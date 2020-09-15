Key-value storage for multiple databases
buffer-json. Optionally, pass your own data serialization methods to support extra data types.
Buffer.
Node.js 12.x or newer is required.
npm install endb
By default, data is stored/cached in memory. Optionally, you can install and use an adapter. Officially supported database adapters are MongoDB, Redis, MySQL, PostgreSQL, and SQLite.
npm install @endb/mongo # For MongoDB
npm install @endb/mysql # For MySQL
npm install @endb/postgres # For PostgreSQL
npm install @endb/redis # For Redis
npm install @endb/sqlite # For SQLite
const Endb = require('endb');
// One of the following
const endb = new Endb('mongodb://user:pass@localhost:27017/dbname');
const endb = new Endb('mysql://user:pass@localhost:3306/dbname');
const endb = new Endb('postgresql://user:pass@localhost:5432/dbname');
const endb = new Endb('redis://user:pass@localhost:6379');
const endb = new Endb('sqlite://path/to/database.sqlite');
await endb.set('foo', 'bar'); // true
await endb.get('foo'); // 'bar'
await endb.has('foo'); // true
await endb.all(); // [ { key: 'foo', value: 'bar' } ]
await endb.delete('foo'); // true
await endb.clear(); // undefined
