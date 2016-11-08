enstore

In-memory persistence for streams. Enables you to replay streams, even if they're not finished yet.

Need real persistence? Check out level-store for a fast and flexible streaming storage engine based on LevelDB.

Usage

var enstore = require ( 'enstore' ); var store = enstore(); someStream.pipe(store.createWriteStream()); store.createReadStream().pipe(someWhereElse);

Example: Cache for browserify

This basically can be done for any streaming resource, like fs.createReadStream() or request() , that you want to cache in memory.

var http = require ( 'http' ); var browserify = require ( 'browserify' ); var enstore = require ( 'enstore' ); var cache = enstore(); browserify( 'app.js' ).bundle().pipe(cache.createWriteStream()); http.createServer( function ( req, res ) { if (req.url == '/bundle.js' ) { res.writeHead( 200 , { 'Content-Type' : 'application/javascript' }); store.createReadStream().pipe(res); } });

To recreate / flush the cache just overwrite the cache variable with a new enstore instance.

API

Returns a new store.

Writable stream that stores written data in the internal store. opts will be passed to the Writable() constructor.

Readable stream that emits both what is already stored and what comes in over createWriteStream() until end is emitted. opts will be passed to the Readable() constructor.

Installation

With npm do

$ npm install enstore

For the client, bundle with browserify.

License

(MIT)