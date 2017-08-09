Encom Boardroom

An HTML5 recreation of the Boardroom Scene in Disney's Tron: Legacy. It currently displays realtime data from GitHub and Wikipedia to make it a bit more fun. View it in action at https://www.robscanlon.com/encom-boardroom/ .

While I attempted to stay true to the film, it simply wasn't practical to recreate every element that is portrayed in the scene. The graphics displayed in the film contain a remarkable amount of detail despite only being visible for a couple of seconds. I am in awe of those that put it together.

My focus was on the globe and I made it available as a standalone library for those interested. The other elements are only loose adaptations of the film version. This project is not associated with GitHub, Wikipedia, Tron: Legacy, or Disney. It is just a tribute.

Usage

The web application can be launched simply by serving up ./index.html . If you would like the full application, including the feeds from Wikipedia and GitHub, install and run the node application as follows:

npm install PORT=8000 node stream-server.js

Then point your browser at http://localhost:8000 .

The code isn't particularly well organized right now to quickly add in new feeds, but it certainly is possible. I did split out the globe into its own standalone library that can be easily reused though.

Notable Dependencies

Feed Info

GitHub: Data is being streamed in realtime from GitHub's public timeline feed. Location information is retrieved from the user's GitHub profile and is mapped using geonames.org. Historic 2013 data was retrieved from the GitHub Archive. User pictures are from Gravatar and are throttled to under one per second to conserve bandwidth.

Wikipedia: Data is being streamed in realtime from Wikipedia's public IRC feed. Location information is only available from anonymous users in the form of IP addresses, and is mapped to real locations using freegeoip.net.

License

The MIT License (MIT) Copyright (c) 2014-2017 Robert Scanlon

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.