Engage UI is a React component library designed to help developers and designers creater the delightful web experiences.

Engage-UI Build Status

Engage-UI is a React component library designed to help developers and designers creater the delightful web experiences.

Installation:

Note: Yarn is not supported to @types/react conflicts among packages

  1. Install latest version of node & npm: https://nodejs.org/en/download/
  2. npm install typescript tslint -g
  3. If there is previously installed packages follow below procedures else jump on 5th point: a. rd /s /q node_modules b. npm cache clear --force
  4. npm i

Building and Running

npm run build-dev: This will build the source code in development mode. npm run build-release: This will build the source code in production mode. npm run test: This will run all unit tests npm run check: This will run all the checks, including lint, build, unit tests. npm run example: This will the example application in ./example/src for testing purposes.

Additional commands can be found in package.json.

Documentation

npm run docs: This will run the documentation application which documents all the components.

Licenses

Feedback

Create an issue or feature request.

