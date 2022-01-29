Quickstart | Documentation | Languages | Themes | Website

EnlighterJS3

EnlighterJS, an open source syntax highlighter written in pure javascript

Using it can be as simple as adding a single script and style to your website, choosing the elements you wish to highlight, and EnlighterJS takes care of the rest.

Features

KEY FEATURES

Designed to work in all modern browsers (not server-side)

(not server-side) Encapsulated, standalone library - zero dependencies (no MooTools, no jQuery!)

(no MooTools, no jQuery!) 40 supported languages/formats

12 high quality themes

Inline Syntax highlighting

Codegroups to displays multiple code-blocks within a tab-pane

Point out special lines of code

Ultra small footprint: 45KB JS (all languages) + 10KB CSS (single theme; all themes 60KB)

(all languages) + (single theme; all themes 60KB) Highlight all codeblocks on your page with a single command

TECHNICAL FEATURES

Ultrafast Tokenizer Engine based on priorized regular expressions

Second-Stage-Tokenizer for optimized performance

Full customizable themes written in less

Themes available as single css files to reduce footprint

Views based on JSX

Minimal, embedded DOM library

gulp based build system

ES6 code transpiled via babel and build with rollup.js

Languages

Themes

Quickstart

Download latest EnlighterJS release Copy the files from the dist/ directory to your public html location Include the CSS+JS files Tag the codeblocks on your page (e.g. pre tags with data-enlighter-language attribute) Initialize highlighting

Minimal Example

This is a minimalistic example how to highlight sourcecode with EnlighterJS. The working example (valid js+css paths) is available within the example directory.

< html lang = "en" > < head > < meta charset = "utf-8" /> < meta name = "viewport" content = "width=device-width, initial-scale=1" /> < title > EnlighterJS Test </ title > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "enlighterjs.min.css" /> </ head > < body > < main > < p > Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consetetur sadipscing elitr, sed diam nonumy eirmod tempor invidunt ut labore et dolore < code > window.addEvent('domready', async (a,b) => {}); </ code > magna aliquyam erat. </ p > < pre data-enlighter-language = "less" > // buttons used in codegroups + toolbar .enlighter-btn{ display: inline-block; margin: 0px 5px 0px 5px; padding: 3px 5px 3px 5px; border: solid 1px #333333; background-color: #f0f0f0; cursor: pointer; } // buttons .enlighter-btn-raw{ background-image: data-uri('icons/enlighter_code.svg'); } .enlighter-btn-window{ background-image: data-uri('icons/enlighter_rawcode.svg'); } .enlighter-btn-website{ background-image: data-uri('icons/enlighter_icon_white.svg'); } </ pre > </ main > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "enlighterjs.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > EnlighterJS.init( 'pre' , 'code' , { language : 'javascript' , theme: 'enlighter' , indent : 2 }); </ script > </ body > </ html >

Contribution

EnlighterJS is OpenSource and managed on GitHub - if you like, you're welcome to contribute! To simplify the release and quality control process, please follow these remarks:

One Enhancement ==> One Commit (don't merge a bunch of changes in a single commit!) Only commit changes to the src/ or examples/ directory. Otherwise your request will be rejected Discuss larger project changes with the Maintainer before implementing Use GitHub for question, bugreports and discussions

License

EnlighterJS is OpenSource and licensed under the Terms of Mozilla Public License 2.0. You're welcome to contribute