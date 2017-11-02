Simple convenience function which ensures that you are dealing with an array and you can eliminate noise from your code.
For Example:
var array = require('ensure-array');
function foo(bar) {
array(bar).forEach(function (x) {
//do something with each item
});
}
Instead of doing something like this:
function foo(bar) {
if (bar === undefined) return;
if (bar === null) return;
if (!Array.isArray(bar)) bar = [bar];
bar.forEach(function (x) {
//do something with each item
});
}
It gets rid of the noise and coerces what is provided into an array, so you do not have to litter your code with a bunch of extraneous checks.
Here is the logic behind the function:
Here is the actual code which makes it happen
module.exports = function array(a, b, n) {
if (arguments.length === 0) return []; //no args, ret []
if (arguments.length === 1) { //single argument
if (a === undefined || a === null) return []; // undefined or null, ret []
if (Array.isArray(a)) return a; // isArray, return it
}
return Array.prototype.slice.call(arguments); //return array with copy of all arguments
};
npm install ensure-array
var array = require('ensure-array'); // get handle to the function
var foo = array(whatever); // foo will now safely be an array