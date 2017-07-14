A replacement Express view class that provides asynchronous resolution, allows engines to use the lookup method to locate partials, and extends the lookup method to be configurable based on i18n locale and a template specialization rule map.
This is a backport of work for Express 5
i18n means "internationalization". Given a
locale property in the render options,
engine-munger will look for content in a locale-specific directory (or in a fallback locale if that is not a match) for templates and partials. This is particularly useful with template engines that pre-localize their compiled forms, such as with
localizr and
dustjs-linkedin together.
Ability to switch a specific template with another based on a rule set specified in the app config. The actual rule parsing is done using the module
karka.
All engine-munger does is includes a specialization map with the list of key value pairs using the karka module.
{
specialization : {
'jekyll': [
{
is: 'hyde',
when: {
'whoAmI': 'badGuy'
}
}
]
}
}
The above will switch the template from
jekyll to
hyde if the render options contain
"whoAmI": "badGuy". Rules can be as complex as you need for your application and are particularly good for running A/B tests.
This example uses the
adaro template engine, which wraps dust up as an express view engine, and uses engine-munger's more sophisticated lookup method to find partials, allowing them to be localized and specialized based on the render options.
var munger = require('engine-munger');
var adaro = require('adaro');
var app = require('express')();
var specialization = {
'jekyll': [
{
is: 'hyde',
when: {
'whoAmI': 'badGuy'
}
}
]
};
app.set("view", munger({
"dust": {
specialization: specialization
},
"js": {
specialization: specialization,
i18n: {
fallback: 'en-US',
contentPath: 'locales'
}
}
});
var engineConfig = {}; // Configuration for your view engine
app.engine('dust', adaro.dust(engineConfig));
app.engine('js', adaro.js(engineConfig));
Running Tests:
npm test
To run coverage:
npm run cover