A node module that calls a callback when a readable/writable/duplex stream has completed or failed.
npm install end-of-stream
Simply pass a stream and a callback to the
eos.
Both legacy streams, streams2 and stream3 are supported.
var eos = require('end-of-stream');
eos(readableStream, function(err) {
// this will be set to the stream instance
if (err) return console.log('stream had an error or closed early');
console.log('stream has ended', this === readableStream);
});
eos(writableStream, function(err) {
if (err) return console.log('stream had an error or closed early');
console.log('stream has finished', this === writableStream);
});
eos(duplexStream, function(err) {
if (err) return console.log('stream had an error or closed early');
console.log('stream has ended and finished', this === duplexStream);
});
eos(duplexStream, {readable:false}, function(err) {
if (err) return console.log('stream had an error or closed early');
console.log('stream has finished but might still be readable');
});
eos(duplexStream, {writable:false}, function(err) {
if (err) return console.log('stream had an error or closed early');
console.log('stream has ended but might still be writable');
});
eos(readableStream, {error:false}, function(err) {
// do not treat emit('error', err) as a end-of-stream
});
MIT
end-of-stream is part of the mississippi stream utility collection which includes more useful stream modules similar to this one.