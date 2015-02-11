Encode and decode HTML entities
var ent = require('ent');
console.log(ent.encode('<span>©moo</span>'))
console.log(ent.decode('π & ρ'));
<span>©moo</span>
π & ρ
var ent = require('ent');
var encode = require('ent/encode');
var decode = require('ent/decode');
Escape unsafe characters in
str with html entities.
By default, entities are encoded with numeric decimal codes.
If
opts.numeric is false or
opts.named is true, encoding will used named
codes like
π.
If
opts.special is set to an Object, the key names will be forced
to be encoded (defaults to forcing:
<>'"&). For example:
console.log(encode('hello', { special: { l: true } }));
hello
Convert html entities in
str back to raw text.
HTML entity tables shamelessly lifted from perl's HTML::Entities
With npm do:
npm install ent
MIT