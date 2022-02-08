Offers an async require.resolve function. It's highly configurable.
# npm
npm install enhanced-resolve
# or Yarn
yarn add enhanced-resolve
There is a Node.js API which allows to resolve requests according to the Node.js resolving rules.
Sync and async APIs are offered. A
create method allows to create a custom resolve function.
const resolve = require("enhanced-resolve");
resolve("/some/path/to/folder", "module/dir", (err, result) => {
result; // === "/some/path/node_modules/module/dir/index.js"
});
resolve.sync("/some/path/to/folder", "../../dir");
// === "/some/path/dir/index.js"
const myResolve = resolve.create({
// or resolve.create.sync
extensions: [".ts", ".js"]
// see more options below
});
myResolve("/some/path/to/folder", "ts-module", (err, result) => {
result; // === "/some/node_modules/ts-module/index.ts"
});
The easiest way to create a resolver is to use the
createResolver function on
ResolveFactory, along with one of the supplied File System implementations.
const fs = require("fs");
const { CachedInputFileSystem, ResolverFactory } = require("enhanced-resolve");
// create a resolver
const myResolver = ResolverFactory.createResolver({
// Typical usage will consume the `fs` + `CachedInputFileSystem`, which wraps Node.js `fs` to add caching.
fileSystem: new CachedInputFileSystem(fs, 4000),
extensions: [".js", ".json"]
/* any other resolver options here. Options/defaults can be seen below */
});
// resolve a file with the new resolver
const context = {};
const resolveContext = {};
const lookupStartPath = "/Users/webpack/some/root/dir";
const request = "./path/to-look-up.js";
myResolver.resolve({}, lookupStartPath, request, resolveContext, (
err /*Error*/,
filepath /*string*/
) => {
// Do something with the path
});
|Field
|Default
|Description
|alias
|[]
|A list of module alias configurations or an object which maps key to value
|aliasFields
|[]
|A list of alias fields in description files
|cachePredicate
|function() { return true };
|A function which decides whether a request should be cached or not. An object is passed to the function with
path and
request properties.
|cacheWithContext
|true
|If unsafe cache is enabled, includes
request.context in the cache key
|conditionNames
|["node"]
|A list of exports field condition names
|descriptionFiles
|["package.json"]
|A list of description files to read from
|enforceExtension
|false
|Enforce that a extension from extensions must be used
|exportsFields
|["exports"]
|A list of exports fields in description files
|extensions
|[".js", ".json", ".node"]
|A list of extensions which should be tried for files
|fileSystem
|The file system which should be used
|fullySpecified
|false
|Request passed to resolve is already fully specified and extensions or main files are not resolved for it (they are still resolved for internal requests)
|mainFields
|["main"]
|A list of main fields in description files
|mainFiles
|["index"]
|A list of main files in directories
|modules
|["node_modules"]
|A list of directories to resolve modules from, can be absolute path or folder name
|plugins
|[]
|A list of additional resolve plugins which should be applied
|resolver
|undefined
|A prepared Resolver to which the plugins are attached
|resolveToContext
|false
|Resolve to a context instead of a file
|preferRelative
|false
|Prefer to resolve module requests as relative request and fallback to resolving as module
|preferAbsolute
|false
|Prefer to resolve server-relative urls as absolute paths before falling back to resolve in roots
|restrictions
|[]
|A list of resolve restrictions
|roots
|[]
|A list of root paths
|symlinks
|true
|Whether to resolve symlinks to their symlinked location
|unsafeCache
|false
|Use this cache object to unsafely cache the successful requests
Similar to
webpack, the core of
enhanced-resolve functionality is implemented as individual plugins that are executed using
tapable.
These plugins can extend the functionality of the library, adding other ways for files/contexts to be resolved.
A plugin should be a
class (or its ES5 equivalent) with an
apply method. The
apply method will receive a
resolver instance, that can be used to hook in to the event system.
class MyResolverPlugin {
constructor(source, target) {
this.source = source;
this.target = target;
}
apply(resolver) {
const target = resolver.ensureHook(this.target);
resolver
.getHook(this.source)
.tapAsync("MyResolverPlugin", (request, resolveContext, callback) => {
// Any logic you need to create a new `request` can go here
resolver.doResolve(target, request, null, resolveContext, callback);
});
}
}
Plugins are executed in a pipeline, and register which event they should be executed before/after. In the example above,
source is the name of the event that starts the pipeline, and
target is what event this plugin should fire, which is what continues the execution of the pipeline. For an example of how these different plugin events create a chain, see
lib/ResolverFactory.js, in the
//// pipeline //// section.
It's allowed to escape
# as
\0# to avoid parsing it as fragment.
enhanced-resolve will try to resolve requests containing
# as path and as fragment, so it will automatically figure out if
./some#thing means
.../some.js#thing or
.../some#thing.js. When a
# is resolved as path it will be escaped in the result. Here:
.../some\0#thing.js.
npm test
If you are using
webpack, and you want to pass custom options to
enhanced-resolve, the options are passed from the
resolve key of your webpack configuration e.g.:
resolve: {
extensions: ['.js', '.jsx'],
modules: [path.resolve(__dirname, 'src'), 'node_modules'],
plugins: [new DirectoryNamedWebpackPlugin()]
...
},
