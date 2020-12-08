openbase logo
eos

end-of-stream

by Mathias Buus
1.4.4 (see all)

Call a callback when a readable/writable/duplex stream has completed or failed.

Documentation
29.1M

GitHub Stars

140

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

end-of-stream

A node module that calls a callback when a readable/writable/duplex stream has completed or failed.

npm install end-of-stream

Build status

Usage

Simply pass a stream and a callback to the eos. Both legacy streams, streams2 and stream3 are supported.

var eos = require('end-of-stream');

eos(readableStream, function(err) {
  // this will be set to the stream instance
    if (err) return console.log('stream had an error or closed early');
    console.log('stream has ended', this === readableStream);
});

eos(writableStream, function(err) {
    if (err) return console.log('stream had an error or closed early');
    console.log('stream has finished', this === writableStream);
});

eos(duplexStream, function(err) {
    if (err) return console.log('stream had an error or closed early');
    console.log('stream has ended and finished', this === duplexStream);
});

eos(duplexStream, {readable:false}, function(err) {
    if (err) return console.log('stream had an error or closed early');
    console.log('stream has finished but might still be readable');
});

eos(duplexStream, {writable:false}, function(err) {
    if (err) return console.log('stream had an error or closed early');
    console.log('stream has ended but might still be writable');
});

eos(readableStream, {error:false}, function(err) {
    // do not treat emit('error', err) as a end-of-stream
});

License

MIT

end-of-stream is part of the mississippi stream utility collection which includes more useful stream modules similar to this one.

