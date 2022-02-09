Get environment variables exposed by CI services.

Adapted from codecov-node.

Install

$ npm install --save env-ci

Usage

const envCi = require ( "env-ci" ); const { name, service, isCi, branch, commit, tag, build, buildUrl, job, jobUrl, isPr, pr, prBranch, slug, root } = envCi(); if (isCI) { console .log( `Building repo ${slug} on ${name} service` ); if (isPr) { console .log( `Building Pull Request # ${pr} originating from branch ${prBranch} and targeting branch ${branch} ` ); } else { console .log( `Building branch ${branch} ` ); } if (service === "travis" ) { } }

Supported variables

Variable Description name CI service Commercial name (e.g. Travis CI , CircleCI , GitLab CI/CD ) service Standardized CI service name (e.g. travis , circleci , gitlab ) isCi true is running on a CI, false otherwise branch Git branch being built or targeted by a Pull Request commit Commit sha that triggered the CI build tag Git tag that triggered the CI build build CI service build number buildUrl Link to the CI service build job CI service job number jobUrl Link to the CI service job isPr true if the build has been triggered by a Pull Request, false otherwise pr Pull Request number (only for builds triggered by a Pull Request) prBranch Git branch branch from which the Pull Request originated (only for builds triggered by a Pull Request) slug The slug (in form: owner_name/repo_name) of the repository currently being built root The path to the directory where the repository is being built

Note: Some variables can be detected only on certain CI services. See Supported CI.

Note: The pr and prBranch properties are only available for builds triggered when a Pull Request is opened/updated and not on builds triggered by a push on a branch even if that branch happens to be the branch from which the Pull Request originated.

Supported CI

⚠️ See Caveats

Note: Unsupported properties will always be undefined . For example if a Ci services doesn't support triggering builds when a Pull Request is opened/updated, isPr will be undefined .

Note: If none of the above CI services is detected, commit and branch are determined based on the local Git repository, and isCi is determined based on the CI environment variable.

API

envCi(options) => Result

options

Type: Object

env

Type: Object

Default: process.env

The object to read environment variables from.

cwd

Type: String

Default: process.cwd()

The current working directory in which to execute git commands used to determine the commit and branch Result properties in case no supported CI is detected.

Result

Type: Object

Environment variables values exposed by the CI service.

Caveats

AWS CodeBuild

AWS CodeBuild doesn't provide an environment variable to determine the current Git branch being built. In addition, it clones the repository in a detached head state so the branch cannot be determined with git rev-parse --abbrev-ref HEAD . To work around this limitation, env-ci look for the remote branches having the same HEAD as the local detached HEAD to determine the branch from which the detached HEAD was created. In the rare case where there is multiple remote branches with the same HEAD as the local detached HEAD , env-ci will arbitrarily pick the first one. This can lead to an inaccurate branch value in such circumstances.

Buddy

For builds triggered when a Pull Request is opened/updated, Buddy doesn't provide an environment variable indicating the branch from which the Pull Request originated nor the target branch. It also build from a branch named pull/<PR number> so the target branch cannot be determined with a git command. Therefore in the case of Pull Request builds, env-ci will not be able to determine the branch and prBranch properties.

See feature request.

CircleCI

For builds triggered when a Pull Request is opened/updated, CircleCI doesn't provide an environment variable indicating the target branch. Therefore in the case of Pull Request builds, env-ci will not be able to determine the branch property. However prBranch will be set.

See feature request.

Cloudflare Pages

For builds triggered when a Pull Request is opened/updated, Cloudflare Pages will re-use the branch variable for the originating branch and not provide a target. Therefore env-ci will not be able to determine the prBranch property however branch will always be set.

Jenkins

Triggering build when a Pull Request is opened/updated is supported only via the ghprb-plugin and gitlab-plugin. Therefore env-ci will set isPr , pr and prBranch and define branch with the Pull Request target branch only if one those plugin is used.

Netlify

For builds triggered when a Pull Request is opened/updated, Netlify doesn't provide an environment variable indicating the target branch. Therefore in the case of Pull Request builds, env-ci will not be able to determine the branch property. However prBranch will be set.

See feature request

Sail

For builds triggered when a Pull Request is opened/updated, Sail doesn't provide an environment variable indicating the target branch, and the one for the current branch is set to pull/<PR number> independently of the the branch name from which the Pull Request originated. Therefore in the case of Pull Request builds, env-ci will not be able to determine the branch and prBranch properties.

Semaphore

For builds triggered when a Pull Request is opened/updated, Semaphore 1.0 doesn't provide an environment variable indicating the target branch. Therefore in the case of Pull Request builds, env-ci will not be able to determine the branch property. However prBranch will be set. On Semaphore 2.0 the branch and prBranch properties will work as expected.