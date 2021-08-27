Ensures a value is a valid error by making it one if not
Pass it any value and you're are guaranteed to get back an
Error with
name,
message, and
stack properties.
Can be useful when you don't control all the places an error can be thrown or rejected. A user could for example throw a string or an error without a
stack property.
$ npm install ensure-error
import ensureError from 'ensure-error';
const error = new TypeError('🦄');
error.name = '';
console.log(error.name);
//=> ''
console.log(ensureError(error).name);
//=> 'TypeError'
import ensureError from 'ensure-error';
console.log(ensureError(10));
//=> [NonError: 10]
If
input is an
Error, any missing
Error properties will be added. If it's not an
Error,
input is converted to an
Error.
Type:
unknown