Confirm (yes/no) prompt. Can be used standalone or with a prompt system like Enquirer.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save prompt-confirm

Usage

Question

Pass a string or question object to the constructor:

const Confirm = require ( 'prompt-confirm' ); const prompt = new Confirm( 'Do you like chocolate?' ); const prompt = new Confirm({ name : 'chocolate' , message : 'Do you like chocolate?' });

Run the prompt

You can use one of the following two methods for running the prompt:

prompt.ask( function ( answer ) { console .log(answer); }); prompt.run() .then( function ( answer ) { console .log(answer); });

Examples

const confirm = new Confirm( 'Like chocolate?' ) .ask( function ( answer ) { console .log(answer); }); const confirm = new Confirm( 'Like chocolate?' ) .run() .then( function ( answer ) { console .log(answer); });

Usage with enquirer

const Enquirer = require ( 'enquirer' ); const enquirer = new Enquirer(); enquirer.register( 'confirm' , require ( 'prompt-confirm' ));

Enquirer example

Enquirer supports either the declarative object-oriented (inquirer-style) question format or a more expressive format using the .question method.

Declarative

Inquirer-style declarative format (takes an array or object):

const questions = [ { type : 'confirm' , name : 'chocolate' , message : 'Like chocolate?' }, { type : 'confirm' , name : 'vanilla' , message : 'Like vanilla?' } ]; enquirer.ask(questions) .then( function ( answers ) { console .log(answers) });

Expressive

Pre-define questions and easily compose prompts by passing the name(s) of the prompts to run:

enquirer.question( 'chocolate' , 'Like chocolate?' , { type : 'confirm' }); enquirer.question( 'vanilla' , 'Like vanilla?' , { type : 'confirm' }); enquirer .prompt([ 'chocolate' , 'vanilla' ]) .then( function ( answers ) { console .log(answers) });

About

