enb-bem-techs

by enb
2.2.2 (see all)

ENB package to build BEM-projects

Categories

Readme

enb-bem-techs

enb-bem-techs is the main technology package for working with projects created with the BEM methodology.

The package provides a set of basic ENB technologies. Their main purpose is to form an intermediate result for technologies that don't know anything about BEM methodology and the project structure.

Most technologies from other packages in ENB expect to receive a list of files or directories, as well as information about the building order.

Technologies in the enb-bem-techs package:

  • levels - Collects information about BEM entities on the redefinition levels.
  • levelsToBemdecl — Generates a BEMDECL file from BEM entities on the specified levels.
  • bemjsonToBemdecl — Generates a BEMDECL file from the BEMJSON file.
  • deps — Adds necessary dependencies to the declaration of BEM entities.
  • depsOld — Adds necessary dependencies to the declaration of BEM entities. Uses the algorithm from bem-tools.
  • depsByTechToBemdecl — Generates a BEMDECL file from dependencies by technology.
  • files — Composes a list of source files and directories for the build.
  • provideBemdecl — Copies the BEMDECL file from the specified node to the current one.
  • provideDeps — Copies the DEPS file from the specified node to the current one.
  • mergeBemdecl — Merges all BEMDECL files into one file.
  • mergeDeps — Merges all DEPS files into one file.
  • subtractDeps — Generates a DEPS file by subtracting one DEPS file from another.

The principles of the technologies and their APIs are described in the Technologies API document.

Installation

$ npm install --save-dev enb-bem-techs

Requirements: dependency from the enb package version 0.13.0 or higher.

Documentation

License

© 2014 YANDEX LLC. The code is released under the Mozilla Public License 2.0.

