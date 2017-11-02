Simple convenience function which ensures that you are dealing with an array and you can eliminate noise from your code.

For Example:

var array = require ( 'ensure-array' ); function foo ( bar ) { array(bar).forEach( function ( x ) { }); }

Instead of doing something like this:

function foo ( bar ) { if (bar === undefined ) return ; if (bar === null ) return ; if (! Array .isArray(bar)) bar = [bar]; bar.forEach( function ( x ) { }); }

Description

It gets rid of the noise and coerces what is provided into an array, so you do not have to litter your code with a bunch of extraneous checks.

Here is the logic behind the function:

if nothing passed to the function return empty array [] if single argument passed is undefined or null return empty array [] if single argument passed is already an array, return it unchanged otherwise return array containing all of the arguments

Here is the actual code which makes it happen

module .exports = function array ( a, b, n ) { if ( arguments .length === 0 ) return []; if ( arguments .length === 1 ) { if (a === undefined || a === null ) return []; if ( Array .isArray(a)) return a; } return Array .prototype.slice.call( arguments ); };

Installation

npm install ensure-array

Usage

var array = require ( 'ensure-array' ); var foo = array(whatever);

Status

2017-11-02 - 1.0.0 - Modernized by @Zertz

2011-12-08 - 0.0.4 - Update tapr / tap versions

2011-12-01 - 0.0.3 - Updated to support any version of Node.js

License

Contributors

Author: Jeff Barczewski (@jeffbski)

Modernized on 2017-11-02 by Pier-Luc Gendreau (@Zertz)

Contributing