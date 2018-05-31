Confirm (yes/no) prompt. Can be used standalone or with a prompt system like Enquirer.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save prompt-confirm
Question
Pass a string or question object to the constructor:
const Confirm = require('prompt-confirm');
const prompt = new Confirm('Do you like chocolate?');
// or
const prompt = new Confirm({
name: 'chocolate',
message: 'Do you like chocolate?'
});
Run the prompt
You can use one of the following two methods for running the prompt:
// async
prompt.ask(function(answer) {
console.log(answer);
});
// or promise
prompt.run()
.then(function(answer) {
console.log(answer);
});
Examples
const confirm = new Confirm('Like chocolate?')
.ask(function(answer) {
console.log(answer);
});
const confirm = new Confirm('Like chocolate?')
.run()
.then(function(answer) {
console.log(answer);
});
const Enquirer = require('enquirer');
const enquirer = new Enquirer();
enquirer.register('confirm', require('prompt-confirm'));
Enquirer supports either the declarative object-oriented (inquirer-style) question format or a more expressive format using the
.question method.
Declarative
Inquirer-style declarative format (takes an array or object):
const questions = [
{
type: 'confirm',
name: 'chocolate',
message: 'Like chocolate?'
},
{
type: 'confirm',
name: 'vanilla',
message: 'Like vanilla?'
}
];
enquirer.ask(questions)
.then(function(answers) {
console.log(answers)
});
Expressive
Pre-define questions and easily compose prompts by passing the name(s) of the prompts to run:
enquirer.question('chocolate', 'Like chocolate?', {type: 'confirm'});
enquirer.question('vanilla', 'Like vanilla?', {type: 'confirm'});
enquirer
.prompt(['chocolate', 'vanilla'])
.then(function(answers) {
console.log(answers)
});
