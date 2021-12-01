An
abstract-leveldownimplementation that wraps another store to encode keys and values.
Stores like
leveldown can only store strings and Buffers. Other types, though accepted, are serialized before storage, which is an irreversible type conversion. For a richer set of data types you can wrap such a store with
encoding-down. It allows you to specify an encoding to use for keys and values independently. This not only widens the range of input types, but also limits the range of output types. The encoding is applied to all read and write operations: it encodes writes and decodes reads.
Many encodings are builtin courtesy of
level-codec. The default encoding is
utf8 which ensures you'll always get back a string. You can also provide a custom encoding like
bytewise - or your own!
Without any options,
encoding-down defaults to the
utf8 encoding.
const levelup = require('levelup')
const leveldown = require('leveldown')
const encode = require('encoding-down')
const db = levelup(encode(leveldown('./db1')))
db.put('example', Buffer.from('encoding-down'), function (err) {
db.get('example', function (err, value) {
console.log(typeof value, value) // 'string encoding-down'
})
})
Can we store objects? Yes!
const db = levelup(encode(leveldown('./db2'), { valueEncoding: 'json' }))
db.put('example', { awesome: true }, function (err) {
db.get('example', function (err, value) {
console.log(value) // { awesome: true }
console.log(typeof value) // 'object'
})
})
How about storing Buffers, but getting back a hex-encoded string?
const db = levelup(encode(leveldown('./db3'), { valueEncoding: 'hex' }))
db.put('example', Buffer.from([0, 255]), function (err) {
db.get('example', function (err, value) {
console.log(typeof value, value) // 'string 00ff'
})
})
What if we previously stored binary data?
const db = levelup(encode(leveldown('./db4'), { valueEncoding: 'binary' }))
db.put('example', Buffer.from([0, 255]), function (err) {
db.get('example', function (err, value) {
console.log(typeof value, value) // 'object <Buffer 00 ff>'
})
// Override the encoding for this operation
db.get('example', { valueEncoding: 'base64' }, function (err, value) {
console.log(typeof value, value) // 'string AP8='
})
})
And what about keys?
const db = levelup(encode(leveldown('./db5'), { keyEncoding: 'json' }))
db.put({ awesome: true }, 'example', function (err) {
db.get({ awesome: true }, function (err, value) {
console.log(value) // 'example'
})
})
const db = levelup(encode(leveldown('./db6'), { keyEncoding: 'binary' }))
db.put(Buffer.from([0, 255]), 'example', function (err) {
db.get('00ff', { keyEncoding: 'hex' }, function (err, value) {
console.log(value) // 'example'
})
})
level
The
level module conveniently bundles
encoding-down and passes its
options to
encoding-down. This means you can simply do:
const level = require('level')
const db = level('./db7', { valueEncoding: 'json' })
db.put('example', 42, function (err) {
db.get('example', function (err, value) {
console.log(value) // 42
console.log(typeof value) // 'number'
})
})
db = require('encoding-down')(db[, options])
db must be an
abstract-leveldown compliant store
options are passed to
level-codec:
keyEncoding: encoding to use for keys
valueEncoding: encoding to use for values
Both encodings default to
'utf8'. They can be a string (builtin
level-codec encoding) or an object (custom encoding).
Please refer to
level-codec documentation for a precise description of the format. Here's a quick example with
level and
async/await just for fun:
const level = require('level')
const lexint = require('lexicographic-integer')
async function main () {
const db = level('./db8', {
keyEncoding: {
type: 'lexicographic-integer',
encode: (n) => lexint.pack(n, 'hex'),
decode: lexint.unpack,
buffer: false
}
})
await db.put(2, 'example')
await db.put(10, 'example')
// Without our encoding, the keys would sort as 10, 2.
db.createKeyStream().on('data', console.log) // 2, 10
}
main()
With an npm-installed encoding (modularity ftw!) we can reduce the above to:
const level = require('level')
const lexint = require('lexicographic-integer-encoding')('hex')
const db = level('./db8', {
keyEncoding: lexint
})
