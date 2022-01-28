Note: Yarn is not supported to @types/react conflicts among packages
npm install typescript tslint -g
rd /s /q node_modules
b.
npm cache clear --force
npm i
npm run build-dev: This will build the source code in development mode.
npm run build-release: This will build the source code in production mode.
npm run test: This will run all unit tests
npm run check: This will run all the checks, including lint, build, unit tests.
npm run example: This will the example application in ./example/src for testing purposes.
Additional commands can be found in package.json.
npm run docs: This will run the documentation application which documents all the components.