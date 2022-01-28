Engage-UI is a React component library designed to help developers and designers creater the delightful web experiences.

Note: Yarn is not supported to @types/react conflicts among packages

Install latest version of node & npm: https://nodejs.org/en/download/ npm install typescript tslint -g If there is previously installed packages follow below procedures else jump on 5th point: a. rd /s /q node_modules b. npm cache clear --force npm i

Building and Running

npm run build-dev : This will build the source code in development mode. npm run build-release : This will build the source code in production mode. npm run test : This will run all unit tests npm run check : This will run all the checks, including lint, build, unit tests. npm run example : This will the example application in ./example/src for testing purposes.

Additional commands can be found in package.json.

Documentation

npm run docs : This will run the documentation application which documents all the components.

Licenses

Source code is licensed under MIT.

All icons and images are licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0

Feedback

Create an issue or feature request.