EnlighterJS, an open source syntax highlighter written in pure javascript
Using it can be as simple as adding a single script and style to your website, choosing the elements you wish to highlight, and EnlighterJS takes care of the rest.
45KB JS (all languages) +
10KB CSS (single theme; all themes 60KB)
dist/ directory to your public html location
pre tags with
data-enlighter-language attribute)
This is a minimalistic example how to highlight sourcecode with EnlighterJS. The working example (valid js+css paths) is available within the example directory.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8" />
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1" />
<title>EnlighterJS Test</title>
<!-- EnlighterJS Resources !-->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="enlighterjs.min.css" />
</head>
<body>
<main>
<p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consetetur sadipscing elitr, sed diam nonumy eirmod tempor invidunt ut labore
et dolore <code>window.addEvent('domready', async (a,b) => {});</code> magna aliquyam erat.
</p>
<!-- Code to hghlight !-->
<pre data-enlighter-language="less">
// buttons used in codegroups + toolbar
.enlighter-btn{
display: inline-block;
margin: 0px 5px 0px 5px;
padding: 3px 5px 3px 5px;
border: solid 1px #333333;
background-color: #f0f0f0;
cursor: pointer;
}
// buttons
.enlighter-btn-raw{
background-image: data-uri('icons/enlighter_code.svg');
}
.enlighter-btn-window{
background-image: data-uri('icons/enlighter_rawcode.svg');
}
.enlighter-btn-website{
background-image: data-uri('icons/enlighter_icon_white.svg');
}
</pre>
</main>
<script type="text/javascript" src="enlighterjs.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
// INIT CODE - simple page-wide initialization based on css selectors
// - highlight all pre + code tags (CSS3 selectors)
// - use javascript as default language
// - use theme "enlighter" as default theme
// - replace tabs with 2 spaces
EnlighterJS.init('pre', 'code', {
language : 'javascript',
theme: 'enlighter',
indent : 2
});
</script>
</body>
</html>
EnlighterJS is OpenSource and managed on GitHub - if you like, you're welcome to contribute! To simplify the release and quality control process, please follow these remarks:
src/ or
examples/ directory. Otherwise your request will be rejected
EnlighterJS is OpenSource and licensed under the Terms of Mozilla Public License 2.0. You're welcome to contribute