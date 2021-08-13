Converts character encoding in JavaScript.
<script src="encoding.js"></script>
or
<script src="encoding.min.js"></script>
Object Encoding will be defined in the global scope.
Conversion and detection for the Array (like Array object).
encoding.js is published by module name of
encoding-japanese in npm.
npm install encoding-japanese
var encoding = require('encoding-japanese');
Each methods are also available for the Buffer in Node.js.
bower install encoding-japanese
encoding.js is available on cdnjs.com.
// Convert character encoding to Shift_JIS from UTF-8.
var utf8Array = new Uint8Array(...) or [...] or Array(...) or Buffer(...);
var sjisArray = Encoding.convert(utf8Array, 'SJIS', 'UTF8');
// Convert character encoding by automatic detection (AUTO detect).
var sjisArray = Encoding.convert(utf8Array, 'SJIS');
// or
var sjisArray = Encoding.convert(utf8Array, 'SJIS', 'AUTO');
// Detect the character encoding.
// The return value be one of the "Available Encodings" below.
var detected = Encoding.detect(utf8Array);
if (detected === 'UTF8') {
console.log('Encoding is UTF-8');
}
Note: UNICODE is an array that has a value of String.charCodeAt() in JavaScript.
(Each value in the array possibly has a number greater than 256.)
var sjisArray = Encoding.convert(utf8Array, {
to: 'SJIS', // to_encoding
from: 'UTF8' // from_encoding
});
Readability improves by passing an object to the second argument.
var utf8String = 'ã\u0081\u0093ã\u0082\u0093ã\u0081«ã\u0081¡ã\u0081¯';
var unicodeString = Encoding.convert(utf8String, {
to: 'UNICODE',
from: 'UTF8',
type: 'string' // Specify 'string' type. (Return as string)
});
console.log(unicodeString); // こんにちは
Following 'type' options are available:
It's possible to add the UTF16 BOM by specifying the bom option for conversion.
var utf16Array = Encoding.convert(utf8Array, {
to: 'UTF16', // to_encoding
from: 'UTF8', // from_encoding
bom: true // With BOM
});
The byte order of UTF16 is big-endian by default.
Specify the 'LE' for the bom option if you want to convert as little-endian.
var utf16leArray = Encoding.convert(utf8Array, {
to: 'UTF16', // to_encoding
from: 'UTF8', // from_encoding
bom: 'LE' // With BOM (little-endian)
});
You can specify UTF16LE or UTF16BE if the BOM is not required.
var utf16beArray = Encoding.convert(utf8Array, {
to: 'UTF16BE',
from: 'UTF8'
});
Note: UTF16, UTF16BE and UTF16LE are not JavaScript internal encodings, they are a byte arrays.
// Detect character encoding automatically. (AUTO detect).
var detected = Encoding.detect(utf8Array);
if (detected === 'UTF8') {
console.log('Encoding is UTF-8');
}
// Detect character encoding by specific encoding name.
var isSJIS = Encoding.detect(sjisArray, 'SJIS');
if (isSJIS) {
console.log('Encoding is SJIS');
}
{string} Encoding.urlEncode ( data )
URL(percent) encode.
@param {Array.<number>|TypedArray} data Target data.
@return {string} Return the encoded string.
{Array.<number>} Encoding.urlDecode ( string )
URL(percent) decode.
@param {string} string Target data.
@return {Array.<number>} Return the decoded array.
// URL encode to an array that has character code.
var sjisArray = [
130, 177, 130, 241, 130, 201, 130, 191, 130, 205, 129,
65, 130, 217, 130, 176, 129, 153, 130, 210, 130, 230
];
var encoded = Encoding.urlEncode(sjisArray);
console.log(encoded);
// output:
// '%82%B1%82%F1%82%C9%82%BF%82%CD%81A%82%D9%82%B0%81%99%82%D2%82%E6'
var decoded = Encoding.urlDecode(encoded);
console.log(decoded);
// output: [
// 130, 177, 130, 241, 130, 201, 130, 191, 130, 205, 129,
// 65, 130, 217, 130, 176, 129, 153, 130, 210, 130, 230
// ]
{string} Encoding.base64Encode ( data )
Base64 encode.
@param {Array.<number>|TypedArray} data Target data.
@return {string} Return the Base64 encoded string.
{Array.<number>} Encoding.base64Decode ( string )
Base64 decode.
@param {string} string Target data.
