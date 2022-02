Why

Make sure your set of services is working properly by mocking its inputs and asserting against its outputs

What

Enqueuer is a platform that provides the following capabilities:

Support for multi protocols



Chainable message flows



Friendly for developers and non developers



Easily extensible through third party plugins, including yours



Automated end-to-end testing



Place tests front and center

Official page

https://enqueuer.com

Docs

Check out the full documentation