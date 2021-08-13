Converts character encoding in JavaScript.

README(Japanese)

Installation

In Browser:

< script src = "encoding.js" > </ script >

or

< script src = "encoding.min.js" > </ script >

Object Encoding will be defined in the global scope.

Conversion and detection for the Array (like Array object).

In Node.js:

encoding.js is published by module name of encoding-japanese in npm.

npm install encoding-japanese

var encoding = require ( 'encoding-japanese' );

Each methods are also available for the Buffer in Node.js.

bower install encoding-japanese

CDN

encoding.js is available on cdnjs.com.

Convert character encoding (convert):

{Array.<number>|string} Encoding.convert ( data, to_encoding [, from_encoding ] )

Converts character encoding.

@param {Array.<number>|TypedArray|Buffer|string} data The target data.

@param {(string|Object)} to_encoding The encoding name of conversion destination.

@param {(string|Array.<string>)=} [from_encoding] The encoding name of source or 'AUTO'.

@return {Array|string} Return the converted array/string.

var utf8Array = new Uint8Array (...) or [...] or Array (...) or Buffer(...); var sjisArray = Encoding.convert(utf8Array, 'SJIS' , 'UTF8' ); var sjisArray = Encoding.convert(utf8Array, 'SJIS' ); var sjisArray = Encoding.convert(utf8Array, 'SJIS' , 'AUTO' ); var detected = Encoding.detect(utf8Array); if (detected === 'UTF8' ) { console .log( 'Encoding is UTF-8' ); }

Available Encodings:

' UTF32 ' (detect only)

' (detect only) ' UTF16 '

' ' UTF16BE '

' ' UTF16LE '

' ' BINARY ' (detect only)

' (detect only) ' ASCII ' (detect only)

' (detect only) ' JIS '

' ' UTF8 '

' ' EUCJP '

' ' SJIS '

' 'UNICODE' (JavaScript Unicode Array)

Note: UNICODE is an array that has a value of String.charCodeAt() in JavaScript.

(Each value in the array possibly has a number greater than 256.)

Specify the Object argument

var sjisArray = Encoding.convert(utf8Array, { to : 'SJIS' , from : 'UTF8' });

Readability improves by passing an object to the second argument.

Specify the string argument and 'type' option

var utf8String = 'ã\u0081\u0093ã\u0082\u0093ã\u0081«ã\u0081¡ã\u0081¯' ; var unicodeString = Encoding.convert(utf8String, { to : 'UNICODE' , from : 'UTF8' , type : 'string' }); console .log(unicodeString);

Following 'type' options are available:

' string ': Return as string.

': Return as string. ' arraybuffer ': Return as ArrayBuffer.

': Return as ArrayBuffer. 'array': Return as Array (default).

Specify BOM in UTF-16

It's possible to add the UTF16 BOM by specifying the bom option for conversion.

var utf16Array = Encoding.convert(utf8Array, { to : 'UTF16' , from : 'UTF8' , bom : true });

The byte order of UTF16 is big-endian by default.

Specify the 'LE' for the bom option if you want to convert as little-endian.

var utf16leArray = Encoding.convert(utf8Array, { to : 'UTF16' , from : 'UTF8' , bom : 'LE' });

You can specify UTF16LE or UTF16BE if the BOM is not required.

var utf16beArray = Encoding.convert(utf8Array, { to : 'UTF16BE' , from : 'UTF8' });

Note: UTF16, UTF16BE and UTF16LE are not JavaScript internal encodings, they are a byte arrays.

Detect character encoding (detect):

{string|boolean} Encoding.detect ( data [, encodings ] )

Detect character encoding.

@param {Array.<number>|TypedArray|string} data Target data

@param {(string|Array.<string>)} [encodings] The encoding name that to specify the detection.

@return {string|boolean} Return the detected character encoding, or false.

var detected = Encoding.detect(utf8Array); if (detected === 'UTF8' ) { console .log( 'Encoding is UTF-8' ); } var isSJIS = Encoding.detect(sjisArray, 'SJIS' ); if (isSJIS) { console .log( 'Encoding is SJIS' ); }

URL Encode/Decode:

{string} Encoding. urlEncode ( data )

URL(percent) encode.

@param {Array.<number>|TypedArray} data Target data.

@return {string} Return the encoded string.

{Array.<number>} Encoding.urlDecode ( string )

URL(percent) decode.

@param {string} string Target data.

@return {Array.<number>} Return the decoded array.

var sjisArray = [ 130 , 177 , 130 , 241 , 130 , 201 , 130 , 191 , 130 , 205 , 129 , 65 , 130 , 217 , 130 , 176 , 129 , 153 , 130 , 210 , 130 , 230 ]; var encoded = Encoding.urlEncode(sjisArray); console .log(encoded); var decoded = Encoding.urlDecode(encoded); console .log(decoded);

Base64 Encode/Decode:

{string} Encoding. base64Encode ( data )

Base64 encode.

