enable

Detect es6 and es7 features enable or not.

Install

$ npm install enable --save

Usage

var enable = require ( 'enable' ); if (enable.<feature>) { console .log( < feature > is supported); } /* Example: if (enable.generator) { console.log('supports generator: `function* a() {}`'); } */

List of features:

Object related:

Object.is

Object.assign

Object.getOwnPropertySymbols

Object.setPrototypeOf

Object.observe

Object.Object.getOwnPropertyDescriptors

String related:

String.raw

String.fromCodePoint

String.prototype.codePointAt

String.prototype.normalize

String.prototype.repeat

String.prototype.startsWith

String.prototype.endsWith

String.prototype.contains

String.prototype.anchor

String.prototype.big

String.prototype.bold

String.prototype.fixed

String.prototype.fontcolor

String.prototype.fontsize

String.prototype.italics

String.prototype.link

String.prototype.small

String.prototype.strike

String.prototype.sub

String.prototype.sup

Number related:

Number.isFinite

Number.isInteger

Number.isSafeInteger

Number.isNaN

Number.EPSILON

Number.MIN_SAFE_INTEGER

Math related:

Math.clz32

Math.imul

Math.sign

Math.log10

Math.log2

Math.log1p

Math.expm1

Math.cosh

Math.sinh

Math.tanh

Math.acosh

Math.asinh

Math.atanh

Math.hypot

Math.trunc

Math.fround

Math.cbrt

RefExp methods:

RegExp.prototype.match

RegExp.prototype.replace

RegExp.prototype.split

RegExp.prototype.search

Map related:

Map

Map.prototype.size

Map.prototype.get

Map.prototype.has

Map.prototype.set

Map.prototype.delete

Map.prototype.keys

Map.prototype.values

Map.prototype.clear

Map.prototype.forEach

Map.prototype.entries

WeakMap related:

WeakMap

WeakMap.length

WeakMap.prototype.constructor

WeakMap.prototype.get

WeakMap.prototype.set

WeakMap.prototype.has

WeakMap.prototype.delete

WeakMap.prototype.clear

Set related:

Set

Set.prototype.constructor

Set.prototype.size

Set.prototype.add

Set.prototype.has

Set.prototype.delete

Set.prototype.clear

Set.prototype.forEach

Set.prototype.entries

Set.prototype.keys

Set.prototype.values

WeakSet related:

WeakSet

WeakSet.prototype.constructor

WeakSet.prototype.add

WeakSet.prototype.has

WeakSet.prototype.delete

WeakSet.prototype.clear

Array related:

Array.from

Array.of

Array.prototype.copyWithin

Array.prototype.find

Array.prototype.findIndex

Array.prototype.fill

Array.prototype.keys

Array.prototype.values

Array.prototype.entries

Others:

generator.

arrowFunction

asyncFunction

asyncArrowFunction

let.

const.

Promise.

class.

Test

$ npm install $ npm test

Coverage