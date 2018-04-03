The tool for building web projects created with the BEM methodology.
The main purpose of ENB is to combine source files into bundles, usually for further use in the browser.
The build includes combining all source files, processing them and converting the code, as well as preparing and packing the resources (images, fonts, and so on).
Read more about building BEM projects on the bem.info site.
$ npm install --save-dev enb
To create a BEM project configured for the build with ENB, use one of these options:
[deprecated] Project build guide
[deprecated] Building with express
[deprecated] Guide to writing an ENB technology
[deprecated] API
[deprecated] CLI
ENB technology packages are located in NPM: packages with the
enbprefix.
|Name
|Status
|Description
|BEM methodologies
|BEM
|Technologies for building BEM projects.
|BEViS
|Technologies for building BEViS projects.
|Templating
|bem-xjst
|Building BEMTREE and BEMHTML templates with bem-xjst.
|xjst
|Building BEMTREE and BEMHTML templates with XJST.
|bh
|Building BH templates.
|bt
|Building BT templates.
|Styles
|CSS
|Building and minimizing CSS files.
|PostCSS
|Building and processing CSS files with postcss.
|Stylus
|Building and minimizing Stylus files.
|Saas
|Building Sass files.
|Roole
|Building roo files.
|JavaScript
|JavaScript
Building, processing and minimizing JS files.
|Building, processing and minimizing JS files.
|YModules
|Building JS files with YModules.
|Public facilities
|Examples
|Building BEM examples.
|Docs
|Building BEM documentation.
|Browser tests
|Building and running tests for client-side JavaScript.
|Node tests
|Building and running tests for BEM templates.
|Template tests
|Building and running tests for BEM templates.
© 2013 YANDEX LLC. The code is released under the Mozilla Public License 2.0.