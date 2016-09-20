openbase logo
by balderdashy
2.2.0 (see all)

Lightweight wrapper for accessing npm programmatically (alternative to adding `npm` as a dependency)

npm
GitHub
Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.4K

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

enpeem

Lightweight wrapper for accessing npm programmatically (alternative to adding npm as a dependency)

require('npm') seems like a good idea, but it adds tons of weight to your module, since it takes a long time to install. Why not use the npm your users already have?

NOTE: re: cache-min, see: https://github.com/isaacs/npm/issues/2568#issuecomment-30626394 re: loglevel, see: https://github.com/isaacs/npm/pull/4320

Usage

$ npm install enpeem --save

var npm = require('enpeem');

npm install

npm.install({
  dir: '/code/my-sweet-node-app',
  dependencies: [
    'sails@0.10.1',
    'sails-disk@git://github.com/balderdashy/sails-disk.git#associations',
    'lodash'
  ]
  loglevel: 'silent',
  'cache-min': 999999999
}, function (err) { /* ... */ });
The dir option

The dir option controls where the NPM package will be installed as a dependency. If dir is unspecified, it defaults to the current working directory. If dir is a relative path, it will be resolved relative to the current working directory.

npm update

npm.update({
  loglevel: 'silent'
}, function (err) { /* ... */ });

