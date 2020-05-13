Introduction

Enum is a javascript module that introduces the Enum Type. It works for node.js, in the browser and for deno.

...and ref compatible Known Types

Download

Releases for a browser are available for download from GitHub.

Version Description Size enum-3.0.4.js uncompressed, with comments Download enum-3.0.4.min.js compressed, without comments Download

Installation (node.js)

$ npm install enum

Installation (browser)

download the standalone file

Usage