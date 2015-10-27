enchilada

serve up your javascript files all wrapped up using browserify. Yum!

with express/connect

var app = express(); app.use(enchilada(__dirname + '/public' )); app.use(express.static(__dirname + '/public' ));

Now just visit any .js url which maps to a path under /public and the packaged file will be served.

sourcemaps

Versions 0.7+ of enchilada do not bundle sourcemaps with your javascript files; instead sourceMapURL comment is used. This allows for specifying both the compress and debug options as true in production without impacting users but still benefiting from being able to obtain sourcemaps. Care should be taken to limit access to the mapfiles (served via the /path/to/original/js/script.map.json) usually with middleware before enchilada.

options

No one likes a stale enchilada. Out in the real world, you want to leverage browser caching for rarely changing files. Imagine that your project uses files like jquery or engine.io, these files don't change as much as your app code. It would be silly to keep sending them with every js file you serve up. Enchilada makes this easy to do.

Just add the proper ingredients and your enchilada will be served up as you requested.

app.use(enchilada({ src : __dirname + '/public' , cache : true || false , compress : true || false || { uglify options }, debug : true || false , watchCallback : function ( err, filename ) {}, routes : { '/js/jquery.js' : './js/jquery.js' , '/js/engine.io.js' : 'engine.io-client' }, transforms : [ handleify, brfs ] }));

Now just make sure you load the required scripts before any other js file that might use them.

< script src = "/js/jquery.js" > </ script > < script src = "/js/engine.io.js" > </ script > < script src = "/js/app.js" > </ script >

examples

See the examples directory for working code you can copy and paste.

install

Install with npm