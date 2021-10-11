openbase logo
Popularity

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

7.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

59

Package

Dependencies

4

License

(MIT OR GPL-3.0)

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

JSZip Build Status Code Climate

Selenium Test Status

A library for creating, reading and editing .zip files with JavaScript, with a lovely and simple API.

See https://stuk.github.io/jszip for all the documentation.

var zip = new JSZip();

zip.file("Hello.txt", "Hello World\n");

var img = zip.folder("images");
img.file("smile.gif", imgData, {base64: true});

zip.generateAsync({type:"blob"}).then(function(content) {
    // see FileSaver.js
    saveAs(content, "example.zip");
});

/*
Results in a zip containing
Hello.txt
images/
    smile.gif
*/

License

JSZip is dual-licensed. You may use it under the MIT license or the GPLv3 license. See LICENSE.markdown.

