enqueue

seamlessly queue up asynchronous function calls. supports concurrency and timeouts.

Installation

Node:

$ npm install enqueue

Browser (with Duo):

var enqueue = require ( 'matthewmueller/enqueue' );

Example

var superagent = require ( 'superagent' ); var enqueue = require ( 'enqueue' ); var options = { concurrency : 2 , timeout : 1000 , limit : 10 }; var fn = enqueue( function ( url, done ) { superagent.get(url, done); }, options); fn( 'http://lapwinglabs.com' , function ( err, res ) { }) fn( 'http://gittask.com' , function ( err, res ) { }) fn( 'http://mat.io' , function ( err, res ) { })

API

queue = enqueue(fn, [options])

Create a queue wrapper for fn . options include:

concurrency (default: 1 ): specify how many jobs you'd like to run at once.

(default: ): specify how many jobs you'd like to run at once. timeout (default: false ): specify how long a job stall run before it times out.

(default: ): specify how long a job stall run before it times out. limit (default: Infinity ): limit how many jobs can be queued up at any given time. queue will return an Error if the limit has been reached.

Pass any number of args... into the queue with an optional end function.

Test

npm install make test

