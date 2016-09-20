enpeem

Lightweight wrapper for accessing npm programmatically (alternative to adding npm as a dependency)

require('npm') seems like a good idea, but it adds tons of weight to your module, since it takes a long time to install. Why not use the npm your users already have?

Usage

npm install enpeem --save

var npm = require ( 'enpeem' );

npm install

npm.install({ dir : '/code/my-sweet-node-app' , dependencies : [ 'sails@0.10.1' , 'sails-disk@git://github.com/balderdashy/sails-disk.git#associations' , 'lodash' ] loglevel : 'silent' , 'cache-min' : 999999999 }, function ( err ) { });

The dir option The dir option controls where the NPM package will be installed as a dependency. If dir is unspecified, it defaults to the current working directory. If dir is a relative path, it will be resolved relative to the current working directory.