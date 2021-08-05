ENet - Simple, lightweight and reliable UDP networking library written on pure C

Brought to you by @lsalzman, @inlife, @zaklaus, @nxrighthere and other contributors!

Disclaimer

This is a fork of the original library lsalzman/enet. While original repo offers a stable, time-tested wonderful library, we are trying to change some things, things, which can't be reflected on the main repo, like:

integrated ipv6 support

added monotonic time

applied project-wide code style change

cleaned up project

single-header style code

NPM package distribution

removed a lot of older methods

and many other various changes

Description

ENet's purpose is to provide a relatively thin, simple and robust network communication layer on top of UDP (User Datagram Protocol). The primary feature it provides is optional reliable, in-order delivery of packets, and fragmentation.

ENet omits certain higher level networking features such as authentication, lobbying, server discovery, encryption, or other similar tasks that are particularly application specific so that the library remains flexible, portable, and easily embeddable.

Installation (via npm)

Install library using (omit --save if you don't have npm project initilized)

$ npm install enet.c --save

Add include path to the library node_modules/enet.c/include to your makefile/

Installation (manually)

Download file include/enet.h and just add to your project.

Usage (Shared library)

Build the shared library:

$ mkdir build $ cd build $ cmake .. -DENET_SHARED=1 -DCMAKE_BUILD_TYPE=Release $ cmake --build .

Use it:

int main () { if (enet_initialize () != 0 ) { printf ( "An error occurred while initializing ENet.

" ); return 1 ; } enet_deinitialize(); return 0 ; }

Usage (Static library)

Build the static library:

$ mkdir build $ cd build $ cmake .. -DENET_STATIC=1 -DCMAKE_BUILD_TYPE=Release $ cmake --build .

Use it:

int main () { if (enet_initialize () != 0 ) { printf ( "An error occurred while initializing ENet.

" ); return 1 ; } enet_deinitialize(); return 0 ; }

Usage (Direct, Preferred)

In this case, library will be embedded to the project itself.

Make sure you add a define for ENET_IMPLEMENTATION exactly in one source file before including the enet.h .

Here is a simple server and client demo, it will wait 1 second for events, and then exit if none were found:

Server:

int main () { if (enet_initialize () != 0 ) { printf ( "An error occurred while initializing ENet.

" ); return 1 ; } ENetAddress address = { 0 }; address.host = ENET_HOST_ANY; address.port = 7777 ; ENetHost * server = enet_host_create(&address, MAX_CLIENTS, 2 , 0 , 0 ); if (server == NULL ) { printf ( "An error occurred while trying to create an ENet server host.

" ); return 1 ; } printf ( "Started a server...

" ); ENetEvent event; while (enet_host_service(server, &event, 1000 ) > 0 ) { switch (event.type) { case ENET_EVENT_TYPE_CONNECT: printf ( "A new client connected from %x:%u.

" , event.peer->address.host, event.peer->address.port); event.peer->data = "Client information" ; break ; case ENET_EVENT_TYPE_RECEIVE: printf ( "A packet of length %lu containing %s was received from %s on channel %u.

" , event.packet->dataLength, event.packet->data, event.peer->data, event.channelID); enet_packet_destroy (event.packet); break ; case ENET_EVENT_TYPE_DISCONNECT: printf ( "%s disconnected.

" , event.peer->data); event.peer->data = NULL ; break ; case ENET_EVENT_TYPE_DISCONNECT_TIMEOUT: printf ( "%s disconnected due to timeout.

" , event.peer->data); event.peer->data = NULL ; break ; case ENET_EVENT_TYPE_NONE: break ; } } enet_host_destroy(server); enet_deinitialize(); return 0 ; }

Client:

int main () { if (enet_initialize() != 0 ) { fprintf ( stderr , "An error occurred while initializing ENet.

" ); return EXIT_FAILURE; } ENetHost* client = { 0 }; client = enet_host_create( NULL , 1 , 2 , 0 , 0 ); if (client == NULL ) { fprintf ( stderr , "An error occurred while trying to create an ENet client host.

" ); exit (EXIT_FAILURE); } ENetAddress address = { 0 }; ENetEvent event = { 0 }; ENetPeer* peer = { 0 }; enet_address_set_host(&address, "127.0.0.1" ); address.port = 7777 ; peer = enet_host_connect(client, &address, 2 , 0 ); if (peer == NULL ) { fprintf ( stderr , "No available peers for initiating an ENet connection.

" ); exit (EXIT_FAILURE); } if (enet_host_service(client, &event, 5000 ) > 0 && event.type == ENET_EVENT_TYPE_CONNECT) { puts ( "Connection to some.server.net:1234 succeeded." ); } else { enet_peer_reset(peer); puts ( "Connection to some.server.net:1234 failed." ); } enet_host_service(client, &event, 5000 ); enet_peer_disconnect(peer, 0 ); uint8_t disconnected = false ; while (enet_host_service(client, &event, 3000 ) > 0 ) { switch (event.type) { case ENET_EVENT_TYPE_RECEIVE: enet_packet_destroy(event.packet); break ; case ENET_EVENT_TYPE_DISCONNECT: puts ( "Disconnection succeeded." ); disconnected = true ; break ; } } if (!disconnected) { enet_peer_reset(peer); } enet_host_destroy(client); enet_deinitialize(); }

Tutorials

More information, examples and tutorials can be found at the official site: http://enet.bespin.org/