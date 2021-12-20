OBS: This is the new version of Encrypt Storage, it has braking changes that will not be described below. For version
1.3.X documentation, access this link.
The
Encrypt Storage is a
wrapper for native
Storage of browser.
Using the
crypto-js library as an encryption engine, it saves the encrypted data on the
selected storage in the same way as the native
Storage.
NOTE: Nothing on the front end is entirely secure. The library's proposal is to make it difficult for the user to see the data through the console, but as the secret key is on the front end, if the user searches hard enough, he will end up finding it. Just to make it clear that nothing is completely secure on the front end. Thank you for your attention.
localStorage and
sessionStorage
get functions
Web Storage (localStorage and sessionStorage)
stateManagementUse option, the data acquired in
get functions will
not have their return transformed into
Javascript objects.
stateManagement persisters (
vuex-persist and
redux-persist*)
To run this project in the development mode, you'll need to have a basic environment with NodeJs and Yarn installed.
Using npm:
$ npm install encrypt-storage
Or yarn:
$ yarn add encrypt-storage
The
options object is optional and consists of the following properties:
|propertie
|type
|default
|prefix
string
''
|storageType
localStorage or
sessionStorage
localStorage
|stateManagementUse
boolean
false
|encAlgorithm
AES |
Rabbit |
RC4 |
RC4Drop
AES
Create a
file containing the
EncryptStorage instance in a
utils folder or folder of your choice. It is recommended to use it as a
singleton for better use of the library.
Directory Layout
📦 src
┣ 📂 utils
┃ ┗ 📜 storage.ts
┗ 📜 index.ts
...
secretKey: required = A string containing at least 10 characters;
NOTE: If you are using a
SPA model (vue, react or angular) prefer to store this information in your application's
.env file.
options: optional = An object as described above and which will be shown below;
const { EncryptStorage } = require('encrypt-storage');
// Example of secret_key variable in an .env file
// const encryptStorage = new EncryptStorage(process.env.SECRET_KEY, options);
const encryptStorage = new EncryptStorage('secret-key', options);
module.exports = encryptStorage
import { EncryptStorage } from 'encrypt-storage';
// Example of secret_key variable in an .env file
// const encryptStorage = new EncryptStorage(process.env.SECRET_KEY, options);
export const encryptStorage = new EncryptStorage('secret-key', options);
To use
multiple instances, it is
strictly necessary to pass the
prefix to
all of them. As shown below:
import { EncryptStorage } from 'encrypt-storage';
export const encryptStorage1 = new EncryptStorage('secret-key', {
prefix: '@instance1',
});
export const encryptStorage2 = new EncryptStorage('secret-key', {
prefix: '@instance2',
});
encryptStorage1.setItem('any-key', 'any-value');
encryptStorage2.setItem('any-key', 'any-value');
in your
storage:
|Key
|Value
@instance1:any-key
U2FsdGVkX1/2KEwOH+w4QaIcyq5521ZXB5pqw...
@instance2:any-key
U2FsdGVkX1/w4QaIcyq5521ZXB5pqw2KEwOH+...
default
'' - is optional and is the prefix of all keys used in the selected storage as shown below:
import { EncryptStorage } from 'encrypt-storage';
export const encryptStorage = new EncryptStorage('secret-key', {
prefix: '@example',
});
default
localStorage - is the type of storage that will be used, at the moment only
localStorage and
sessionStorage are allowed:
import { EncryptStorage } from 'encrypt-storage';
export const encryptStorage = new EncryptStorage('secret-key', {
storageType: 'sessionStorage',
});
NOTE: This property is also
required for completely
identical use to the browser's native. Therefore, it will
not have the native library behavior when
parsing data to
javascript objects or type casting such as
'true' being a
boolean,
'2' being a
number, etc.
default
false - is a
boolean value that, when true allows the use of it with
vuex-persist and
redux-persist:
import { EncryptStorage } from 'encrypt-storage';
export const encryptStorage = new EncryptStorage('secret-key', {
stateManagementUse: true,
});
default
AES - Is the selected encryption algorithm.:
import { EncryptStorage } from 'encrypt-storage';
export const encryptStorage = new EncryptStorage('secret-key', {
encAlgorithm: 'Rabbit',
});
From here, we will have the following code as the EncryptStorage instance model:
import { EncryptStorage } from 'encrypt-storage';
export const encryptStorage = new EncryptStorage('secret-key', {
prefix: '@example',
});
Add
key and
encrypted value to selected
storage.
encryptStorage.setItem('token', 'edbe38e0-748a-49c8-9f8f-b68f38dbe5a2');
in your
storage:
|Key
|Value
@example:token
U2FsdGVkX1/2KEwOH+w4QaIcyq5521ZXB5pqw...
