ENDER

Ender is a full featured package manager for your browser

It allows you to search, install, manage, and compile front-end JavaScript packages and their dependencies for the web. We like to think of it as NPM's little sister.

Ender is not a JavaScript library

It's not a jQuery replacement. It's not even a static asset. It's a tool for making the consumption of front-end JavaScript packages dead simple and incredibly powerful.

In the browser - small, loosely coupled modules are the future and large, tightly-bound monolithic libraries are the past!

Ender capitalizes on this by offering a unique way to bring together the exciting work happening in JavaScript packages and allows you to mix, match, and customize your own build, suited to your individual needs, without all the extra cruft that comes with larger libraries.

With Ender, if one library goes bad or unmaintained, it can be replaced with another. Need a specific package version? No problem! Does your package have dependencies? Let us handle that for you too!

MORE INFO

For more information checkout http://enderjs.com

BUILD STATUS

Ender

Ender Args Parser

Ender Builder

Ender Dependency Graph

Ender Installer

Ender Minify

Ender Package Util

Ender Repository

Licence

Ender is Copyright (c) 2012-2013 Dustin Diaz @ded, Jacob Thornton @fat and Rod Vagg @rvagg and licensed under the MIT license. All rights not explicitly granted in the MIT license are reserved. See the included LICENSE file for more details.