one environment
{ "dev": { "key1": "val1" } }
.env-cmdrc.js JavaScript file exporting an
object or a
Promise that resolves to an
object that contains at least one environment
This lib attempts to follow standard
bash path rules. The rules are as followed:
Home Directory =
/Users/test
Working Directory =
/Users/test/Development/app
|Type
|Input Path
|Expanded Path
|Absolute
/some/absolute/path.env
/some/absolute/path.env
|Home Directory with
~
~/starts/on/homedir/path.env
/Users/test/starts/on/homedir/path.env
|Relative
./some/relative/path.env or
some/relative/path.env
/Users/test/Development/app/some/relative/path.env
|Relative with parent dir
../some/relative/path.env
/Users/test/Development/some/relative/path.env
EnvCmd
A function that executes a given command in a new child process with the given environment and options
options {
object }
command {
string }: The command to execute (
node,
mocha, ...)
commandArgs {
string[] }: List of arguments to pass to the
command (
['-R', 'Spec'])
envFile {
object }
filePath {
string }: Custom path to .env file to read from (defaults to:
./.env)
fallback {
boolean }: Should fall back to default
./.env file if custom path does not exist
rc {
object }
environments {
string[] }: List of environment to read from the
.rc file
filePath {
string }: Custom path to the
.rc file (defaults to:
./.env-cmdrc(|.js|.json))
options {
object }
expandEnvs {
boolean }: Expand
$var values passed to
commandArgs (default:
false)
noOverride {
boolean }: Prevent
.env file vars from overriding existing
process.env vars (default:
false)
silent {
boolean }: Ignore any errors thrown by env-cmd, used to ignore missing file errors (default:
false)
useShell {
boolean }: Runs command inside a new shell instance (default:
false)
verbose {
boolean }: Prints extra debug logs to
console.info (default:
false)
Promise<object> }: key is env var name and value is the env var value
GetEnvVars
A function that parses environment variables from a
.env or a
.rc file
options {
object }
envFile {
object }
filePath {
string }: Custom path to .env file to read from (defaults to:
./.env)
fallback {
boolean }: Should fall back to default
./.env file if custom path does not exist
rc {
object }
environments {
string[] }: List of environment to read from the
.rc file
filePath {
string }: Custom path to the
.rc file (defaults to:
./.env-cmdrc(|.js|.json))
verbose {
boolean }: Prints extra debug logs to
console.info (default:
false)
Promise<object> }: key is env var name and value is the env var value
Because sometimes it is just too cumbersome passing a lot of environment variables to scripts. It is usually just easier to have a file with all the vars in them, especially for development and testing.
🚨Do not commit sensitive environment data to a public git repo! 🚨
cross-env - Cross platform setting of environment scripts
Special thanks to
cross-env for inspiration (uses the
same
cross-spawn lib underneath too).
I welcome all pull requests. Please make sure you add appropriate test cases for any features added. Before opening a PR please make sure to run the following scripts:
npm run lint checks for code errors and format according to ts-standard
npm test make sure all tests pass
npm run test-cover make sure the coverage has not decreased from current master
Very useful and easy to use package for setting env variables in a cross platform way. I migrated to this from dotenv because it can be run from the command line, and so far it has worked very well.
It is one of the highly recommended package to go with, it helps to create run time environment variables. I generally use it configuration to keep all tokens and db tables for both production and development.