Returns the value
decrypted or
undefined by the
key passed by
parameter. Default type is
any;
NOTE: It is possible to pass a
generics (typescript case) to obtain a consistent and typed return for better use in the
typescript.
const value = encryptStorage.getItem<T = any>('token');
result of
getItem:
'edbe38e0-748a-49c8-9f8f-b68f38dbe5a2'
Remove item from selected
storage.
in your
storage:
|Key
|Value
@example:token
U2FsdGVkX1/2KEwOH+w4QaIcyq5521ZXB5pqw...
encryptStorage.removeItem('token');
now in your
storage:
|Key
|Value
Returns an
object containing the
original keys (no prefix) and
decrypted values or
undefined when no value found.
in your
storage:
|Key
|Value
@example:fruit:apple
U2FsdGVkX1/2KEwOH+w4QaIc
@example:fruit:grape
U2FsdGVkX1/yq5521ZXB5pqw
@example:vegetable:lettuce
U2FsdGVkX1/tT67hnb*\afcb
@example:token
U2FsdGVkX1/2KEwOH+w4QaIcyq5521ZXB5pqw...
const values = encryptStorage.getItemFromPattern('fruit');
result of
getItemFromPattern:
const values = {
'fruit:apple': 'apple',
'fruit:grape': 'grape',
}
Removes
all items that have the
pattern passed by
parameter from the selected
storage.
in your
storage:
|Key
|Value
@example:fruit:apple
U2FsdGVkX1/2KEwOH+w4QaIc
@example:fruit:grape
U2FsdGVkX1/yq5521ZXB5pqw
@example:vegetable:lettuce
U2FsdGVkX1/tT67hnb*\afcb
@example:token
U2FsdGVkX1/2KEwOH+w4QaIcyq5521ZXB5pqw...
encryptStorage.removeItemFromPattern('fruit');
now in your
storage:
|Key
|Value
@example:vegetable:lettuce
U2FsdGVkX1/tT67hnb*\afcb
@example:token
U2FsdGVkX1/2KEwOH+w4QaIcyq5521ZXB5pqw...
Returns the
key corresponding to the
index passed by
parameter or
null.
in your
storage:
|Key
|Value
@example:vegetable:lettuce
U2FsdGVkX1/tT67hnb*\afcb
@example:token
U2FsdGVkX1/2KEwOH+w4QaIcyq5521ZXB5pqw...
const key = encryptStorage.key(0);
result of
key:
'@example:vegetable:lettuce'
Returns the
amount of values from the selected
storage.
in your
storage:
|Key
|Value
@example:vegetable:lettuce
U2FsdGVkX1/tT67hnb*\afcb
@example:token
U2FsdGVkX1/2KEwOH+w4QaIcyq5521ZXB5pqw...
const length = encryptStorage.length;
result of
length:
2
Removes
all keys and values from the selected
storage.
in your
storage:
|Key
|Value
@example:vegetable:lettuce
U2FsdGVkX1/tT67hnb*\afcb
@example:token
U2FsdGVkX1/2KEwOH+w4QaIcyq5521ZXB5pqw...
encryptStorage.clear();
now in your
storage:
|Key
|Value
Encrypts a
string passed by
parameter.
const value = encryptStorage.encryptString('John Doe');
result of
encryptString:
const value = 'U2FsdGVkX1/tT67hnb*\afcb';
Decrypts a
string passed by
parameter.
const value = encryptStorage.decryptString('U2FsdGVkX1/tT67hnb*\afcb');
result of
decryptString:
const value = 'John Doe';
EncryptStorage can also be used asynchronously, simply using its corresponding version already exported by the library.
NOTE: This functionality has its usefulness revealed in the context of redux-persist, shown below.
example:
import { AsyncEncryptStorage } from 'encrypt-storage';
export const encryptStorage = new AsyncEncryptStorage('secret-key', options);
async function getDecryptedValue('key'): Promise<any | undefined> {
const value = await encryptStorage.getItem('key');
}
In the case of
aws-amplify, if you want to use the facility of not needing to use
JSON.parse in the rest of the application, prefer to create an instance within the
amplify configuration file, as follows:
import Amplify from 'aws-amplify';
import { EncryptStorage } from 'encrypt-storage';
const encryptStorage = new EncryptStorage('secret_key', {
...,
stateManagementUse: true,
});
...
Amplify.configure({
Auth: {
...,
storage: encryptStorage,
},
});
This library can be used to encrypt data from
state management persisters like vuex-persist and redux-persist. Below are their respective implementations:
NOTE: the
stateManagementUse option must be used in the
EncryptStorage instance to work
correctly.
import VuexPersistence from 'vuex-persist';
import { encryptStorage } from 'path/to/encryptStorage';
const vuexLocal = new VuexPersistence<RootState>({
storage: encryptStorage,
});
NOTE: In the case of
redux-persist it is
necessary to use an
asynchronous implementation, already provided by
EncryptStorage.
// ...
import { AsyncEncryptStorage } from 'encrypt-storage';
export const encryptStorage = new AsyncEncryptStorage('secret-key', options);
const persistConfig = {
key: 'root',
storage: encryptStorage,
whitelist: ['navigation'],
...
};