by James Halliday
2.2.0 (see all)

Encode and decode HTML entities

npm
GitHub
CDN

4.1M

GitHub Stars

206

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

ent

Encode and decode HTML entities

browser support

build status

example

var ent = require('ent');
console.log(ent.encode('<span>©moo</span>'))
console.log(ent.decode('&pi; &amp; &rho;'));

&#60;span&#62;&#169;moo&#60;/span&#62;
π & ρ

ent

methods

var ent = require('ent');
var encode = require('ent/encode');
var decode = require('ent/decode');

encode(str, opts={})

Escape unsafe characters in str with html entities.

By default, entities are encoded with numeric decimal codes.

If opts.numeric is false or opts.named is true, encoding will used named codes like &pi;.

If opts.special is set to an Object, the key names will be forced to be encoded (defaults to forcing: <>'"&). For example:

console.log(encode('hello', { special: { l: true } }));

he&#108;&#108;o

decode(str)

Convert html entities in str back to raw text.

credits

HTML entity tables shamelessly lifted from perl's HTML::Entities

install

With npm do:

npm install ent

license

MIT

