Routing for static site generators, build systems and task runners, heavily based on express.js routes but works with file objects. Used by Assemble, Verb, and Template.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save en-route
en-route is a different, but similar concept to routes you might be familiar with, like express routes. The general idea is, you can:
See the examples folder for a number of different examples of how en-route works.
const Router = require('en-route');
const router = new Router();
Create a new
Router with the given options.
Params
options {object}
Example
// initialize a router with handler methdods
const router = new Router({ handlers: ['preWrite', 'postWrite'] });
Register one or more middleware handler methods. Handler methods may also be added by passing an array of handler names to the constructor on the
handlers option.
Params
methods {string}: Method names
options {object}
returns {object}: Returns the instance for chaining.
Example
router.handlers(['onLoad', 'preRender']);
Register a middleware handler method.
Params
method {string}: Method name
options {object}
returns {object}: Returns the instance for chaining.
Example
router.handler('onLoad');
Create a new router instance with all handler methods bound to the given pattern.
Params
pattern {string}
options {object}: Options to pass to new router.
returns {object}: Returns a new router instance with handler methods bound to the given pattern.
Example
const router = new Router({ handlers: ['before', 'after'] });
const file = { path: '/foo', content: '' };
router.route('/foo')
.before(function(file) {
file.content += 'foo';
})
.after(function(file) {
file.content += 'bar';
});
router.handle(file)
.then(() => {
assert.equal(file.content, 'foobar');
});
Run a middleware methods on the given
file.
Params
method {string|file}: The handler method to call on
file. If the first argument is a file object, all handlers will be called on the file.
file {object}: File object
returns {Promise}
Example
// run a specific method
router.handle('onLoad', file)
.then(file => console.log('File:', file))
.catch(console.error);
// run multiple methods
router.handle('onLoad', file)
.then(file => router.handle('preRender', file))
.catch(console.error);
// run all methods
router.handle(file)
.then(file => console.log('File:', file))
.catch(console.error);
Runs all handler methods on the given file, in series.
Params
file {object}: File object
returns {Promise}
Example
router.all(file => {
file.data.title = 'Home';
});
Mix router methods onto the given object.
Params
target {object}
returns {undefined}
Example
const router = new Router();
const obj = {};
router.handlers(['before', 'after']);
router.mixin(obj);
console.log(obj.before) //=> [function]
Create a new
Route with the given pattern, handler functions and options.
Params
pattern {string|regex}
fns {function|array}: One or more middleware functions.
options {object}
Example
const fn = file => file.count++;
const Route = require('en-route').Route;
const route = new Route('/(.*)', [fn, fn, fn]);
const file = { path: '/foo', count: 0 };
route.handle(file)
.then(file => {
console.log(file.count); // 3
});
Register one or more handler functions to be called on all layers on the route.
Params
fns {function|array}: Handler function or array of handler functions.
returns {object}: Route instance for chaining
Example
route.all(function(file) {
file.data.title = 'Home';
});
route.all([
function(file) {},
function(file) {}
]);
Run a middleware stack on the given
file.
Params
file {object}: File object
returns {object}: Callback that exposes
err and
file
returns {object}: Returns a promise with the file object.
Example
route.handle(file)
.then(file => console.log('File:', file))
.catch(console.error);
Push a layer onto the stack for a middleware functions.
Params
pattern {string|regex}: The pattern to use for matching files to determin if they should be handled.
fn {function|array}: Middleware functions
returns {object}: Route instance for chaining
Example
route.layer(/foo/, file => {
// do stuff to file
file.layout = 'default';
});
Push a layer onto the stack for one or more middleware functions.
Params
pattern {string|regex}
fns {function|array}: One or more middleware functions
returns {object}: Route instance for chaining
Example
route.layers(/foo/, function);
route.layers(/bar/, [function, function]);
Create a new
Layer with the given
pattern, handler function and options.
Params
pattern {string}
handler {function}
options {object}
Example
const layer = new Layer('/', file => {
// do stuff to file
file.extname = '.html';
});
Calls the layer handler on the given file if the
file.path matches the layer pattern.
Params
file {object}: File object
returns {Promise}
Example
layer.handle(file)
.then(() => console.log('Done:', file))
.then(console.error)
Attempts to match a file path with the layer pattern. If the path matches, an object of params is returned (see path-to-regexp for details), otherwise
null is returned.
Params
filepath {string}
returns {object|null}
Example
const layer = new Layer('/:name');
console.log(layer.match('/foo')) //=> { name: 'foo' }
