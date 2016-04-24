Enumish

Easily create Enum-like objects.

Installation

npm install enumish --save

Usage

Basic

Import the library and invoke it with a list of strings (for mirrored values):

import enums from 'enumish' ; const Directions = enums( 'TOP' , 'LEFT' , 'RIGHT' , 'BOTTOM' , 'CENTER' ); Directions.TOP === 'TOP' ;

Custom values

Some of the arguments can be objects, for custom values:

const SideBarComponents = enums( 'ICON_PICKER' , { LAYOUT_SELECTOR : 'LayoutSelector' , COLOR_PICKER : 'ColorPickerSection' }); SideBarComponents.ICON_PICKER === 'ICON_PICKER' ; SideBarComponents.LAYOUT_SELECTOR === 'LayoutSelector' ;

Converter function

You can supply the keys as an array, and a converter function for the second argument:

const Icons = enums([ 'BOLD' , 'ITALIC' ], val => val.toLowerCase()); Icons.BOLD === 'bold' ;

Further usage can be found in the tests.

Test

npm run test

Configuration

Built using Library Starter Light.

License

MIT