@param {Array.<number>|TypedArray} data Target data.

@return {string} Return the Base64 encoded string.

{Array.<number>} Encoding.base64Decode ( string )

Base64 decode.

@param {string} string Target data.

@return {Array.<number>} Return the Base64 decoded array.

var sjisArray = [ 130 , 177 , 130 , 241 , 130 , 201 , 130 , 191 , 130 , 205 ]; var encoded = Encoding.base64Encode(sjisArray); console .log(encoded); var decoded = Encoding.base64Decode(encoded); console .log(decoded);

Example using the XMLHttpRequest and Typed arrays (Uint8Array):

This sample reads the text file written in Shift_JIS as binary data, and displays a string that is converted to Unicode by Encoding.convert.

var req = new XMLHttpRequest(); req.open( 'GET' , '/my-shift_jis.txt' , true ); req.responseType = 'arraybuffer' ; req.onload = function ( event ) { var buffer = req.response; if (buffer) { var sjisArray = new Uint8Array (buffer); var unicodeArray = Encoding.convert(sjisArray, { to : 'UNICODE' , from : 'SJIS' }); var unicodeString = Encoding.codeToString(unicodeArray); console .log(unicodeString); } }; req.send( null );

Convert encoding for file using the File APIs:

Reads file using the File APIs.

Detect file encoding and convert to Unicode, and display it.

< input type = "file" id = "file" > < div id = "encoding" > </ div > < textarea id = "result" rows = "5" cols = "80" > </ textarea > < script > function onFileSelect ( event ) { var file = event.target.files[ 0 ]; var reader = new FileReader(); reader.onload = function ( e ) { var codes = new Uint8Array (e.target.result); var encoding = Encoding.detect(codes); document .getElementById( 'encoding' ).textContent = encoding; var unicodeString = Encoding.convert(codes, { to : 'unicode' , from : encoding, type : 'string' }); document .getElementById( 'result' ).value = unicodeString; }; reader.readAsArrayBuffer(file); } document .getElementById( 'file' ).addEventListener( 'change' , onFileSelect, false ); </ script >

Demo

Example of the character encoding conversion:

var eucjpArray = [ 164 , 179 , 164 , 243 , 164 , 203 , 164 , 193 , 164 , 207 , 161 , 162 , 164 , 219 , 164 , 178 , 161 , 249 , 164 , 212 , 164 , 232 ]; var utf8Array = Encoding.convert(eucjpArray, { to : 'UTF8' , from : 'EUCJP' }); console .log( utf8Array );

Example of converting a character code by automatic detection (Auto detect):

var sjisArray = [ 130 , 177 , 130 , 241 , 130 , 201 , 130 , 191 , 130 , 205 , 129 , 65 , 130 , 217 , 130 , 176 , 129 , 153 , 130 , 210 , 130 , 230 ]; var unicodeArray = Encoding.convert(sjisArray, { to : 'UNICODE' , from : 'AUTO' }); console .log( Encoding.codeToString(unicodeArray) );

Utilities

{string} Encoding. codeToString ( {Array.<number>|TypedArray} data )

Joins a character code array to string.

{Array.<number>} Encoding.stringToCode ( {string} string )

Splits string to an array of character codes.

Japanese Zenkaku/Hankaku

{Array.<number>|string} Encoding. toHankakuCase ( {Array.<number>|string} data )

Convert the ascii symbols and alphanumeric characters to the zenkaku symbols and alphanumeric characters.

{Array.<number>|string} Encoding. toZenkakuCase ( {Array.<number>|string} data )

Convert to the zenkaku symbols and alphanumeric characters from the ascii symbols and alphanumeric characters.

{Array.<number>|string} Encoding. toHiraganaCase ( {Array.<number>|string} data )

Convert to the zenkaku hiragana from the zenkaku katakana.

{Array.<number>|string} Encoding. toKatakanaCase ( {Array.<number>|string} data )

Convert to the zenkaku katakana from the zenkaku hiragana.

{Array.<number>|string} Encoding. toHankanaCase ( {Array.<number>|string} data )

Convert to the hankaku katakana from the zenkaku katakana.

{Array.<number>|string} Encoding. toZenkanaCase ( {Array.<number>|string} data )

Convert to the zenkaku katakana from the hankaku katakana.

{Array.<number>|string} Encoding. toHankakuSpace ({Array.<number>|string} data )

Convert the em space(U+3000) to the single space(U+0020).

{Array.<number>|string} Encoding.toZenkakuSpace ( {Array.<number>|string} data )

Convert the single space(U+0020) to the em space(U+3000).

Demo

Contributing

We're waiting for your pull requests and issues. Don't forget to execute npm run test before requesting. Accepted only requests without errors.

License

MIT