Enduro is minimalistic, lean & mean, node.js cms. See more at enduro.js website
Other repositories: Enduro • samples • Enduro admin • endurojs.com site
Complete, structured documentation is available here http://www.endurojs.com/docs
If you'd like to transpile your static js assets (under
assets/js/) you can do so. Simply, set a
babel object in your config file. This uses the same babel config specified here: https://babeljs.io/docs/usage/api/#options
{
"babel": {
"presets": ["es2015"]
}
}
Remember also to add whatever preset you'd like to use using npm:
npm install --save-dev babel-preset-es2015
Instead of using SASS, you can use the LESS pre-processor instead. To do this, set a
less object in your config file. This consists of a
paths array which is the same as one defined here: http://lesscss.org/#using-less
{
"less": {
"paths": []
}
}
Once that is set, simply add a
.less file in your
assets/css folder.
For STYLUS (http://stylus-lang.com/) support simple set
stylus to true in your config file:
{
"stylus": true
}
now all
.styl files in your
assets/css folder are used to generate the css.
npm install enduro -g in your terminal. This will install enduro.
enduro create myproject. This will create new folder /myproject with the enduro project
cd myproject.
enduro. Browser window should open with the website running.
localhost:5000. Add admin user by running
enduro admin add username password.
I welcome you to develop enduro.js. Follow these guides to get you started quickly:
npm link
npm test
npm link ../enduro_admin or wherever you cloned the enduro_admin to
enduro -nr -noadmin
enduro on your project