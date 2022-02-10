Encode & decode HTML & XML entities with ease & speed.
entities
npm install entities
entities
const entities = require("entities");
//encoding
entities.escape("&"); // "&#38;"
entities.encodeXML("&"); // "&#38;"
entities.encodeHTML("&"); // "&#38;"
//decoding
entities.decodeXML("asdf & ÿ ü '"); // "asdf & ÿ ü '"
entities.decodeHTML("asdf & ÿ ü '"); // "asdf & ÿ ü '"
This is how
entities compares to other libraries on a very basic benchmark
(see
scripts/benchmark.ts, for 10,000,000 iterations):
|Library
decode perf
encode perf
escape perf
|Bundle size
|entities
|1.418s
|6.786s
|2.196s
|html-entities
|2.530s
|6.829s
|2.415s
|he
|5.800s
|24.237s
|3.624s
|parse-entities
|9.660s
|N/A
|N/A
This libary wouldn't be possible without the work of these individuals. Thanks to
he, which was one of the
inspirations for
entities
parse5 project
html-entities library.
entities would be quite a bit slower if there wasn't any competition.
Right now
entities is on top, but we'll see how long that lasts!
License: BSD-2-Clause
To report a security vulnerability, please use the Tidelift security contact. Tidelift will coordinate the fix and disclosure.
entities for enterprise
Available as part of the Tidelift Subscription
The maintainers of
entities and thousands of other packages are working with
Tidelift to deliver commercial support and maintenance for the open source
dependencies you use to build your applications. Save time, reduce risk, and
improve code health, while paying the maintainers of the exact dependencies you
use.
Learn more.