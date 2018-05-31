openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

enquirer-prompt-confirm

by enquirer
0.1.2 (see all)

This repository has been archived, use Enquirer instead.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

44

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

prompt-confirm NPM version NPM monthly downloads NPM total downloads Linux Build Status Windows Build Status

Confirm (yes/no) prompt. Can be used standalone or with a prompt system like Enquirer.

Please consider following this project's author, Jon Schlinkert, and consider starring the project to show your ❤️ and support.

prompt-confirm example

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save prompt-confirm

Usage

Question

Pass a string or question object to the constructor:

const Confirm = require('prompt-confirm');
const prompt = new Confirm('Do you like chocolate?');

// or
const prompt = new Confirm({
  name: 'chocolate', 
  message: 'Do you like chocolate?'
});

Run the prompt

You can use one of the following two methods for running the prompt:

// async
prompt.ask(function(answer) {
  console.log(answer);
});

// or promise
prompt.run()
  .then(function(answer) {
    console.log(answer);
  });

Examples

const confirm = new Confirm('Like chocolate?')
  .ask(function(answer) {
    console.log(answer);
  });

const confirm = new Confirm('Like chocolate?')
  .run()
  .then(function(answer) {
    console.log(answer);
  });

Usage with enquirer

const Enquirer = require('enquirer');
const enquirer = new Enquirer();

enquirer.register('confirm', require('prompt-confirm'));

Enquirer example

Enquirer supports either the declarative object-oriented (inquirer-style) question format or a more expressive format using the .question method.

Declarative

Inquirer-style declarative format (takes an array or object):

const questions = [
  {
    type: 'confirm',
    name: 'chocolate',
    message: 'Like chocolate?'
  },
  {
    type: 'confirm',
    name: 'vanilla',
    message: 'Like vanilla?'
  }
];

enquirer.ask(questions)
  .then(function(answers) {
    console.log(answers)
  });

Expressive

Pre-define questions and easily compose prompts by passing the name(s) of the prompts to run:

enquirer.question('chocolate', 'Like chocolate?', {type: 'confirm'});
enquirer.question('vanilla', 'Like vanilla?', {type: 'confirm'});

enquirer
  .prompt(['chocolate', 'vanilla'])
  .then(function(answers) {
    console.log(answers)
  });

About

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Running Tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test
Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb

You might also be interested in these projects:

Contributors

CommitsContributor
39jonschlinkert
9doowb

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2018, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.6.0, on May 28, 2018.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial