engine

Template engine based on Lo-Dash template, but adds features like the ability to register helpers and more easily set data to be used as context in templates.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save engine

Usage

var Engine = require ( 'engine' ); var engine = new Engine(); engine.helper( 'upper' , function ( str ) { return str.toUpperCase(); }); engine.render( '<%= upper(name) %>' , { name : 'Brian' });

API

Create an instance of Engine with the given options.

Params

options {Object}

Example

var Engine = require ( 'engine' ); var engine = new Engine(); var engine = require ( 'engine' )();

Register a template helper.

Params

prop {String}

fn {Function}

returns {Object}: Instance of Engine for chaining

Example

engine.helper( 'upper' , function ( str ) { return str.toUpperCase(); }); engine.render( '<%= upper(user) %>' , { user : 'doowb' });

Register an object of template helpers.

Params

helpers {Object|Array} : Object or array of helper objects.

: Object or array of helper objects. returns {Object}: Instance of Engine for chaining

Example

engine.helpers({ upper : function ( str ) { return str.toUpperCase(); }, lower : function ( str ) { return str.toLowerCase(); } }); engine.helpers( require ( 'template-helpers' )._);

Add data to be passed to templates as context.

Params

key {String|Object} : Property key, or an object

: Property key, or an object value {any} : If key is a string, this can be any typeof value

: If key is a string, this can be any typeof value returns {Object}: Engine instance, for chaining

Example

engine.data({ first : 'Brian' }); engine.render( '<%= last %>, <%= first %>' , { last : 'Woodward' });

Creates a compiled template function that can interpolate data properties in "interpolate" delimiters, HTML-escape interpolated data properties in "escape" delimiters, and execute JavaScript in "evaluate" delimiters. Data properties may be accessed as free variables in the template. If a setting object is provided it takes precedence over engine.settings values.

Params

str {string} : The template string.

: The template string. opts {Object} : The options object.

: The options object. escape {RegExp} : The HTML "escape" delimiter.

: The HTML "escape" delimiter. evaluate {RegExp} : The "evaluate" delimiter.

: The "evaluate" delimiter. imports {Object} : An object to import into the template as free variables.

: An object to import into the template as free variables. interpolate {RegExp} : The "interpolate" delimiter.

: The "interpolate" delimiter. sourceURL {string} : The sourceURL of the template's compiled source.

: The sourceURL of the template's compiled source. variable {string} : The data object variable name.

: The data object variable name. returns {Function}: Returns the compiled template function.

Example

var fn = engine.compile( 'Hello, <%= user %>!' ); fn({ user : 'doowb' }); fn({ user : 'halle' });

Renders templates with the given data and returns a string.

Params

str {String}

data {Object}

returns {String}

Example

engine.render( '<%= user %>' , { user : 'doowb' });

About

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2016, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT license.

