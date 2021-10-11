JSZip

A library for creating, reading and editing .zip files with JavaScript, with a lovely and simple API.

See https://stuk.github.io/jszip for all the documentation.

var zip = new JSZip(); zip.file( "Hello.txt" , "Hello World

" ); var img = zip.folder( "images" ); img.file( "smile.gif" , imgData, { base64 : true }); zip.generateAsync({ type : "blob" }).then( function ( content ) { saveAs(content, "example.zip" ); });

License

JSZip is dual-licensed. You may use it under the MIT license or the GPLv3 license. See LICENSE.markdown.