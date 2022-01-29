openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

enlighterjs

by EnlighterJS
3.4.0 (see all)

🔆 an open source syntax highlighter written in pure javascript

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

108

GitHub Stars

608

Maintenance

Last Commit

24d ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MPL-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status

Quickstart | Documentation | Languages | Themes | Website

EnlighterJS3

EnlighterJS, an open source syntax highlighter written in pure javascript

Using it can be as simple as adding a single script and style to your website, choosing the elements you wish to highlight, and EnlighterJS takes care of the rest.

Appearance

Features

KEY FEATURES

  • Designed to work in all modern browsers (not server-side)
  • Encapsulated, standalone library - zero dependencies (no MooTools, no jQuery!)
  • 40 supported languages/formats
  • 12 high quality themes
  • Inline Syntax highlighting
  • Codegroups to displays multiple code-blocks within a tab-pane
  • Point out special lines of code
  • Ultra small footprint: 45KB JS (all languages) + 10KB CSS (single theme; all themes 60KB)
  • Highlight all codeblocks on your page with a single command

TECHNICAL FEATURES

  • Ultrafast Tokenizer Engine based on priorized regular expressions
  • Second-Stage-Tokenizer for optimized performance
  • Full customizable themes written in less
  • Themes available as single css files to reduce footprint
  • Views based on JSX
  • Minimal, embedded DOM library
  • gulp based build system
  • ES6 code transpiled via babel and build with rollup.js

Languages

  • ABAP (abap)
  • Apache HTTPD (apache)
  • Assembly (assembly, asm)
  • AVR Assembly (avrassembly, avrasm)
  • Windows Batch/Bat (bat,batch,cmd)
  • C/C++ (c,cpp, c++)
  • C# (csharp)
  • CSS (css)
  • Cython (cython)
  • CordPro (cordpro)
  • diff (diff)
  • Dockerfile (docker, dockerfile)
  • Generic (generic, standard) - default highlighting scheme
  • Groovy (groovy)
  • Go (go, golang)
  • HTML (html)
  • Ini (ini, conf)
  • Java (java)
  • Javascript (js, javascript, jquery, mootools, ext.js)
  • JSON (json)
  • JSX (jsx)
  • Kotlin (kotlin)
  • LATEX (latex)
  • LESS (less)
  • lighttpd (lighttpd)
  • LUA (lua)
  • MariadDB (mariadb)
  • Markdown (gfm, md, markdown)
  • Matlab/Octave (octave, matlab)
  • MSSQL (mssql)
  • NGINX (nginx)
  • NSIS (nsis)
  • Oracle Database (oracledb)
  • PHP (php)
  • Powerhsell (powershell)
  • Prolog (prolog)
  • Python (py, python)
  • PureBasic (purebasic, pb)
  • QML (qml)
  • R (r)
  • RAW (raw) - raw code without highlighting with EnlighterJS container styles!
  • RouterOS/SwitchOS (routeros)
  • Ruby (ruby)
  • Rust (rust)
  • Scala (scala)
  • SCSS (scss, sass)
  • Shellscript (shell, bash)
  • Generic SQL (sql)
  • Squirrel (squirrel)
  • Swift (swift)
  • Typescript (typescript)
  • VHDL (vhdl)
  • VisualBasic (visualbasic, vb)
  • Verilog (verilog)
  • XML (xml, html)
  • YAML (yaml)

Themes

  • Enlighter (enlighter, standard) - Enlighter`s default Theme
  • Classic (classic) - SyntaxHighlighter inspired
  • Bootstrap (bootstrap4) - Bootstrap 4 inpired themes, high contrast
  • Beyond (beyond) - BeyondTechnology Theme
  • Godzilla (godzilla) - A MDN inspired Theme
  • Eclipse (eclipse) - Eclipse inspired
  • MooTwo (mootwo) - Inspired by the MooTools Website
  • Droide (droide) - Modern, minimalistic
  • Minimal (minimal) - Bright, High contrast
  • Atomic (atomic) - Dark, Colorful
  • Dracula (dracula) - Dark, using official draculatheme colorscheme
  • Rowhammer (rowhammer) - Light, Transparent, divided rows

Quickstart

  1. Download latest EnlighterJS release
  2. Copy the files from the dist/ directory to your public html location
  3. Include the CSS+JS files
  4. Tag the codeblocks on your page (e.g. pre tags with data-enlighter-language attribute)
  5. Initialize highlighting

Minimal Example

This is a minimalistic example how to highlight sourcecode with EnlighterJS. The working example (valid js+css paths) is available within the example directory.

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
    <meta charset="utf-8" />
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1" />
    <title>EnlighterJS Test</title>

    <!-- EnlighterJS Resources !-->
    <link rel="stylesheet" href="enlighterjs.min.css" />
</head>
<body>

    <main>
        <p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consetetur sadipscing elitr, sed diam nonumy eirmod tempor invidunt ut labore 
            et dolore <code>window.addEvent('domready', async (a,b) => {});</code> magna aliquyam erat.
        </p>

        <!-- Code to hghlight !-->
        <pre data-enlighter-language="less">
// buttons used in codegroups + toolbar
.enlighter-btn{
    display: inline-block;
    margin: 0px 5px 0px 5px;
    padding: 3px 5px 3px 5px;
    border: solid 1px #333333;
    background-color: #f0f0f0;
    cursor: pointer;
}

// buttons
.enlighter-btn-raw{
    background-image: data-uri('icons/enlighter_code.svg');
}

.enlighter-btn-window{
    background-image: data-uri('icons/enlighter_rawcode.svg');
}

.enlighter-btn-website{
    background-image: data-uri('icons/enlighter_icon_white.svg');
}
        </pre>

    </main>

    <script type="text/javascript" src="enlighterjs.min.js"></script>
    <script type="text/javascript">
        // INIT CODE - simple page-wide initialization based on css selectors
        // - highlight all pre + code tags (CSS3 selectors)
        // - use javascript as default language
        // - use theme "enlighter" as default theme
        // - replace tabs with 2 spaces
        EnlighterJS.init('pre', 'code', {
                language : 'javascript',
                theme: 'enlighter',
                indent : 2
        });
    </script>
</body>
</html>

Contribution

EnlighterJS is OpenSource and managed on GitHub - if you like, you're welcome to contribute! To simplify the release and quality control process, please follow these remarks:

  1. One Enhancement ==> One Commit (don't merge a bunch of changes in a single commit!)
  2. Only commit changes to the src/ or examples/ directory. Otherwise your request will be rejected
  3. Discuss larger project changes with the Maintainer before implementing
  4. Use GitHub for question, bugreports and discussions

License

EnlighterJS is OpenSource and licensed under the Terms of Mozilla Public License 2.0. You're welcome to contribute

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial