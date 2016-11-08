In-memory persistence for streams. Enables you to replay streams, even if they're not finished yet.
Need real persistence? Check out level-store for a fast and flexible streaming storage engine based on LevelDB.
var enstore = require('enstore');
// create a new store
var store = enstore();
// store a someStream in it
someStream.pipe(store.createWriteStream());
// pipe everything someStream emitted to someWhereElse
// doesn't matter if someStream already finished
store.createReadStream().pipe(someWhereElse);
This basically can be done for any streaming resource, like
fs.createReadStream() or
request(), that you
want to cache in memory.
var http = require('http');
var browserify = require('browserify');
var enstore = require('enstore');
// fill the cache
var cache = enstore();
browserify('app.js').bundle().pipe(cache.createWriteStream());
http.createServer(function (req, res) {
if (req.url == '/bundle.js') {
// stream the bundle to the client
res.writeHead(200, { 'Content-Type' : 'application/javascript' });
store.createReadStream().pipe(res);
}
});
To recreate / flush the cache just overwrite the
cache variable with a new
enstore instance.
Returns a new store.
Writable stream that stores written data in the internal store.
opts will be passed to the
Writable() constructor.
Readable stream that emits both what is already stored and what comes in over
createWriteStream() until
end is emitted.
opts will be passed to the
Readable() constructor.
With npm do
$ npm install enstore
For the client, bundle with browserify.
(MIT)