ender

by ender-js
2.1.1 (see all)

the no-library library: open module JavaScript framework

192

1.8K

7yrs ago

20

9

DefinitelyTyped

ENDER

Ender is a full featured package manager for your browser

It allows you to search, install, manage, and compile front-end JavaScript packages and their dependencies for the web. We like to think of it as NPM's little sister.

Ender is not a JavaScript library

It's not a jQuery replacement. It's not even a static asset. It's a tool for making the consumption of front-end JavaScript packages dead simple and incredibly powerful.

Ender

WHY?

In the browser - small, loosely coupled modules are the future and large, tightly-bound monolithic libraries are the past!

Ender capitalizes on this by offering a unique way to bring together the exciting work happening in JavaScript packages and allows you to mix, match, and customize your own build, suited to your individual needs, without all the extra cruft that comes with larger libraries.

With Ender, if one library goes bad or unmaintained, it can be replaced with another. Need a specific package version? No problem! Does your package have dependencies? Let us handle that for you too!

MORE INFO

For more information checkout http://enderjs.com

BUILD STATUS

Ender Build Status

Ender Args Parser Build Status

Ender Builder Build Status

Ender Dependency Graph Build Status

Ender Installer Build Status

Ender Minify Build Status

Ender Package Util Build Status

Ender Repository Build Status

Licence

Ender is Copyright (c) 2012-2013 Dustin Diaz @ded, Jacob Thornton @fat and Rod Vagg @rvagg and licensed under the MIT license. All rights not explicitly granted in the MIT license are reserved. See the included LICENSE file for more details.

