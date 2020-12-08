A node module that calls a callback when a readable/writable/duplex stream has completed or failed.

npm install end-of-stream

Usage

Simply pass a stream and a callback to the eos . Both legacy streams, streams2 and stream3 are supported.

var eos = require ( 'end-of-stream' ); eos(readableStream, function ( err ) { if (err) return console .log( 'stream had an error or closed early' ); console .log( 'stream has ended' , this === readableStream); }); eos(writableStream, function ( err ) { if (err) return console .log( 'stream had an error or closed early' ); console .log( 'stream has finished' , this === writableStream); }); eos(duplexStream, function ( err ) { if (err) return console .log( 'stream had an error or closed early' ); console .log( 'stream has ended and finished' , this === duplexStream); }); eos(duplexStream, { readable : false }, function ( err ) { if (err) return console .log( 'stream had an error or closed early' ); console .log( 'stream has finished but might still be readable' ); }); eos(duplexStream, { writable : false }, function ( err ) { if (err) return console .log( 'stream had an error or closed early' ); console .log( 'stream has ended but might still be writable' ); }); eos(readableStream, { error : false }, function ( err ) { });

License

MIT

