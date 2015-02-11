ent

Encode and decode HTML entities

example

var ent = require ( 'ent' ); console .log(ent.encode( '<span>©moo</span>' )) console .log(ent.decode( 'π & ρ' ));

& #60 ; span & #62 ; & #169 ; moo & #60 ;/ span & #62 ; π & ρ

methods

var ent = require ( 'ent' ); var encode = require ( 'ent/encode' ); var decode = require ( 'ent/decode' );

Escape unsafe characters in str with html entities.

By default, entities are encoded with numeric decimal codes.

If opts.numeric is false or opts.named is true, encoding will used named codes like π .

If opts.special is set to an Object, the key names will be forced to be encoded (defaults to forcing: <>'"& ). For example:

console .log(encode( 'hello' , { special : { l : true } }));

he & #108 ;& #108 ; o

Convert html entities in str back to raw text.

credits

HTML entity tables shamelessly lifted from perl's HTML::Entities

install

With npm do:

npm install ent

license

MIT