CLIFlix

Watch anything instantaneously, just write its name.

It searches a torrent for you and streams it using WebTorrent to your favorite app. It supports subtitles too.

Warning: If you don't know what a torrent is, or are unsure about the legality of the torrents you're downloading you shouldn't use cliflix .

Install

npm install -g cliflix

Usage

Wizard

Execute cliflix to run a wizard, it'll ask you everything it needs: a search query, which torrent to stream, and which app to use. If you want it may also search for subtitles for you.

I'm Feeling Lucky

If you're feeling lucky, just run something like this to automatically pick the first result:

cliflix Sintel

Manual

You can also directly pass any of the valid torrent identifiers supported by parse-torrent to stream it:

cliflix "magnet:?xt=urn:btih:08ada5a7a6183aae1e09d831df6748d566095a10&dn=Sintel&tr=udp%3A%2F%2Fexplodie.org%3A6969&tr=udp%3A%2F%2Ftracker.coppersurfer.tk%3A6969&tr=udp%3A%2F%2Ftracker.empire-js.us%3A1337&tr=udp%3A%2F%2Ftracker.leechers-paradise.org%3A6969&tr=udp%3A%2F%2Ftracker.opentrackr.org%3A1337&tr=wss%3A%2F%2Ftracker.btorrent.xyz&tr=wss%3A%2F%2Ftracker.fastcast.nz&tr=wss%3A%2F%2Ftracker.openwebtorrent.com&ws=https%3A%2F%2Fwebtorrent.io%2Ftorrents%2F&xs=https%3A%2F%2Fwebtorrent.io%2Ftorrents%2Fsintel.torrent"

WebTorrent Options

You can pass arbitrary options to WebTorrent, read more about them here. Just write them after the special -- argument:

cliflix -- --iina --pip cliflix -- --vlc --port 1234 cliflix Sintel -- --vlc --port 1234

Configuration

You can customize cliflix to your likings via a ~/.cliflix.json file.

These are the settings available:

{ "downloads" : { "path" : "~/Downloads" , "save" : true }, "outputs" : { "available" : [ "Airplay" , "Chromecast" , "DLNA" , "MPlayer" , "mpv" , "VLC" , "IINA" , "XBMC" ], "favorites" : [ "VLC" ] }, "torrents" : { "limit" : 30 , "details" : { "seeders" : true , "leechers" : true , "size" : true , "time" : false }, "providers" : { "available" : [ "1337x" , "ThePirateBay" , "ExtraTorrent" , "Rarbg" , "Torrent9" , "KickassTorrents" , "TorrentProject" , "Torrentz2" ], "active" : "1337x" } }, "subtitles" : { "limit" : 30 , "details" : { "downloads" : true }, "languages" : { "available" : [ "Afrikaans" , "..." ], "favorites" : [ "English" , "..." ] }, "opensubtitles" : { "username" : null , "password" : null , "ssl" : true } }, "webtorrent" : { "options" : [ '--keep-seeding' ] } }

License

MIT © Fabio Spampinato