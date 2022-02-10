openbase logo
by Felix Böhm
3.0.1 (see all)

Encode & decode HTML & XML entities with ease & speed

28M

229

4d ago

17

0

BSD-2-Clause

Built-In

No?

Readme

entities NPM version Downloads Build Status Coverage

Encode & decode HTML & XML entities with ease & speed.

How to…

…install entities

npm install entities

…use entities

const entities = require("entities");

//encoding
entities.escape("&#38;"); // "&#x26;#38;"
entities.encodeXML("&#38;"); // "&amp;#38;"
entities.encodeHTML("&#38;"); // "&amp;&num;38&semi;"

//decoding
entities.decodeXML("asdf &amp; &#xFF; &#xFC; &apos;"); // "asdf & ÿ ü '"
entities.decodeHTML("asdf &amp; &yuml; &uuml; &apos;"); // "asdf & ÿ ü '"

Performance

This is how entities compares to other libraries on a very basic benchmark (see scripts/benchmark.ts, for 10,000,000 iterations):

Librarydecode perfencode perfescape perfBundle size
entities1.418s6.786s2.196snpm bundle size
html-entities2.530s6.829s2.415snpm bundle size
he5.800s24.237s3.624snpm bundle size
parse-entities9.660sN/AN/Anpm bundle size

Acknowledgements

This libary wouldn't be possible without the work of these individuals. Thanks to

  • @mathiasbynens for his explanations about character encodings, and his library he, which was one of the inspirations for entities
  • @inikulin for his work on optimized tries for decoding HTML entities for the parse5 project
  • @mdevils for taking on the challenge of producing a quick entity library with his html-entities library. entities would be quite a bit slower if there wasn't any competition. Right now entities is on top, but we'll see how long that lasts!

License: BSD-2-Clause

Security contact information

To report a security vulnerability, please use the Tidelift security contact. Tidelift will coordinate the fix and disclosure.

entities for enterprise

Available as part of the Tidelift Subscription

The maintainers of entities and thousands of other packages are working with Tidelift to deliver commercial support and maintenance for the open source dependencies you use to build your applications. Save time, reduce risk, and improve code health, while paying the maintainers of the exact dependencies you use. Learn more.

