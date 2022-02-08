vue-chartjs is a wrapper for Chart.js in vue. You can easily create reuseable chart components.

Demo & Docs

Compatibility

v1 later @legacy Vue.js 1.x

v2 later Vue.js 2.x



After the final release of vue.js 2, you also get the v2 by default if you install vue-chartjs over npm. No need for the @next tag anymore. If you want the v1 you need to define the version or use the legacy tag. If you're looking for v1 check this branch

Install

yarn install: yarn add vue-chartjs chart.js@2.9.4

install: npm install: npm install vue-chartjs chart.js@2.9.4

Or if you want to use it directly in the browser add

< script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/Chart.js/2.9.4/Chart.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue-chartjs/dist/vue-chartjs.min.js" > </ script >

to your scripts. See Codepen

Browser

You can use vue-chartjs directly in the browser without any build setup. Like in this codepen. For this case, please use the vue-chartjs.min.js which is the minified version. You also need to add the Chart.js CDN script.

You can then simply register your component:

Vue.component( 'line-chart' , { extends : VueChartJs.Line, mounted () { this .renderChart({ labels : [ 'January' , 'February' , 'March' , 'April' , 'May' , 'June' , 'July' ], datasets : [ { label : 'Data One' , backgroundColor : '#f87979' , data : [ 40 , 39 , 10 , 40 , 39 , 80 , 40 ] } ] }, { responsive : true , maintainAspectRatio : false }) } })

How to use

You need to import the component and then either use extends or mixins and add it.

You can import the whole package or each module individual.

import VueCharts from 'vue-chartjs' import { Bar, Line } from 'vue-chartjs'

Just create your own component.

import { Bar } from 'vue-chartjs' export default { extends : Bar, mounted () { this .renderChart({ labels : [ 'January' , 'February' , 'March' , 'April' , 'May' , 'June' , 'July' , 'August' , 'September' , 'October' , 'November' , 'December' ], datasets : [ { label : 'GitHub Commits' , backgroundColor : '#f87979' , data : [ 40 , 20 , 12 , 39 , 10 , 40 , 39 , 80 , 40 , 20 , 12 , 11 ] } ] }) } }

or in TypeScript

import { Component, Mixins } from 'vue-property-decorator' import { Bar, mixins } from 'vue-chartjs' ; import { Component } from 'vue-property-decorator' ; ({ extends : Bar, mixins: [mixins.reactiveProp] }) export default class CommitChart extends Mixins(mixins.reactiveProp, Bar) { mounted () { this .renderChart({ labels: [ 'January' , 'February' , 'March' , 'April' , 'May' , 'June' , 'July' , 'August' , 'September' , 'October' , 'November' , 'December' ], datasets: [ { label: 'GitHub Commits' , backgroundColor: '#f87979' , data: [ 40 , 20 , 12 , 39 , 10 , 40 , 39 , 80 , 40 , 20 , 12 , 11 ] } ] }) } }

Then simply import and use your own extended component and use it like a normal vue component

import CommitChart from 'path/to/component/CommitChart'

Another Example with options

You can overwrite the default chart options. Just pass the options object as a second parameter to the render method

import { Line } from 'vue-chartjs' export default { extends : Line, props : [ 'data' , 'options' ], mounted () { this .renderChart( this .data, this .options) } }

Use it in your vue app

import MonthlyIncome from 'path/to/component/MonthlyIncome' <template> < monthly-income :data = {....} /> </ template > < script > export default { components : { MonthlyIncome }, .... } </ script >

Reactivity

Chart.js does not update or re-render the chart if new data is passed. However, you can simply implement this on your own or use one of the two mixins which are included.

reactiveProp

reactiveData

Both are included in the mixins module.

The mixins automatically create chartData as a prop or data. And add a watcher. If data has changed, the chart will update. However, keep in mind the limitations of vue and javascript for mutations on arrays and objects. It is important that you pass your options in a local variable named options ! The reason is that if the mixin re-renders the chart it calls this.renderChart(this.chartData, this.options) so don't pass in the options object directly or it will be ignored.

More info here

import { Line, mixins } from 'vue-chartjs' export default { extends : Line, mixins : [mixins.reactiveProp], props : [ 'chartData' , 'options' ], mounted () { this .renderChart( this .chartData, this .options) } }

Mixins module

The mixins module is included in the VueCharts module and as a separate module. Some ways to import them:

import VueCharts from 'vue-chartjs' export default { extends : VueCharts.Line, mixins : [VueCharts.mixins.reactiveProp], props : [ 'chartData' , 'options' ], mounted () { this .renderChart( this .chartData, this .options) } }

import { Line, mixins } from 'vue-chartjs' export default { extends : Line, mixins : [mixins.reactiveProp], props : [ 'chartData' , 'options' ], mounted () { this .renderChart( this .chartData, this .options) } }

import { Line, mixins } from 'vue-chartjs' const { reactiveProp } = mixins export default { extends : Line, mixins : [reactiveProp], props : [ 'chartData' , 'options' ], mounted () { this .renderChart( this .chartData, this .options) } }

Single File Components

You can create your components in Vues single file components. However it is important that you do not have the <template></template> included. Because Vue can't merge templates. And the template is included in the mixin. If you leave the template tag in your component, it will overwrite the one which comes from the base chart and you will have a blank screen.

Available Charts

Bar Chart

Line Chart

Doughnut

Pie

Radar

Polar Area

Bubble

Scatter

Build Setup

npm install npm run build npm run unit npm test

For a detailed explanation of how things work, check out the guide and docs for vue-loader.

Contributing

Fork it ( https://github.com/apertureless/vue-chartjs/fork ) Create your feature branch ( git checkout -b my-new-feature ) Commit your changes ( git commit -am 'Add some feature' ) Push to the branch ( git push origin my-new-feature ) Create a new Pull Request

License

This software is distributed under MIT license.