Encrypt Storage

OBS: This is the new version of Encrypt Storage, it has braking changes that will not be described below. For version 1.3.X documentation, access this link.

The Encrypt Storage is a wrapper for native Storage of browser.

Using the crypto-js library as an encryption engine, it saves the encrypted data on the selected storage in the same way as the native Storage .

NOTE: Nothing on the front end is entirely secure. The library's proposal is to make it difficult for the user to see the data through the console, but as the secret key is on the front end, if the user searches hard enough, he will end up finding it. Just to make it clear that nothing is completely secure on the front end. Thank you for your attention.

Features

Save encrypted data in localStorage and sessionStorage

and Recover encrypted data with get functions

functions Use in the same way as native Web Storage (localStorage and sessionStorage)

(localStorage and sessionStorage) If you use the stateManagementUse option, the data acquired in get functions will not have their return transformed into Javascript objects .

option, the data acquired in functions will have their return transformed into . Use with stateManagement persisters ( vuex-persist and redux-persist *)

Installing

To run this project in the development mode, you'll need to have a basic environment with NodeJs and Yarn installed.

Using npm:

$ npm install encrypt-storage

Or yarn:

$ yarn add encrypt-storage

Options

The options object is optional and consists of the following properties:

propertie type default prefix string '' storageType localStorage or sessionStorage localStorage stateManagementUse boolean false encAlgorithm AES | Rabbit | RC4 | RC4Drop AES

Usage

Conventions

Create a file containing the EncryptStorage instance in a utils folder or folder of your choice. It is recommended to use it as a singleton for better use of the library.

Directory Layout 📦 src ┣ 📂 utils ┃ ┗ 📜 storage .ts ┗ 📜 index .ts ...

Parameters

secretKey: required = A string containing at least 10 characters;

NOTE: If you are using a SPA model (vue, react or angular) prefer to store this information in your application's .env file.

options: optional = An object as described above and which will be shown below;

CommonJS

const { EncryptStorage } = require ( 'encrypt-storage' ); const encryptStorage = new EncryptStorage( 'secret-key' , options); module .exports = encryptStorage

JS Import (ES6+)

import { EncryptStorage } from 'encrypt-storage' ; export const encryptStorage = new EncryptStorage( 'secret-key' , options);

Multiple instances

To use multiple instances , it is strictly necessary to pass the prefix to all of them. As shown below:

import { EncryptStorage } from 'encrypt-storage' ; export const encryptStorage1 = new EncryptStorage( 'secret-key' , { prefix: '@instance1' , }); export const encryptStorage2 = new EncryptStorage( 'secret-key' , { prefix: '@instance2' , }); encryptStorage1.setItem( 'any-key' , 'any-value' ); encryptStorage2.setItem( 'any-key' , 'any-value' );

in your storage :

Key Value @instance1:any-key U2FsdGVkX1/2KEwOH+w4QaIcyq5521ZXB5pqw ... @instance2:any-key U2FsdGVkX1/w4QaIcyq5521ZXB5pqw2KEwOH+ ...

Options implementation

prefix

default '' - is optional and is the prefix of all keys used in the selected storage as shown below:

import { EncryptStorage } from 'encrypt-storage' ; export const encryptStorage = new EncryptStorage( 'secret-key' , { prefix: '@example' , });

storageType

default localStorage - is the type of storage that will be used, at the moment only localStorage and sessionStorage are allowed:

import { EncryptStorage } from 'encrypt-storage' ; export const encryptStorage = new EncryptStorage( 'secret-key' , { storageType: 'sessionStorage' , });

stateManagementUse

NOTE: This property is also required for completely identical use to the browser's native. Therefore, it will not have the native library behavior when parsing data to javascript objects or type casting such as 'true' being a boolean , '2' being a number , etc.

default false - is a boolean value that, when true allows the use of it with vuex-persist and redux-persist :

import { EncryptStorage } from 'encrypt-storage' ; export const encryptStorage = new EncryptStorage( 'secret-key' , { stateManagementUse: true , });

encAlgorithm

default AES - Is the selected encryption algorithm.:

import { EncryptStorage } from 'encrypt-storage' ; export const encryptStorage = new EncryptStorage( 'secret-key' , { encAlgorithm: 'Rabbit' , });

Methods

From here, we will have the following code as the EncryptStorage instance model:

import { EncryptStorage } from 'encrypt-storage' ; export const encryptStorage = new EncryptStorage( 'secret-key' , { prefix: '@example' , });

setItem

Add key and encrypted value to selected storage .

encryptStorage.setItem( 'token' , 'edbe38e0-748a-49c8-9f8f-b68f38dbe5a2' );

in your storage :

Key Value @example:token U2FsdGVkX1/2KEwOH+w4QaIcyq5521ZXB5pqw ...

getItem

Returns the value decrypted or undefined by the key passed by parameter . Default type is any ;

NOTE: It is possible to pass a generics (typescript case) to obtain a consistent and typed return for better use in the typescript .

