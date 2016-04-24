openbase logo
enumish

by Liad Yosef
1.0.2

Easy enum-like objects

Documentation
Downloads/wk

Downloads/wk

645

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Enumish

Easily create Enum-like objects.

Installation

npm install enumish --save

Usage

Basic

Import the library and invoke it with a list of strings (for mirrored values):

import enums from 'enumish';

// basic usage
const Directions = enums('TOP', 'LEFT', 'RIGHT', 'BOTTOM', 'CENTER');

// result
Directions.TOP === 'TOP'; // true

Custom values

Some of the arguments can be objects, for custom values:

// custom values
const SideBarComponents = enums('ICON_PICKER', {
    LAYOUT_SELECTOR:    'LayoutSelector',
    COLOR_PICKER:       'ColorPickerSection'
});

// result
SideBarComponents.ICON_PICKER === 'ICON_PICKER'; // true
SideBarComponents.LAYOUT_SELECTOR === 'LayoutSelector'; // true

Converter function

You can supply the keys as an array, and a converter function for the second argument:

// custom converter function as the second argument
const Icons = enums(['BOLD', 'ITALIC'], val => val.toLowerCase());

// result
Icons.BOLD === 'bold'; // true

Further usage can be found in the tests.

Test

npm run test

Configuration

License

MIT

