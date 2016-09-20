Lightweight wrapper for accessing npm programmatically (alternative to adding
npm as a dependency)
require('npm') seems like a good idea, but it adds tons of weight to your module, since it takes a long time to install. Why not use the
npm your users already have?
NOTE: re:
cache-min, see: https://github.com/isaacs/npm/issues/2568#issuecomment-30626394 re:
loglevel, see: https://github.com/isaacs/npm/pull/4320
$ npm install enpeem --save
var npm = require('enpeem');
npm.install({
dir: '/code/my-sweet-node-app',
dependencies: [
'sails@0.10.1',
'sails-disk@git://github.com/balderdashy/sails-disk.git#associations',
'lodash'
]
loglevel: 'silent',
'cache-min': 999999999
}, function (err) { /* ... */ });
The
diroption
The
diroption controls where the NPM package will be installed as a dependency. If
diris unspecified, it defaults to the current working directory. If
diris a relative path, it will be resolved relative to the current working directory.
npm.update({
loglevel: 'silent'
}, function (err) { /* ... */ });