const value = encryptStorage.getItem<T = any >( 'token' );

result of getItem :

'edbe38e0-748a-49c8-9f8f-b68f38dbe5a2'

removeItem

Remove item from selected storage .

in your storage :

Key Value @example:token U2FsdGVkX1/2KEwOH+w4QaIcyq5521ZXB5pqw ...

encryptStorage.removeItem( 'token' );

now in your storage :

Key Value

getItemFromPattern

Returns an object containing the original keys (no prefix) and decrypted values or undefined when no value found.

in your storage :

Key Value @example:fruit:apple U2FsdGVkX1/2KEwOH+w4QaIc @example:fruit:grape U2FsdGVkX1/yq5521ZXB5pqw @example:vegetable:lettuce U2FsdGVkX1/tT67hnb*\afcb @example:token U2FsdGVkX1/2KEwOH+w4QaIcyq5521ZXB5pqw ...

const values = encryptStorage.getItemFromPattern( 'fruit' );

result of getItemFromPattern :

const values = { 'fruit:apple' : 'apple' , 'fruit:grape' : 'grape' , }

removeItemFromPattern

Removes all items that have the pattern passed by parameter from the selected storage .

in your storage :

Key Value @example:fruit:apple U2FsdGVkX1/2KEwOH+w4QaIc @example:fruit:grape U2FsdGVkX1/yq5521ZXB5pqw @example:vegetable:lettuce U2FsdGVkX1/tT67hnb*\afcb @example:token U2FsdGVkX1/2KEwOH+w4QaIcyq5521ZXB5pqw ...

encryptStorage.removeItemFromPattern( 'fruit' );

now in your storage :

Key Value @example:vegetable:lettuce U2FsdGVkX1/tT67hnb*\afcb @example:token U2FsdGVkX1/2KEwOH+w4QaIcyq5521ZXB5pqw ...

key

Returns the key corresponding to the index passed by parameter or null .

in your storage :

Key Value @example:vegetable:lettuce U2FsdGVkX1/tT67hnb*\afcb @example:token U2FsdGVkX1/2KEwOH+w4QaIcyq5521ZXB5pqw ...

const key = encryptStorage.key( 0 );

result of key :

'@example:vegetable:lettuce'

length

Returns the amount of values from the selected storage .

in your storage :

Key Value @example:vegetable:lettuce U2FsdGVkX1/tT67hnb*\afcb @example:token U2FsdGVkX1/2KEwOH+w4QaIcyq5521ZXB5pqw ...

const length = encryptStorage.length;

result of length :

2

clear

Removes all keys and values from the selected storage .

in your storage :

Key Value @example:vegetable:lettuce U2FsdGVkX1/tT67hnb*\afcb @example:token U2FsdGVkX1/2KEwOH+w4QaIcyq5521ZXB5pqw ...

encryptStorage.clear();

now in your storage :

Key Value

encryptString

Encrypts a string passed by parameter .

const value = encryptStorage.encryptString( 'John Doe' );

result of encryptString :

const value = 'U2FsdGVkX1/tT67hnb*\afcb' ;

decryptString

Decrypts a string passed by parameter .

const value = encryptStorage.decryptString( 'U2FsdGVkX1/tT67hnb*\afcb' );

result of decryptString :

const value = 'John Doe' ;

AsyncEncryptStorage

EncryptStorage can also be used asynchronously, simply using its corresponding version already exported by the library.

NOTE: This functionality has its usefulness revealed in the context of redux-persist, shown below.

example:

import { AsyncEncryptStorage } from 'encrypt-storage' ; export const encryptStorage = new AsyncEncryptStorage( 'secret-key' , options); async function getDecryptedValue ( 'key' ): Promise < any | undefined > { const value = await encryptStorage.getItem( 'key' ); }

AWS Amplify

In the case of aws-amplify , if you want to use the facility of not needing to use JSON.parse in the rest of the application, prefer to create an instance within the amplify configuration file, as follows:

import Amplify from 'aws-amplify' ; import { EncryptStorage } from 'encrypt-storage' ; const encryptStorage = new EncryptStorage( 'secret_key' , { ..., stateManagementUse: true , }); ... Amplify.configure({ Auth: { ..., storage: encryptStorage, }, });

State Management Persisters

This library can be used to encrypt data from state management persisters like vuex-persist and redux-persist. Below are their respective implementations:

NOTE: the stateManagementUse option must be used in the EncryptStorage instance to work correctly .

import VuexPersistence from 'vuex-persist' ; import { encryptStorage } from 'path/to/encryptStorage' ; const vuexLocal = new VuexPersistence<RootState>({ storage: encryptStorage, });

NOTE: In the case of redux-persist it is necessary to use an asynchronous implementation, already provided by EncryptStorage .

import { AsyncEncryptStorage } from 'encrypt-storage' ; export const encryptStorage = new AsyncEncryptStorage( 'secret-key' , options); const persistConfig = { key: 'root' , storage: encryptStorage, whitelist: [ 'navigation' ], ... };

License

MIT License