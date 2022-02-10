entities

Encode & decode HTML & XML entities with ease & speed.

How to…

…install entities

npm install entities

…use entities

const entities = require ( "entities" ); entities.escape( "&" ); entities.encodeXML( "&" ); entities.encodeHTML( "&" ); entities.decodeXML( "asdf & ÿ ü '" ); entities.decodeHTML( "asdf & ÿ ü '" );

Performance

This is how entities compares to other libraries on a very basic benchmark (see scripts/benchmark.ts , for 10,000,000 iterations):

Library decode perf encode perf escape perf Bundle size entities 1.418s 6.786s 2.196s html-entities 2.530s 6.829s 2.415s he 5.800s 24.237s 3.624s parse-entities 9.660s N/A N/A

Acknowledgements

This libary wouldn't be possible without the work of these individuals. Thanks to

@mathiasbynens for his explanations about character encodings, and his library he , which was one of the inspirations for entities

, which was one of the inspirations for @inikulin for his work on optimized tries for decoding HTML entities for the parse5 project

project @mdevils for taking on the challenge of producing a quick entity library with his html-entities library. entities would be quite a bit slower if there wasn't any competition. Right now entities is on top, but we'll see how long that lasts!

License: BSD-2-Clause

To report a security vulnerability, please use the Tidelift security contact. Tidelift will coordinate the fix and disclosure.

entities for enterprise

Available as part of the Tidelift Subscription