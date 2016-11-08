openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ens

enstore

by Julian Gruber
1.0.1 (see all)

In-memory persistence for streams

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

38.8K

GitHub Stars

34

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

enstore

In-memory persistence for streams. Enables you to replay streams, even if they're not finished yet.

Need real persistence? Check out level-store for a fast and flexible streaming storage engine based on LevelDB.

downloads

browser support

Usage

var enstore = require('enstore');

// create a new store
var store = enstore();

// store a someStream in it
someStream.pipe(store.createWriteStream());

// pipe everything someStream emitted to someWhereElse
// doesn't matter if someStream already finished
store.createReadStream().pipe(someWhereElse);

Example: Cache for browserify

This basically can be done for any streaming resource, like fs.createReadStream() or request(), that you want to cache in memory.

var http = require('http');
var browserify = require('browserify');
var enstore = require('enstore');

// fill the cache
var cache = enstore();
browserify('app.js').bundle().pipe(cache.createWriteStream());

http.createServer(function (req, res) {
  if (req.url == '/bundle.js') {
    // stream the bundle to the client
    res.writeHead(200, { 'Content-Type' : 'application/javascript' });
    store.createReadStream().pipe(res);
  }
});

To recreate / flush the cache just overwrite the cache variable with a new enstore instance.

API

enstore()

Returns a new store.

enstore#createWriteStream(opts)

Writable stream that stores written data in the internal store. opts will be passed to the Writable() constructor.

enstore#createReadStream()

Readable stream that emits both what is already stored and what comes in over createWriteStream() until end is emitted. opts will be passed to the Readable() constructor.

Installation

With npm do

$ npm install enstore

For the client, bundle with browserify.

License

(MIT)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial