openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
end

enduro

by Martin Gottweis
1.4.47 (see all)

Minimalistic, lean & mean, node.js cms

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10

GitHub Stars

689

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

62

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Content Management System

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

enduro.js

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/Enduro-js/Lobby npm version npm Build Status Coverage Status Code Climate GitHub license

Enduro is minimalistic, lean & mean, node.js cms. See more at enduro.js website

Other repositories: Enduro • samplesEnduro adminendurojs.com site

enduro admin enduro admin enduro admin enduro admin

Documentation

Complete, structured documentation is available here http://www.endurojs.com/docs

JS Transpilers

If you'd like to transpile your static js assets (under assets/js/) you can do so. Simply, set a babel object in your config file. This uses the same babel config specified here: https://babeljs.io/docs/usage/api/#options

{
    "babel": {
        "presets": ["es2015"]
    }
}

Remember also to add whatever preset you'd like to use using npm:

npm install --save-dev babel-preset-es2015

CSS Pre-processors

Instead of using SASS, you can use the LESS pre-processor instead. To do this, set a less object in your config file. This consists of a paths array which is the same as one defined here: http://lesscss.org/#using-less

{
    "less": {
        "paths": []
    }
}

Once that is set, simply add a .less file in your assets/css folder.

For STYLUS (http://stylus-lang.com/) support simple set stylus to true in your config file:

{
    "stylus": true
}

now all .styl files in your assets/css folder are used to generate the css.

Getting started

enduro create

  1. Make sure you have node.js installed. Grab it here if you don't: nodejs installer.
  2. Run npm install enduro -g in your terminal. This will install enduro.
  3. Run enduro create myproject. This will create new folder /myproject with the enduro project
  4. Go in the newly created folder by running cd myproject.
  5. Start enduro in development mode by running simply enduro. Browser window should open with the website running.
  6. Done!
  7. Also, Admin interface is accessible at localhost:5000. Add admin user by running enduro admin add username password.

Developing enduro

I welcome you to develop enduro.js. Follow these guides to get you started quickly:

  1. clone enduro repository
  2. cd into enduro's directory
  3. run npm link
  4. now you can develop enduro

Writing enduro tests

  1. enduro has mocha tests
  2. add your tests in the /test directory
  3. run all tests just by running npm test

Developing enduro admin

  1. I decided to decouple admin interface from enduro to make things cleaner
  2. enduro admin is built using enduro ( duh ;-) )
  3. clone enduro_admin's git repo: https://github.com/Gottwik/Enduro_admin
  4. cd into enduro's directory
  5. run npm link ../enduro_admin or wherever you cloned the enduro_admin to
  6. run enduro on enduro_admin by enduro -nr -noadmin
  7. run enduro on your project
  8. now you can edit enduro admin's source code and see the change on your project at localhost:5000/admin

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

strapi🚀 Open source Node.js Headless CMS to easily build customisable APIs
GitHub Stars
43K
Weekly Downloads
31K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
43
Top Feedback
32Easy to Use
27Great Documentation
19Performant
ghostTurn your audience into a business. Publishing, memberships, subscriptions and newsletters.
GitHub Stars
40K
Weekly Downloads
5K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
98
Top Feedback
8Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Highly Customizable
sanityThe Sanity Studio – Collaborate in real-time on structured content
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
1K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable
1Easy to Use
apostropheApostrophe is a full-featured, open-source CMS built with Node.js that empowers organizations by combining in-context editing and headless architecture in a full-stack JS environment.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
763
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
tid
tiddlywikiA self-contained JavaScript wiki for the browser, Node.js, AWS Lambda etc.
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
1K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@sanity/baseThe Sanity Studio – Collaborate in real-time on structured content
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
35K
See 13 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial