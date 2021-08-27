Ensures a value is a valid error by making it one if not

Pass it any value and you're are guaranteed to get back an Error with name , message , and stack properties.

Can be useful when you don't control all the places an error can be thrown or rejected. A user could for example throw a string or an error without a stack property.

Install

npm install ensure-error

Usage

import ensureError from 'ensure-error' ; const error = new TypeError ( '🦄' ); error.name = '' ; console .log(error.name); console .log(ensureError(error).name);

import ensureError from 'ensure-error' ; console .log(ensureError( 10 ));

API

If input is an Error , any missing Error properties will be added. If it's not an Error , input is converted to an Error .

input