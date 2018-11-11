Routing for static site generators, build systems and task runners, heavily based on express.js routes but works with file objects. Used by Assemble, Verb, and Template.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save en-route

How it works

en-route is a different, but similar concept to routes you might be familiar with, like express routes. The general idea is, you can:

Use middleware to modify file objects Define routes, to determine whether or not a middleware function should run on a given file. Define handlers for running specific middleware at specific points in your application or build.

See the examples folder for a number of different examples of how en-route works.

Usage

const Router = require ( 'en-route' ); const router = new Router();

API

Create a new Router with the given options.

Params

options {object}

Example

const router = new Router({ handlers : [ 'preWrite' , 'postWrite' ] });

Register one or more middleware handler methods. Handler methods may also be added by passing an array of handler names to the constructor on the handlers option.

Params

methods {string} : Method names

: Method names options {object}

returns {object}: Returns the instance for chaining.

Example

router.handlers([ 'onLoad' , 'preRender' ]);

Register a middleware handler method.

Params

method {string} : Method name

: Method name options {object}

returns {object}: Returns the instance for chaining.

Example

router.handler( 'onLoad' );

Create a new router instance with all handler methods bound to the given pattern.

Params

pattern {string}

options {object} : Options to pass to new router.

: Options to pass to new router. returns {object}: Returns a new router instance with handler methods bound to the given pattern.

Example

const router = new Router({ handlers : [ 'before' , 'after' ] }); const file = { path : '/foo' , content : '' }; router.route( '/foo' ) .before( function ( file ) { file.content += 'foo' ; }) .after( function ( file ) { file.content += 'bar' ; }); router.handle(file) .then( () => { assert.equal(file.content, 'foobar' ); });

Run a middleware methods on the given file .

Params

method {string|file} : The handler method to call on file . If the first argument is a file object, all handlers will be called on the file.

: The handler method to call on . If the first argument is a file object, all handlers will be called on the file. file {object} : File object

: File object returns {Promise}

Example

router.handle( 'onLoad' , file) .then( file => console .log( 'File:' , file)) .catch( console .error); router.handle( 'onLoad' , file) .then( file => router.handle( 'preRender' , file)) .catch( console .error); router.handle(file) .then( file => console .log( 'File:' , file)) .catch( console .error);

Runs all handler methods on the given file, in series.

Params

file {object} : File object

: File object returns {Promise}

Example

router.all( file => { file.data.title = 'Home' ; });

Mix router methods onto the given object.

Params

target {object}

returns {undefined}

Example

const router = new Router(); const obj = {}; router.handlers([ 'before' , 'after' ]); router.mixin(obj); console .log(obj.before)

Create a new Route with the given pattern, handler functions and options.

Params

pattern {string|regex}

fns {function|array} : One or more middleware functions.

: One or more middleware functions. options {object}

Example

const fn = file => file.count++; const Route = require ( 'en-route' ).Route; const route = new Route( '/(.*)' , [fn, fn, fn]); const file = { path : '/foo' , count : 0 }; route.handle(file) .then( file => { console .log(file.count); });

Register one or more handler functions to be called on all layers on the route.

Params

fns {function|array} : Handler function or array of handler functions.

: Handler function or array of handler functions. returns {object}: Route instance for chaining

Example

route.all( function ( file ) { file.data.title = 'Home' ; }); route.all([ function ( file ) {}, function ( file ) {} ]);

Run a middleware stack on the given file .

Params

file {object} : File object

: File object returns {object} : Callback that exposes err and file

: Callback that exposes and returns {object}: Returns a promise with the file object.

Example

route.handle(file) .then( file => console .log( 'File:' , file)) .catch( console .error);

Push a layer onto the stack for a middleware functions.

Params

pattern {string|regex} : The pattern to use for matching files to determin if they should be handled.

: The pattern to use for matching files to determin if they should be handled. fn {function|array} : Middleware functions

: Middleware functions returns {object}: Route instance for chaining

Example

route.layer( /foo/ , file => { file.layout = 'default' ; });

Push a layer onto the stack for one or more middleware functions.

Params

pattern {string|regex}

fns {function|array} : One or more middleware functions

: One or more middleware functions returns {object}: Route instance for chaining

Example

route.layers( /foo/ , function ); route . layers ( /bar/ , [function, function] );

Create a new Layer with the given pattern , handler function and options.

Params

pattern {string}

handler {function}

options {object}

Example

const layer = new Layer( '/' , file => { file.extname = '.html' ; });

Calls the layer handler on the given file if the file.path matches the layer pattern.

Params

file {object} : File object

: File object returns {Promise}

Example

layer.handle(file) .then( () => console .log( 'Done:' , file)) .then( console .error)

Attempts to match a file path with the layer pattern. If the path matches, an object of params is returned (see path-to-regexp for details), otherwise null is returned.

Params

filepath {string}

returns {object|null}

Example

const layer = new Layer( '/:name' ); console .log(layer.match( '/foo' ))

Release history

Breaking changes

en-route was completely refactored from the ground-up.

Breaking changes

en-route no longer supports error middleware (middleware with three arguments). This was done to simplify debugging, eliminate code debt that makes en-route harder to maintain and improve, to make en-route and middleware run faster, and to make certain that errors are always passed to the final done function.

About

Contributors

Commits Contributor 101 jonschlinkert 35 doowb

Author

Brian Woodward

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2018, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

