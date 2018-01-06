This is the admin interface for enduro.js.
Other repositories: Enduro • samples • Enduro admin • endurojs.com site
Documentation is mostly shared with enduro. Check it out at www.endurojs.com/docs
Just clone the project and develop it as if it was another enduro project. There is a tiny test suite that can be run by
npm test
Sometimes you want to develop enduro_admin against an existing project of yours. For this, you can use npm link.
Just cd into enduro_admin folder and do
npm link and then cd into the enduro's folder and do
npm link enduro_admin.
Be careful that by doing this you'll have to update enduro_admin to the newest version by doing a
git pull on your enduro_admin folder, rather than just updating enduro and getting the latest version with it.