enc

enchilada

by Roman Shtylman
0.13.0 (see all)

middleware for on-demand javascript bundling

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

enchilada Build Status

serve up your javascript files all wrapped up using browserify. Yum!

with express/connect

var app = express();

// serves up all your javascript files, handling all require() calls
app.use(enchilada(__dirname + '/public'));

// fallback for other static resources
app.use(express.static(__dirname + '/public'));

Now just visit any .js url which maps to a path under /public and the packaged file will be served.

sourcemaps

Versions 0.7+ of enchilada do not bundle sourcemaps with your javascript files; instead sourceMapURL comment is used. This allows for specifying both the compress and debug options as true in production without impacting users but still benefiting from being able to obtain sourcemaps. Care should be taken to limit access to the mapfiles (served via the /path/to/original/js/script.map.json) usually with middleware before enchilada.

options

No one likes a stale enchilada. Out in the real world, you want to leverage browser caching for rarely changing files. Imagine that your project uses files like jquery or engine.io, these files don't change as much as your app code. It would be silly to keep sending them with every js file you serve up. Enchilada makes this easy to do.

Just add the proper ingredients and your enchilada will be served up as you requested.

app.use(enchilada({
    src: __dirname + '/public', // location of your js files
    cache: true || false, // default false (use true for production to disable file watching)
    compress: true || false || { uglify options }, // default false
    debug: true || false, // default false (enable sourcemap output with bundle)
    watchCallback: function(err, filename) {}, // optional (use to do something clever, like tell client to reload the page)
    routes: {
        // key is the url route, value is either a file relative to src
        '/js/jquery.js': './js/jquery.js',
        // or a module installed via npm
        '/js/engine.io.js': 'engine.io-client'
    },
    transforms: [ handleify, brfs ]
}));

Now just make sure you load the required scripts before any other js file that might use them.

<!-- load the scripts we know will be used by several files -->
<script src="/js/jquery.js"></script>
<script src="/js/engine.io.js"></script>

<!-- load other js files as you would before -->
<script src="/js/app.js"></script>

examples

See the examples directory for working code you can copy and paste.

install

Install with npm

npm install enchilada

