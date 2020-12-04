The streaming torrent engine that peerflix uses
npm install torrent-stream
torrent-stream is a node module that allows you to access files inside a torrent as node streams.
var torrentStream = require('torrent-stream');
var engine = torrentStream('magnet:my-magnet-link');
engine.on('ready', function() {
engine.files.forEach(function(file) {
console.log('filename:', file.name);
var stream = file.createReadStream();
// stream is readable stream to containing the file content
});
});
You can pass
start and
end options to stream to slice the file
// get a stream containing bytes 10-100 inclusive.
var stream = file.createReadStream({
start: 10,
end: 100
});
Per default no files are downloaded unless you create a stream to them.
If you want to fetch a file without creating a stream you should use the
file.select and
file.deselect methods.
When you start torrent-stream it will connect to the torrent dht and fetch pieces according to the streams you create.
engine = torrentStream(magnet_link_or_buffer, opts)
Create a new engine instance. Options can contain the following
{
connections: 100, // Max amount of peers to be connected to.
uploads: 10, // Number of upload slots.
tmp: '/tmp', // Root folder for the files storage.
// Defaults to '/tmp' or temp folder specific to your OS.
// Each torrent will be placed into a separate folder under /tmp/torrent-stream/{infoHash}
path: '/tmp/my-file', // Where to save the files. Overrides `tmp`.
verify: true, // Verify previously stored data before starting
// Defaults to true
dht: true, // Whether or not to use DHT to initialize the swarm.
// Defaults to true
tracker: true, // Whether or not to use trackers from torrent file or magnet link
// Defaults to true
trackers: [
'udp://tracker.openbittorrent.com:80',
'udp://tracker.ccc.de:80'
],
// Allows to declare additional custom trackers to use
// Defaults to empty
storage: myStorage() // Use a custom storage backend rather than the default disk-backed one
}
engine.on('ready', fn)
Emitted when the engine is ready to be used. The files array will be empty until this event is emitted
engine.on('download', [piece-index])
Emitted every time a piece has been downloaded and verified.
engine.on('upload', [piece-index, offset, length])
Emitted every time a piece is uploaded.
engine.on('torrent', fn)
Emitted when the metadata has been fetched.
engine.on('idle', fn)
Emitted when all selected files have been completely downloaded.
engine.files[...]
An array of all files in the torrent. See the file section for more info on what methods the file has
engine.destroy(cb)
Destroy the engine. Destroys all connections to peers
engine.connect('127.0.0.0:6881')
Connect to a peer manually
engine.disconnect('127.0.0.1:6881')
Disconnect from a peer manually
engine.block('127.0.0.1:6881')
Disconnect from a peer and add it to the blocklist, preventing any other connection to it
engine.remove([keep-pieces], cb)
Completely remove all saved data for this torrent. Optionally, only remove cache and temporary data but keep downloaded pieces
engine.listen([port], cb)
Listen for incoming peers on the specified port. Port defaults to
6881
engine.swarm
The attached peer-wire-swarm instance
engine.swarm.downloaded
Shows the total bytes downloaded. With this you can know how much you downloaded and how many bytes you still have to download to reach the end of the file.
file = engine.files[...]
A file in the torrent. They contains the following data
{
name: 'my-filename.txt',
path: 'my-folder/my-filename.txt',
length: 424242
}
file.select()
Selects the file to be downloaded, but at a lower priority than streams. Useful if you know you need the file at a later stage.
file.deselect()
Deselects the file which means it won't be downloaded unless someone creates a stream to it
stream = file.createReadStream(opts)
Create a readable stream to the file. Pieces needed by the stream will be prioritized highly. Options can contain the following
{
start: startByte,
end: endByte
}
Both
start and
end are inclusive
MIT