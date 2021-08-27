openbase logo
ensure-error

by Sindre Sorhus
4.0.0 (see all)

Ensures a value is a valid error by making it one if not

Overview

Downloads/wk

8.3K

GitHub Stars

74

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ensure-error

Ensures a value is a valid error by making it one if not

Pass it any value and you're are guaranteed to get back an Error with name, message, and stack properties.

Can be useful when you don't control all the places an error can be thrown or rejected. A user could for example throw a string or an error without a stack property.

Install

$ npm install ensure-error

Usage

import ensureError from 'ensure-error';

const error = new TypeError('🦄');
error.name = '';

console.log(error.name);
//=> ''

console.log(ensureError(error).name);
//=> 'TypeError'

import ensureError from 'ensure-error';

console.log(ensureError(10));
//=> [NonError: 10]

API

ensureError(input)

If input is an Error, any missing Error properties will be added. If it's not an Error, input is converted to an Error.

input

Type: unknown

