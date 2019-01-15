Enduro is minimalistic, lean & mean, node.js cms. See more at enduro.js website

Other repositories: Enduro • samples • Enduro admin • endurojs.com site

Documentation

Complete, structured documentation is available here http://www.endurojs.com/docs

JS Transpilers

If you'd like to transpile your static js assets (under assets/js/ ) you can do so. Simply, set a babel object in your config file. This uses the same babel config specified here: https://babeljs.io/docs/usage/api/#options

{ "babel" : { "presets" : [ "es2015" ] } }

Remember also to add whatever preset you'd like to use using npm:

npm install --save-dev babel-preset-es2015

CSS Pre-processors

Instead of using SASS, you can use the LESS pre-processor instead. To do this, set a less object in your config file. This consists of a paths array which is the same as one defined here: http://lesscss.org/#using-less

{ "less" : { "paths" : [] } }

Once that is set, simply add a .less file in your assets/css folder.

For STYLUS (http://stylus-lang.com/) support simple set stylus to true in your config file:

{ "stylus" : true }

now all .styl files in your assets/css folder are used to generate the css.

Getting started

Make sure you have node.js installed. Grab it here if you don't: nodejs installer. Run npm install enduro -g in your terminal. This will install enduro. Run enduro create myproject . This will create new folder /myproject with the enduro project Go in the newly created folder by running cd myproject . Start enduro in development mode by running simply enduro . Browser window should open with the website running. Done! Also, Admin interface is accessible at localhost:5000 . Add admin user by running enduro admin add username password .

Developing enduro

I welcome you to develop enduro.js. Follow these guides to get you started quickly:

clone enduro repository cd into enduro's directory run npm link now you can develop enduro

Writing enduro tests

enduro has mocha tests add your tests in the /test directory run all tests just by running npm test

Developing enduro admin