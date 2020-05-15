A simple node program for executing commands using an environment from an env file.

💾 Install

npm install env-cmd or npm install -g env-cmd

⌨️ Basic Usage

Environment file ./.env

# This is a comment ENV1=THANKS ENV2=FOR ALL ENV3=THE FISH

Package.json

{ "scripts" : { "test" : "env-cmd mocha -R spec" } }

Terminal

./node_modules/.bin/env-cmd node index.js

Using custom env file path

To use a custom env filename or path, pass the -f flag. This is a major breaking change from prior versions < 9.0.0

Terminal

./node_modules/.bin/env-cmd -f ./custom/path/.env node index.js

📜 Help

Usage: _ [options] <command> [...args] Options: -v, --version output the version number -e, --environments [env1,env2,...] The rc file environment(s) to use -f, --file [path] Custom env file path (default path: ./.env) --fallback Fallback to default env file path, if custom env file path not found --no-override Do not override existing environment variables -r, --rc-file [path] Custom rc file path (default path: ./.env-cmdrc(|.js|.json) --silent Ignore any env-cmd errors and only fail on executed program failure. --use-shell Execute the command in a new shell with the given environment --verbose Print helpful debugging information -x, --expand-envs Replace $var in args and command with environment variables -h, --help output usage information

🔬 Advanced Usage

.rc file usage

For more complex projects, a .env-cmdrc file can be defined in the root directory and supports as many environments as you want. Simply use the -e flag and provide which environments you wish to use from the .env-cmdrc file. Using multiple environment names will merge the environment variables together. Later environments overwrite earlier ones in the list if conflicting environment variables are found.

.rc file ./.env-cmdrc

{ "development" : { "ENV1" : "Thanks" , "ENV2" : "For All" }, "test" : { "ENV1" : "No Thanks" , "ENV3" : "!" }, "production" : { "ENV1" : "The Fish" } }

Terminal

./node_modules/.bin/env-cmd -e production node index.js ./node_modules/.bin/env-cmd -e test ,production node index.js

--no-override option

Prevents overriding of existing environment variables on process.env and within the current environment.

--fallback file usage option

If the .env file does not exist at the provided custom path, then use the default fallback location ./.env env file instead.

Executes the command within a new shell environment. This is useful if you want to string multiple commands together that share the same environment variables.

Terminal

./node_modules/.bin/env-cmd -f ./ test /.env --use-shell "npm run lint && npm test"

Asynchronous env file support

EnvCmd supports reading from asynchronous .env files. Instead of using a .env file, pass in a .js file that exports either an object or a Promise resolving to an object ( { ENV_VAR_NAME: value, ... } ). Asynchronous .rc files are also supported using .js file extension and resolving to an object with top level environment names ( { production: { ENV_VAR_NAME: value, ... } } ).

Terminal

./node_modules/.bin/env-cmd -f ./async-file.js node index.js

-x expands vars in arguments

EnvCmd supports expanding $var values passed in as arguments to the command. The allows a user to provide arguments to a command that are based on environment variable values at runtime.

NOTE: You must escape the $ character with \ or your terminal might try to auto expand it before passing it to env-cmd .

Terminal

./node_modules/.bin/env-cmd -x node index.js --arg=\ $VAR

or in package.json (use \\ to insert a literal backslash)

{ "script" : { "start" : "env-cmd -x node index.js --arg=\\$VAR" } }

--silent suppresses env-cmd errors

EnvCmd supports the --silent flag the suppresses all errors generated by env-cmd while leaving errors generated by the child process and cli signals still usable. This flag is primarily used to allow env-cmd to run in environments where the .env file might not be present, but still execute the child process without failing due to a missing file.

💿 Examples

You can find examples of how to use the various options above by visiting the examples repo env-cmd-examples.

💽️ Environment File Formats

These are the currently accepted environment file formats. If any other formats are desired please create an issue.

.env as key=value

as .env.json Key/value pairs as JSON

Key/value pairs as JSON .env.js JavaScript file exporting an object or a Promise that resolves to an object

JavaScript file exporting an or a that resolves to an .env-cmdrc as valid json or .env-cmdrc.json in execution directory with at least one environment { "dev": { "key1": "val1" } }

as valid json or in execution directory with at least one environment .env-cmdrc.js JavaScript file exporting an object or a Promise that resolves to an object that contains at least one environment

🗂 Path Rules

This lib attempts to follow standard bash path rules. The rules are as followed:

Home Directory = /Users/test

Working Directory = /Users/test/Development/app

Type Input Path Expanded Path Absolute /some/absolute/path.env /some/absolute/path.env Home Directory with ~ ~/starts/on/homedir/path.env /Users/test/starts/on/homedir/path.env Relative ./some/relative/path.env or some/relative/path.env /Users/test/Development/app/some/relative/path.env Relative with parent dir ../some/relative/path.env /Users/test/Development/some/relative/path.env

🛠 API Usage

EnvCmd

A function that executes a given command in a new child process with the given environment and options

options { object } command { string }: The command to execute ( node , mocha , ...) commandArgs { string[] }: List of arguments to pass to the command ( ['-R', 'Spec'] ) envFile { object } filePath { string }: Custom path to .env file to read from (defaults to: ./.env ) fallback { boolean }: Should fall back to default ./.env file if custom path does not exist rc { object } environments { string[] }: List of environment to read from the .rc file filePath { string }: Custom path to the .rc file (defaults to: ./.env-cmdrc(|.js|.json) ) options { object } expandEnvs { boolean }: Expand $var values passed to commandArgs (default: false ) noOverride { boolean }: Prevent .env file vars from overriding existing process.env vars (default: false ) silent { boolean }: Ignore any errors thrown by env-cmd, used to ignore missing file errors (default: false ) useShell { boolean }: Runs command inside a new shell instance (default: false ) verbose { boolean }: Prints extra debug logs to console.info (default: false ) Returns { Promise<object> }: key is env var name and value is the env var value

{ }

GetEnvVars

A function that parses environment variables from a .env or a .rc file

options { object } envFile { object } filePath { string }: Custom path to .env file to read from (defaults to: ./.env ) fallback { boolean }: Should fall back to default ./.env file if custom path does not exist rc { object } environments { string[] }: List of environment to read from the .rc file filePath { string }: Custom path to the .rc file (defaults to: ./.env-cmdrc(|.js|.json) ) verbose { boolean }: Prints extra debug logs to console.info (default: false )

{ } Returns { Promise<object> }: key is env var name and value is the env var value

🧙 Why

Because sometimes it is just too cumbersome passing a lot of environment variables to scripts. It is usually just easier to have a file with all the vars in them, especially for development and testing.

🚨Do not commit sensitive environment data to a public git repo! 🚨

🧬 Related Projects

cross-env - Cross platform setting of environment scripts

🎊 Special Thanks

Special thanks to cross-env for inspiration (uses the same cross-spawn lib underneath too).

📋 Contributing Guide

I welcome all pull requests. Please make sure you add appropriate test cases for any features added. Before opening a PR please make sure to run the following scripts: