A tiny module for ensuring uncaught exceptions are handled in Node.js.
Simply
require and invoke.
// failed.js
var endgame = require('endgame');
endgame();
throw new Error('y u no work?');
// Thu, 09 Jan 2014 20:03:18 GMT uncaughtException y u no work?
// Error: y u no work?
// at Object._onImmediate (/Users/me/src/git/myapp/failed.js:7:0)
// at processImmediate [as _immediateCallback] (timers.js:330:15)
If an
uncaughtException handler has already been registered,
endgame becomes a noop. If an
uncaughtException handler
is registered after
endgame has been invoked,
endgame's default handler is automatically removed in favor of the newly
registered handler.
endgame also returns a function that can be invoked to undo
endgame's behavior.
// undo.js
var endgame = require('endgame'),
undo = endgame();
// do stuff and decide to revert `endgame` changes
undo();
// custom.js
var endgame, undo;
endgame = require('endgame');
undo = endgame(function (err) {
console.error(err.message);
process.exit(1);
});
// ...
// implicit endgame undo
process.on('uncaughtException', function (err) {
console.error(JSON.stringify(err)));
process.exit(1);
});
// or `undo();`