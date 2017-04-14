The Encom Globe is a WebGL-based clone of the globe from the boardroom scene in Tron: Legacy. If you don't recall that scene, check out Bradley Munkowitz's excellent writeup about its production for more information.

This version attempts to stay as true to the in-movie original as possible while maintaining a high frame rate on low powered machines and devices. It is getting pretty close to acheiving that goal and mimics most of the details seen on screen, including the loading animations for the globe hexagon particles, the satellites, and the markers.

It written using Three.js, with parts implemented in GLSL. It is not at all affiliated with Tron, Disney, or the team that created the original movie version. It is just a tribute.

A Demo is available on my website.

Usage

The Encom Globe was written as part of a larger project and with a specific use in mind, but it does provide a certain level of flexibility if you would like to use it yourself as an alternative to the popular WebGL Globe. The blue markers, orange connected markers, and satellites can be placed wherever and whenever you would like.

View index.html for a usage example.

License

The MIT License (MIT) Copyright (c) 2014-2017 Robert Scanlon

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.