openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

endgame

by krakenjs
1.0.0 (see all)

A tiny module for ensuring uncaught exceptions are handled in Node.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

endgame

A tiny module for ensuring uncaught exceptions are handled in Node.js.

Usage

Basic

Simply require and invoke.

// failed.js
var endgame = require('endgame');

endgame();

throw new Error('y u no work?');

// Thu, 09 Jan 2014 20:03:18 GMT uncaughtException y u no work?
// Error: y u no work?
//    at Object._onImmediate (/Users/me/src/git/myapp/failed.js:7:0)
//    at processImmediate [as _immediateCallback] (timers.js:330:15)
Undo

If an uncaughtException handler has already been registered, endgame becomes a noop. If an uncaughtException handler is registered after endgame has been invoked, endgame's default handler is automatically removed in favor of the newly registered handler.

endgame also returns a function that can be invoked to undo endgame's behavior.

// undo.js
var endgame = require('endgame'),
    undo = endgame();

// do stuff and decide to revert `endgame` changes

undo();
Custom handler
// custom.js
var endgame, undo;

endgame = require('endgame');
undo = endgame(function (err) {
    console.error(err.message);
    process.exit(1);
});

// ...

// implicit endgame undo
process.on('uncaughtException', function (err) {
    console.error(JSON.stringify(err)));
    process.exit(1);
});

// or `undo();`

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial