enb

by enb
1.5.1

Tool for building web projects, BEM bundler.

Readme

ENB

NPM Status Travis Status Windows Status Coverage Status Dependency Status

The tool for building web projects created with the BEM methodology.

Introduction

The main purpose of ENB is to combine source files into bundles, usually for further use in the browser.

The build includes combining all source files, processing them and converting the code, as well as preparing and packing the resources (images, fonts, and so on).

Read more about building BEM projects on the bem.info site.

Basic features of ENB

  • Searches for only those source files needed for the build.
  • Connects the necessary source files based on dependency declarations.
  • Defines the order of connecting the source files.
  • Combines source files spread across the project's file system.
  • Creates bundles and files.
  • Extends the build for project-specific processing and conversion.
  • Provides a local development service that supports builds on demand.

Installation

$ npm install --save-dev enb

Getting started

To create a BEM project configured for the build with ENB, use one of these options:

  1. Install a project-stub template project that supports ENB builds by default.
  2. Create a project that suits your tasks. To do this, answer the questions in the BEM project generator based on Yeoman.

Documentation

Materials

Extensions

ENB technology packages are located in NPM: packages with the enb prefix.

NameStatusDescription
BEM methodologies
BEMNPM versionTechnologies for building BEM projects.
BEViSNPM versionTechnologies for building BEViS projects.
Templating
bem-xjstNPM versionBuilding BEMTREE and BEMHTML templates with bem-xjst.
xjstNPM versionBuilding BEMTREE and BEMHTML templates with XJST.
bhNPM versionBuilding BH templates.
btNPM versionBuilding BT templates.
Styles
CSSNPM versionBuilding and minimizing CSS files.
PostCSSNPM versionBuilding and processing CSS files with postcss.
StylusNPM versionBuilding and minimizing Stylus files.
SaasNPM versionBuilding Sass files.
RooleNPM versionBuilding roo files.
JavaScript
JavaScript![NPM version] (https://img.shields.io/npm/v/enb-js.svg)Building, processing and minimizing JS files.
YModulesNPM versionBuilding JS files with YModules.
Public facilities
ExamplesNPM versionBuilding BEM examples.
DocsNPM versionBuilding BEM documentation.
Browser testsNPM versionBuilding and running tests for client-side JavaScript.
Node testsNPM versionBuilding and running tests for BEM templates.
Template testsNPM versionBuilding and running tests for BEM templates.

License

© 2013 YANDEX LLC. The code is released under the Mozilla Public License 2.0.