@return {Array.<number>} Return the Base64 decoded array.
var sjisArray = [
130, 177, 130, 241, 130, 201, 130, 191, 130, 205
];
var encoded = Encoding.base64Encode(sjisArray);
console.log(encoded); // 'grGC8YLJgr+CzQ=='
var decoded = Encoding.base64Decode(encoded);
console.log(decoded);
// [130, 177, 130, 241, 130, 201, 130, 191, 130, 205]
This sample reads the text file written in Shift_JIS as binary data, and displays a string that is converted to Unicode by Encoding.convert.
var req = new XMLHttpRequest();
req.open('GET', '/my-shift_jis.txt', true);
req.responseType = 'arraybuffer';
req.onload = function (event) {
var buffer = req.response;
if (buffer) {
// Shift_JIS Array
var sjisArray = new Uint8Array(buffer);
// Convert encoding to UNICODE (JavaScript Unicode Array).
var unicodeArray = Encoding.convert(sjisArray, {
to: 'UNICODE',
from: 'SJIS'
});
// Join to string.
var unicodeString = Encoding.codeToString(unicodeArray);
console.log(unicodeString);
}
};
req.send(null);
Reads file using the File APIs.
Detect file encoding and convert to Unicode, and display it.
<input type="file" id="file">
<div id="encoding"></div>
<textarea id="result" rows="5" cols="80"></textarea>
<script>
function onFileSelect(event) {
var file = event.target.files[0];
var reader = new FileReader();
reader.onload = function(e) {
var codes = new Uint8Array(e.target.result);
var encoding = Encoding.detect(codes);
document.getElementById('encoding').textContent = encoding;
// Convert encoding to unicode
var unicodeString = Encoding.convert(codes, {
to: 'unicode',
from: encoding,
type: 'string'
});
document.getElementById('result').value = unicodeString;
};
reader.readAsArrayBuffer(file);
}
document.getElementById('file').addEventListener('change', onFileSelect, false);
</script>
var eucjpArray = [
164, 179, 164, 243, 164, 203, 164, 193, 164, 207, 161,
162, 164, 219, 164, 178, 161, 249, 164, 212, 164, 232
];
var utf8Array = Encoding.convert(eucjpArray, {
to: 'UTF8',
from: 'EUCJP'
});
console.log( utf8Array );
// output: [
// 227, 129, 147, 227, 130, 147, 227, 129, 171,
// 227, 129, 161, 227, 129, 175, 227, 128, 129,
// 227, 129, 187, 227, 129, 146, 226, 152, 134,
// 227, 129, 180, 227, 130, 136
// ]
// => 'こんにちは、ほげ☆ぴよ'
var sjisArray = [
130, 177, 130, 241, 130, 201, 130, 191, 130, 205, 129,
65, 130, 217, 130, 176, 129, 153, 130, 210, 130, 230
];
var unicodeArray = Encoding.convert(sjisArray, {
to: 'UNICODE',
from: 'AUTO'
});
// codeToString is a utility method that Joins a character code array to string.
console.log( Encoding.codeToString(unicodeArray) );
// output: 'こんにちは、ほげ☆ぴよ'
{string} Encoding.codeToString ( {Array.<number>|TypedArray} data )
Joins a character code array to string.
{Array.<number>} Encoding.stringToCode ( {string} string )
Splits string to an array of character codes.
{Array.<number>|string} Encoding.toHankakuCase ( {Array.<number>|string} data )
Convert the ascii symbols and alphanumeric characters to the zenkaku symbols and alphanumeric characters.
{Array.<number>|string} Encoding.toZenkakuCase ( {Array.<number>|string} data )
Convert to the zenkaku symbols and alphanumeric characters from the ascii symbols and alphanumeric characters.
{Array.<number>|string} Encoding.toHiraganaCase ( {Array.<number>|string} data )
Convert to the zenkaku hiragana from the zenkaku katakana.
{Array.<number>|string} Encoding.toKatakanaCase ( {Array.<number>|string} data )
Convert to the zenkaku katakana from the zenkaku hiragana.
{Array.<number>|string} Encoding.toHankanaCase ( {Array.<number>|string} data )
Convert to the hankaku katakana from the zenkaku katakana.
{Array.<number>|string} Encoding.toZenkanaCase ( {Array.<number>|string} data )
Convert to the zenkaku katakana from the hankaku katakana.
{Array.<number>|string} Encoding.toHankakuSpace ({Array.<number>|string} data )
Convert the em space(U+3000) to the single space(U+0020).
{Array.<number>|string} Encoding.toZenkakuSpace ( {Array.<number>|string} data )
Convert the single space(U+0020) to the em space(U+3000).
We're waiting for your pull requests and issues.
Don't forget to execute
npm run test before requesting.
Accepted only requests without errors.
MIT