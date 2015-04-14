endgame

A tiny module for ensuring uncaught exceptions are handled in Node.js.

Usage

Basic

Simply require and invoke.

var endgame = require ( 'endgame' ); endgame(); throw new Error ( 'y u no work?' );

Undo

If an uncaughtException handler has already been registered, endgame becomes a noop. If an uncaughtException handler is registered after endgame has been invoked, endgame 's default handler is automatically removed in favor of the newly registered handler.

endgame also returns a function that can be invoked to undo endgame 's behavior.

var endgame = require ( 'endgame' ), undo = endgame(); undo();

Custom handler