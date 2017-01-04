This is the package responsible for data validations in ORM.
You can create a list of validations for several properties of an
Object and then run the checks to
see if everything is OK.
var enforce = require("enforce");
var checks = new enforce.Enforce();
checks
.add("name", enforce.notEmptyString())
.add("age", enforce.ranges.number(18, undefined, "under-age"));
checks.check({
name : "John Doe",
age : 16
}, function (err) {
// err should have an error with "msg" = "under-age"
});
You can pass some options in the constructor. One of them is
returnAllErrors which makes the validations
be all checked before returning errors. With this option, if any error is found, even if it's only one, it will be
returned in an
Array.
var enforce = require("enforce");
var checks = new enforce.Enforce({
returnAllErrors : true
});
checks
.add("name", enforce.notEmptyString())
.add("name", enforce.ranges.length(2)) // yes, you can have multiple validators per property
.add("age", enforce.ranges.number(18, undefined, "under-age"));
checks.check({
name : "J",
age : 16
}, function (err) {
console.log(err);
// [ { [Error: "out-of-range-length"], property: "name", value: "J" },
// { [Error: "under-age"], property: "age", value: 16 }]
});
All validators accept a
msg argument at the end. These argument is the error message returned if the
validation fails. All validators return a
Validator object that is used by
Enforce to support chaining
and other functionality.
Validator objects have a
validate method which is called by
Enforce with the
value of the property in question, a
next callback and an optional global context table which may be used to
pass information between validators.
enforce.required([ msg ])
Checks if a property is not
null and not
undefined. If can be
false,
0 or
"".
enforce.notEmptyString([ msg ])
Checks if a property length is not zero. It can actually work with
Arrays.
enforce.sameAs(property, [ msg ])
Checks if a property has the same (strict) value as another one. This is usefull for testing password matching.
enforce.lists.inside(list[, msg ])
Checks if the property is inside a list of items.
enforce.lists.outside(list[, msg ])
Checks if the property is not inside a list of items.
enforce.ranges.number(min[, max[, msg ]])
Checks if a value is inside a specific range of numbers. Either
min or
max can be set to
undefined meaning
that range side is
Infinity.
Please note that this does not check for the type of value passed, you can even use this with
Date objects.
enforce.ranges.length(min[, max[, msg ]])
Does the same as the above but for the
length property.
enforce.security.username([[ opts, ]msg ])
Checks if a value matches a username format.
opts is also optional and is an object with the following keys:
length: the minimal length of the username (default = 2)
expr: the regular expression to be used to match a valid username (if not passed, it's built based on the minimal length)
enforce.security.password([[ checks, ]msg ])
Checks if a value has some types of characters and a minimal length.
checks has a default string
luns6 which means:
l: lowercase letters
u: uppercase letters
n: numbers
s: special characters
6: minimal length of 6
You can of course change this to "lu4" (lowercase, uppercase, minimal length of 4). Please note that if you pass only one argument
to this validator, it will assume it's the
msg argument. If you want to change the default checks, you have to pass both arguments.
enforce.security.creditcard([[ types, ] msg ])
Checks if a value is a valid credit card number. It supports
amex (American Express),
visa,
maestro,
discover and
mastercard.
You can change the list of supported cards (
types) by passing a list with only some of them. You can also pass
luhn which will ignore card
prefixes and lenght and only pass the number using the Luhn algorithm.
enforce.patterns.match(pattern, modifiers[, msg ])
Checks if property passes a specific regular expression. You can pass the
pattern as a
RegExp object (setting
modifiers as
null)
or just pass a regular expression and it will be converted.
enforce.patterns.hexString([ msg ])
Checks if a property matches a predefined
RegExp object accepting insensitive hexadecimal characters.
enforce.patterns.email([ msg ])
Checks if a property matches a predefined
RegExp object accepting valid e-mail addresses.
enforce.patterns.ipv4([ msg ])
Checks if a property matches a predefined
RegExp object accepting valid IPv4 address.
enforce.patterns.ipv6([ msg ])
Checks if a property matches a predefined
RegExp object accepting valid IPv6 address.
enforce.patterns.mac([ msg ])
Checks if a property matches a predefined
RegExp object accepting valid MAC address.
enforce.patterns.uuid3([ msg ])
Checks if a property matches a predefined
RegExp object accepting valid UUID version 3.
enforce.patterns.uuid4([ msg ])
Checks if a property matches a predefined
RegExp object accepting valid UUID version 4.
Enforce supports chaining operations on all
Validator objects, these allow you to add additional common
conditions to each validation step. All chain operations return
Validator objects, allowing you to chain
multiple commands together with ease.
validation.ifDefined()
Only proceedes to check the
validation if the property's value is not
null or
undefined, passing validation
if it is.
validation.ifNotEmptyString()
Only proceedes to check the
validation if the property's value is a
string with a length greater than 0.
validation.ifType(type)
Only proceedes to check the
validation if the property's value is of the specified type. Checked with a
typeof value == type operation.
validation.ifNotType(type)
Only proceedes to check the
validation if the property's value is not of the specified type. Checked with a
typeof value != type operation.